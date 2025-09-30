PR Veteran Jacqueline Agudelo Launches Jack Public Relations to Bring Executive-Level Strategy to Startups, VCs, and Legacy Brands

MIAMI, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jack Public Relations (Jack PR), a strategic communications agency built for venture-backed companies, legacy brands, and VC firms, has launched. Founded by Jacqueline Agudelo, a nearly 20-year PR veteran, Jack PR offers an alternative to traditional agencies, combining deep expertise, agile execution, and trusted counsel at the executive level. Jack PR counts Georgian, a VC firm, as one of its flagship accounts.

The agency, led by Miami native Jacqueline, builds on a dual-market foundation, having delivered results for national and global clients from two of the most dynamic tech hubs: Miami and New York City. Jacqueline spent over a decade in NYC driving major initiatives, from celebrity red carpets and tech panels to press conferences at City Hall and curated media meetups, earning her a reputation for high-impact PR execution, regardless of the task. In South Florida, she has had a front-row seat to the region's tech and startup surge, supporting client initiatives such as Placemakr's launch of its pop-up hotel concept in Wynwood.

"As the PR industry undergoes massive change, driven by AI tools and newsroom evolution, earned media has become one of the key opportunities for companies aiming to gain relevance among LLMs," says Jacqueline Agudelo, Founder and CEO of Jack Public Relations. "After nearly 20 years supporting VCs, startups, corporations, and global brands, I launched Jack PR to leverage my expertise as a nimble operator to support this next phase of communications for clients. I've always thrived on becoming a true partner to those I represent, and starting Jack PR felt like a natural next step to bring that philosophy to life."

Jacqueline began her PR journey in 2007 at Cataldi Public Relations, an agency renowned for its innovative and sharp guerrilla marketing campaigns for global brands, including AMC Networks, Sundance TV, IFC TV, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, We TV, IMAX, Stony Brook University, Entenmann's, and more. There, she earned a reputation for big-idea thinking and results-driven execution across consumer, media, and cultural campaigns.

In 2015, Jacqueline joined award-winning North 6th Agency (N6A), rising from Account Manager to Executive Vice President. Over nearly a decade, Jacqueline helped grow the agency, where she led tech PR campaigns spanning seed rounds to IPOs, supported over $1 billion in funding milestones, and helped launch hundreds of campaigns across B2B, consumer, and consumer tech sectors. Jacqueline's media strategies secured thousands of earned media placements in prominent publications, including TechCrunch, VentureBeat, Bloomberg, Fast Company, Forbes, Fortune, and The Wall Street Journal. She built and mentored cross-functional teams, leading strategic work for clients such as AlphaSense, Tata Communications, Fetch, Placemakr, Electric AI, Sweetwater, Next Glass, Juice Media, and others.

"I have hired Jacqueline on three occasions at three different growth companies over the past decade. She delivered the high-impact outcomes characteristic of a large agency while maintaining the personalized approach of a boutique firm every time. In an era where AI appears to be fundamentally transforming go-to-market strategies and redefining the PR landscape, Jacqueline stands out to me for her ability to seamlessly integrate these innovations into a successful PR strategy," stated James Lamberti, Head of Go-To-Market, Georgian.

Georgian is one of Jack PR's flagship accounts, helping manage external communications, content development for strategic thought leadership, media training, reputational communication preparedness, and more. In the first few weeks of engaging, Jack PR secured key media placements for Georgian's AI, Applied Benchmarks report across the globe, including the Canadian market where Georgian is headquartered.

Jack PR offers a full suite of services, including strategic media relations and earned coverage, executive thought leadership and contributed content strategies, funding announcement campaigns, crisis and reputation management (both rapid response and long-term strategy), company-wide media training and interview prep, messaging and positioning workshops, and editorial development, among other services.

About Jack Public Relations

Jack Public Relations (Jack PR) is a boutique strategic communications agency delivering executive-level strategy and results for venture-backed companies, startups, VCs, and established brands. Founded by veteran publicist Jacqueline Agudelo, Jack PR offers a modern, consultant-style approach: high-impact strategy, media-first execution, and a sharp understanding of today's evolving PR landscape. Headquartered in Miami, the agency serves clients across various industries, helping them build credibility, craft compelling narratives, and drive results.

