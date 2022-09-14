PRA Group Publishes New Investor Presentation

NORFOLK, Va., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. ( Nasdaq: PRAA) (the "Company"), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans ("NPLs"), today published a new investor presentation, which provides an overview of the Company's business, industry, financials, and other relevant information. The presentation can be accessed and downloaded by visiting the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.pragroup.com/.

Key highlights of the presentation include information on:

The NPL industry and the Company's role in the economy;





The Company's business, history, financials, and key markets;





Key drivers and catalysts for more portfolio supply entering the market;





How the Company has grown shareholder value over time;





The Company's competitive strengths and key investment highlights; and,





An explanation of certain aspects of the Company's accounting.

The Company's management continues to promote robust and proactive communications with the investment community, and reaffirms its commitment to help interested shareholders, investors, and analysts better understand its investment story.

The Company expects to provide more details on its upcoming investor relations calendar—including conferences and non-deal roadshows—as these details are finalized.

To be added to the Company's email distribution list and stay up to date on all the latest news and press releases, please visit https://ir.pragroup.com/email-alerts.

