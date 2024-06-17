PR World Alliance Hosts Successful Annual Meeting in Gothenburg, Sweden and Announces New Board for 2024-2025

Henry Feintuch, chairman – Feintuch is a long-term board member and past treasurer; he is president of Feintuch Communications ( New York );

Davor Huić, board member – Huić is director of Briefing Communications ( Zagreb, Croatia ).

The three-day meeting was held in Sweden's second largest city, as well as on Marstrand Island, where the Swedish archipelago ends and the open sea begins. It was hosted by partner firm Nowa Empower. Members, who donned wetsuits for the RIB boat trip to the island, participated in a range of knowledge-sharing meetings, case history presentations, cultural activities and fine dining.

Awards Presentation

One of the highlights of the meeting was the annual PRWA Award of Excellence competition. Submissions from members around the world were reviewed by a panel of senior judges (Kyong-Hae KIM, CEO, Communications Korea, Seoul; Perran Ersu, managing director, Persona PR, Istanbul; and Marianne van Barneveld, past chairwoman, PRWA).

Following the presentation of their campaigns to the membership, PRWA partners selected two agencies as joint winners of the 2024 PRWA Award of Excellence:

Bepublic Group, Brussels, Belgium for its campaign for Decathlon

for its campaign for Decathlon NBS Communications, Warsaw, Poland for its campaign for Arval

PRWA member Gala Huić, Briefing Communications (photo left), acting on behalf of the board and the membership, presented a crystal trophy to outgoing chairwoman van Barneveld as thanks for her successful role over the past five years. During her tenure, the organization increased its engagement and added eight members with headquarters and company owned offices in more than a dozen countries. Joining PRWA in 2024 are Baldwin Boyle Group, with headquarters in Singapore and wholly owned offices in Thailand, Indonesia, New Zealand and Australia; Irvine Partners, based in London and with company offices throughout Sub-Saharan Africa including South Africa; and Prodigioso Volcan, based in Madrid, Spain.

"PR World Alliance is an active and vital partnership of best of breed, independent and entrepreneurial PR firms committed to delivering value to their clients and each other," said Feintuch, chairman, PRWA. "We will work hard in the coming year to maintain our momentum and deliver member value."

The new board will serve through next year's general assembly meeting being hosted by Communications Korea in Seoul. Agencies interested in learning more about the PR World Alliance and applying for membership should visit www.PRWorldAlliance.com and fill out the "Contact Us" form.

