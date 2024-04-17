PRA Group Names Industry Veteran Steve Macke as its Global Operations Officer

NORFOLK, Va., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, has named Steve Macke as its global operations officer, effective April 29, following an external search.

Macke, who will report to PRA Group President and CEO Vik Atal, will play an instrumental role in driving operational execution and improving efficiency across the business. He will oversee PRA Group's call centers, legal recovery, digital and insolvency operations.

"Steve is a highly experienced leader in the consumer finance industry, with a proven record in managing complex operations and driving productivity while enhancing both customer satisfaction and employee engagement. I am proud to welcome an accomplished partner to PRA Group as we execute on business priorities and focus on delivering improved results," said Atal.

Macke brings more than three decades of industry experience, having spent his career leading all aspects of operations, including collections, default management and recovery strategy, and business planning and analysis for Citigroup. He joined Citi in 1991 as a collector and rose through the leadership ranks, having most recently served as managing director and global head of contact centers. Previously, he was managing director and global head of collections and default management, as well as managing director and global head of workforce management. Macke holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Management and Finance from the University of Cincinnati.

"I look forward to further strengthening the critically important aspects of PRA Group's operations, bringing increased value to shareholders and serving our customers, employees and communities," said Macke.

About PRA Group, Inc.

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

