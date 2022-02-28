PRA Group Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

NORFOLK, Va., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021. Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. increased $4.5 million, or 15%, to $34.3 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $0.79 compared to $0.65 in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. increased $33.8 million, or 23%, to $183.2 million, or $4.04 per diluted share, compared to the year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Total cash collections were $473.7 million .

. Total revenues were $256.9 million .

. Cash efficiency ratio 1 of 63.5%.

of 63.5%. Diluted earnings per share increased 22% to $0.79 .

. Common stock repurchases of $139 million , or 3.0 million shares, at an average price of $45.66 per share.

, or 3.0 million shares, at an average price of per share. Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 2 decreased to 1.89x from 1.99x at December 31 , 2020.

decreased to 1.89x from 1.99x at , 2020. $1.4 billion available for portfolio purchases.

available for portfolio purchases. Total portfolio purchases of $201.7 million .

. Estimated remaining collections (ERC) of $6.0 billion .

Full Year Highlights

Record total cash collections were $2.1 billion .

. Record total revenues were $1.1 billion .

. Record cash efficiency ratio 1 of 65.3%.

of 65.3%. Record net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. of $183.2 million .

. Total portfolio purchases of $972.3 million .

. Common stock repurchases of $212.9 million , or 4.8 million shares, at an average price of $43.97 per share.

"The fourth quarter culminated an excellent year for PRA. We collected record levels of cash globally and had record revenues and net income. In Europe, strong portfolio purchases over the last two years drove robust collections. The increase in cash collections, coupled with efficiencies achieved in our operations, produced a record cash efficiency ratio for the year," said Kevin Stevenson, president and chief executive officer. "Entering 2022, we had maximum forward flow commitments that were $149 million higher than the commitments we had entering 2021. Despite increased competition and pricing pressure, we believe the European pipeline is strong and economic indicators point to an increasing pipeline in the U.S. by the end of 2022. We believe our strong balance sheet will allow us to capitalize on these opportunities."

1. Calculated by dividing cash receipts less operating expense by cash receipts.

2. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure can be found at the end of this press release.

Cash Collections and Revenues

The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source on an as reported and constant currency-adjusted basis:























Cash Collection Source

2021

2020 ($ in thousands)

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4 Americas and Australia Core

$ 257,705

$ 276,691

$ 324,845

$ 347,638

$ 286,524 Americas Insolvency

36,851

37,464

37,768

35,253

36,048 Europe Core

155,853

151,625

157,637

149,486

141,471 Europe Insolvency

23,262

22,574

23,579

23,510

17,830 Total Cash Collections

$ 473,671

$ 488,354

$ 543,829

$ 555,887

$ 481,873























































































Cash Collection Source -



















Constant Currency Adjusted

2021













2020 ($ in thousands)

Q4













Q4 Americas and Australia Core

$ 257,705













$ 285,712 Americas Insolvency

36,851













36,072 Europe Core

155,853













140,570 Europe Insolvency

23,262













18,022 Total Cash Collections

$ 473,671













$ 480,376

Total cash collections in the quarter decreased $8.2 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. A 12% increase in Europe cash collections was more than offset by an 11% decrease in U.S. call center and other cash collections and a 29% decrease in Brazil cash collections. For the full year, cash collections increased $55.9 million compared to the full year of 2020.

compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. A 12% increase in cash collections was more than offset by an 11% decrease in U.S. call center and other cash collections and a 29% decrease in cash collections. For the full year, cash collections increased compared to the full year of 2020. Total portfolio revenue in the quarter was $252.0 million compared to $270.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company assumed that the majority of the fourth quarter 2021 overperformance was acceleration of future collections, consistent with its assumptions during prior periods. The Company also increased near-term expected collections in certain geographies to reflect recent performance and trends in collections, and made corresponding reductions later in the forecast period. For the full year, total portfolio revenue increased $19.9 million compared to the full year 2020.

Expenses

Operating expenses in the quarter decreased $10.2 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily driven by a reduction in legal collection costs due to fewer accounts being placed into the Company's legal channel as a result of a shift in collections from the legal channel to the call centers and digital platforms and lower levels of portfolio acquisitions in the U.S. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in other operating expenses. For the full year, operating expenses increased $5.0 million compared to the same period in 2020.

compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily driven by a reduction in legal collection costs due to fewer accounts being placed into the Company's legal channel as a result of a shift in collections from the legal channel to the call centers and digital platforms and lower levels of portfolio acquisitions in the U.S. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in other operating expenses. For the full year, operating expenses increased compared to the same period in 2020. Interest expense, net decreased $3.2 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 primarily due to the Company's early adoption of the new accounting for convertible debt as well as lower outstanding balances. For the full year, interest expense, net decreased $17.6 million compared to the same period in 2020.

compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 primarily due to the Company's early adoption of the new accounting for convertible debt as well as lower outstanding balances. For the full year, interest expense, net decreased compared to the same period in 2020. The effective tax rate for the full year was 21.9% compared to 19.7% in 2020.

