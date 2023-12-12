PRA Group Leaders Earn Women in Business Achievement Awards

News provided by

PRA Group

12 Dec, 2023, 10:01 ET

NORFOLK, Va., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two PRA Group leaders were among 19 women Inside Business honored last night during its annual Women in Business Achievement Awards. Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Human Resources Officer LaTisha Tarrant and Vice President of Global Communication and External Affairs Giovanna Genard were each celebrated for their impact in their fields and communities.

For 21 years, Inside Business' Women in Business Achievement Awards have recognized women who are trailblazers throughout the region.

Continue Reading
Pictured left to right: PRA Group Vice President of Global Communication and External Affairs Giovanna Genard and Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Human Resources Officer LaTisha Tarrant.
Pictured left to right: PRA Group Vice President of Global Communication and External Affairs Giovanna Genard and Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Human Resources Officer LaTisha Tarrant.

"I am both humbled and thrilled to be recognized alongside these women, each of whom exemplify excellence across a variety of roles and organizations," said Tarrant.

With its global headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia, PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), is a publicly traded global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans.

As the company's general counsel and CHRO, Tarrant oversees global legal matters; advises the PRA Group Board of Directors; leads global human resources operations as well as talent recruitment, development and retention; and advances PRA Group's diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Tarrant also serves on the board of directors for Sentara Healthcare and as President of the Middle Atlantic Chapter of the Society for Corporate Governance.

Recently promoted to Vice President of Global Communication and External Affairs, Genard leads PRA Group's unified marketing, public relations, internal communication and corporate events program in the Americas, Europe and Australia to increase brand reputation and awareness. She also advances PRA Group's community impact mission, including company-wide philanthropic giving and nonprofit volunteer strategy. Genard co-founded and co-chairs REYES (Remote Experience for Young Engineers and Scientists), a global virtual STEM education and mentoring program. She serves on the executive boards of the Greater Norfolk Corporation and the Elizabeth River Trail Foundation, as well as on the RVA757 Connects Board of Directors and as a mentor to college students and other professionals in her field.

"Making an impact in local and global communities and helping them grow and thrive is of great importance to me, and each of the women recognized on this list are making strides to bring that vision to reality through their leadership," said Genard. "It is an honor to be recognized among them."

Read the full 2023 Women in Business Achievement Awards edition at https://www.pilotonline.com/2023/12/11/inside-business-recognizes-2023-women-in-business-honorees/

About PRA Group
As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

Media Contact:
Elizabeth Kersey
Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Policy
(757) 641-0558
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Najim Mostamand, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
(757) 431-7913
[email protected]

SOURCE PRA Group

Also from this source

"Black Excelence" é o foco do novo Grupo de Recursos para Funcionários do PRA Group

"Black Excelence" é o foco do novo Grupo de Recursos para Funcionários do PRA Group

Hoje, o PRA Group (Nasdaq: PRAA), líder global na aquisição e cobrança de empréstimos inadimplentes, celebrou o lançamento de seu novo Grupo de...
Schwarze Exzellenz ist der Fokus der neuesten Mitarbeiterressourcengruppe der PRA Group

Schwarze Exzellenz ist der Fokus der neuesten Mitarbeiterressourcengruppe der PRA Group

Die PRA Group (Nasdaq: PRAA), ein weltweit führendes Unternehmen für die Übernahme von notleidenden Forderungen und deren Beitreibung, feierte heute...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Awards

Image1

Women

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.