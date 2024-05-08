PR Solution Press Loft Launches in The United States

Suite of PR Tools for Brands and Media Streamline Process, Save Time

NEW YORK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Press Loft – the leading global online public relations tool specializing in home furnishings, home décor, lifestyle, and gifting categories – announces its official launch in the United States. Streamlining the PR process in line with today's rapidly evolving landscape, Press Loft introduces its innovative suite of solutions to US companies and media professionals, building on its success in Europe and Australia.

Out with the old, in with the new: Press Loft modernizes the way brands and media connect and collaborate. Press Loft simplifies the PR process by providing brands with AI-powered online press rooms that house product images, descriptions, retail information, and more. This press room gives reporters, journalists, editors, art directors, creative directors and producers across all channels access to assets 24/7. What's more, Press Loft has a database of more than 25,000 media members and influencers, providing 1,500 brands from around the world – including Wayfair, KitchenAid, Farberware, Ligne Roset, OKA and Umbra, among others – an opportunity to scale coverage by reaching a target audience in order to secure valuable editorial coverage.

"Our goal is to make securing press as friction-free as possible by supplying journalists, editors, and content creators with everything they need – from images to expert commentary," says Press Loft Founder Nikki Snell. "Connecting brands with US and international media contacts helps companies gain visibility and build sales both in the states and abroad."

Key benefits of Press Loft:

Image Library : Brands can upload high-resolution images, descriptions, and key features to online press rooms, making it easy for media outlets and influencers to source, search and download free-to-use product and lifestyle images at any time. Press Loft also uses AI upscaling technology to convert low-resolution images to high-resolution JPEGs suitable for publishing. Media requests : Journalists, reporters, e-commerce editors, freelancers and influencers can submit requests for specific product images, prize giveaways, expert commentary, samples for photography, product reviews, and more. Press release distribution: Offering the easiest way to announce news, launches and more, brands can create press releases, which are distributed to thousands of opt-in media contacts as well as hosted online, providing exposure for a company's latest announcements. Comprehensive analytics : Press Loft provides valuable analytics to help brands monitor the effectiveness of their PR efforts, including views, downloads, and coverage achieved. Trend forecasting : Press Loft produces trend reports that provide insights and inspiration highlighting "what's hot now."

"Given our success in Europe and Australia, we're excited to usher in a new era of PR solutions in the US," explains Snell. "Whether you're a small startup, a well-established brand or an agency of any size, automated image distribution and contact management are indispensable time-saving tools that help maximize media and social coverage in a hyper-competitive world."

About Press Loft

Press Loft is the leading, state-of-the-art, global PR platform, connecting 1,500 brands worldwide with more than 25,000 journalists, reporters, editors, freelancers, and influencers. Streamlining the PR process using AI-enhanced tools, Press Loft empowers businesses to gain visibility and build sales while giving media professionals an opportunity to discover compelling stories and products.

Press Loft is free for media and offers a complimentary trial for brands. For more information and to sign up, please visit www.pressloft.com.

