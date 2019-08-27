PR VEIN Names Sara Meyer Vice President

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PR VEIN, a full-service strategic marketing communications agency founded in 2014 in New York City, announces Sara Meyer as its new Vice President. The firm celebrates five years in business with expansion of new clients. Meyer was previously the Founder of MOD Marketing, a marketing agency managing national accounts. Her new role will oversee digital marketing, advertising, social media, operations, content marketing, and new business. Sara will also oversee Dallas and Philadelphia locations. PR VEIN will officially acquire all MOD clients as of September 1, 2019.

Founded by Erica Hicks Anderson, PR VEIN serves as a brand builder, reputation defender and strategic advisor to brands and businesses on key tactics and best practices essential for overall growth. The firm develops measurable plans and comprehensive business strategies that feature digital marketing, public relations, design, web development, SEO, integrated marketing, social media, events and branding. Meyer brings over 12 years of digital marketing experience. She honed her skills in the aesthetics industry as a specialist for a few top-tier wellness and medical practices. Meyer established her own firm, MOD Marketing in 2016, where she worked closely with clients in the wellness, beauty, accessories, and medical industries. She specializes in branding, digital marketing solutions, social media, blogging and email marketing.

"After a transitional year, we look forward to growing with a true expert and leader! We love identifying strong female executives who have an entrepreneurial background, a strategic mindset, exudes critical thinking and focuses on quality top-tier work," said Anderson, Founder and CEO of PR VEIN.

"I discovered PR VEIN while exploring partnership opportunities earlier this year and I was really impressed with their work. I had a chance to collaborate with the firm and see their work first hand before making this huge decision. I know MOD clients are in good hands as we merge into PR VEIN because they value teamwork, quality results, and strategy," added Sara Meyer, Vice President of PR VEIN.

ABOUT PR VEIN: With innovative and strategic communications tactics geared to change the way the public engages with each stakeholder, PR VEIN's goal is to manage reputation and produce top-tier results through digital marketing, public relations, integrated marketing, and branding. For more information about the Forbes Communications Council member and firm, visit www.prvein.com @prvein

