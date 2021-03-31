PRA Group Celebrates 25 Years of Redefining the Debt Industry

NORFOLK, Va., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, celebrated the 25th anniversary of its founding by hosting a global virtual event for its employees to recognize all the Company has achieved with an eye toward the future.

"Back in 1996, I couldn't imagine where we would be in 25 years― a publicly-traded company, employing almost 4,000 people, and portfolio operations in 18 countries," said Kevin Stevenson, president and chief executive officer. "Our founding principles remain our top priority today and I believe because of that, we are celebrating this milestone."

During the event, the Company announced it is awarding bonuses to employees in appreciation of their efforts. The company also announced it is donating an additional $250,000 this year to its communities around the world.

"Thank you to our valued partners, communities, and dedicated employees," said Stevenson. "Though we are celebrating 25 years, I feel like we're just getting started."

Co-founders Steve Fredrickson and Kevin Stevenson recognized a need for a different kind of collection company, one that was focused on treating customers with respect and fairness, operating with a high degree of compliance and reliability, and creating meaningful and rewarding careers for employees. This was the Company's motivation at inception in 1996 and it remains the same today.

Over the last 25 years, PRA has helped drive the evolution of the debt industry by putting people first, striving to improve financial futures.

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas and Europe. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