Portfolio Acquisitions

The Company purchased $201.7 million in nonperforming loan portfolios in the fourth quarter of 2021.

in nonperforming loan portfolios in the fourth quarter of 2021. At the end of the fourth quarter, the Company had in place forward flow commitments of up to $650.6 million with $246.7 million in the Americas and Australia and $403.9 million in Europe .























Portfolio Purchase Source

2021

2020 ($ in thousands)

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4 Americas and Australia Core

$ 90,263

$ 162,451

$ 98,901

$ 88,912

$ 67,460 Americas Insolvency

21,183

9,878

14,642

9,486

12,504 Europe Core

60,430

212,194

106,134

44,095

137,647 Europe Insolvency

29,820

7,424

—

16,468

72,171 Total Portfolio Acquisitions

$ 201,696

$ 391,947

$ 219,677

$ 158,961

$ 289,782























Share Repurchases

During 2021, the Company executed the majority of its $230 million share repurchase program:

During the fourth quarter, the Company purchased 3.0 million shares at an average price of $45.66 per share.

per share. For the full year of 2021, the Company purchased 4.8 million shares at an average price of $43.97 per share.

per share. On February 25, 2022 , the Company's board of directors authorized a new $150 million program upon completion of the previous program.

The new share repurchase program has no stated expiration date and repurchases may be made through open market purchases or other available means at the Company's discretion, subject to applicable regulatory requirements. Repurchases are subject to market conditions and other factors, and the new share repurchase program remains subject to the discretion of the Company's board of directors.

"Our strong cash and financial performance and conservative capital structure provide considerable flexibility for balanced capital deployment across portfolio acquisitions, share repurchases and other growth initiatives," said Pete Graham, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Conference Call Information

PRA Group, Inc. will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss results with institutional investors and stock analysts. To listen to a webcast of the call and view the accompanying slides, visit https://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations. To listen by phone, call 844-835-9982 in the U.S. or 412-317-5267 outside the U.S. and ask for the PRA Group conference call. To listen to a replay of the call, either visit the same website until February 28, 2023, or call 877-344-7529 in the U.S. or 412-317-0088 outside the U.S. and use access code 8916228 until March 7, 2022.

About PRA Group

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

About Forward Looking Statements

Statements made herein that are not historical in nature, including PRA Group, Inc.'s or its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's current beliefs, estimates, assumptions and expectations of PRA Group, Inc.'s future operations and financial and economic performance, taking into account currently available information. These statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will transpire or that the Company's expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to PRA Group, Inc. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including risk factors and other risks that are described from time to time in PRA Group, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PRA Group, Inc.'s annual reports on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K, which are available through PRA Group, Inc.'s website and contain a detailed discussion of PRA Group, Inc.'s business, including risks and uncertainties that may affect future results.

Due to such uncertainties and risks, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. Information in this press release may be superseded by more recent information or statements, which may be disclosed in later press releases, subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Except as required by law, PRA Group, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in PRA Group, Inc.'s expectations with regard thereto or to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements are based, in whole or in part.

PRA Group, Inc. Consolidated Income Statements (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



(unaudited)









Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues:













Portfolio income $ 211,613

$ 233,480

$ 875,327

$ 984,036 Changes in expected recoveries 40,400

36,909

197,904

69,297 Total portfolio revenue 252,013

270,389

1,073,231

1,053,333 Fee income 3,856

2,922

14,699

9,748 Other revenue 1,067

545

7,802

2,333 Total revenues 256,936

273,856

1,095,732

1,065,414 Operating expenses:













Compensation and employee services 73,781

77,533

301,981

295,150 Legal collection fees 10,998

11,783

47,206

53,758 Legal collection costs 17,099

21,638

78,330

101,635 Agency fees 15,995

17,799

63,140

56,418 Outside fees and services 21,448

23,291

92,615

84,087 Communication 9,716

9,099

42,755

40,801 Rent and occupancy 4,682

4,558

18,376

17,973 Depreciation and amortization 3,736

5,971

15,256

18,465 Other operating expenses 17,032

12,969

61,077

47,426 Total operating expenses 174,487

184,641

720,736

715,713 Income from operations 82,449

89,215

374,996

349,701 Other income and (expense):













Interest expense, net (32,156)

(35,393)

(124,143)

(141,712) Foreign exchange (loss)/gain (936)

(1,022)

(809)

2,005 Other (12)

318

282

(1,049) Income before income taxes 49,345

53,118

250,326

208,945 Income tax expense 12,947

16,469

54,817

41,203 Net Income 36,398

36,649

195,509

167,742 Adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,122

6,851

12,351

18,403 Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. $ 34,276

$ 29,798

$ 183,158

$ 149,339 Net income per common share attributable to PRA Group, Inc.:













Basic $ 0.80

$ 0.65

$ 4.07

$ 3.28 Diluted $ 0.79

$ 0.65

$ 4.04

$ 3.26 Weighted average number of shares outstanding:













Basic 43,056

45,583

44,960

45,540 Diluted 43,562

45,973

45,330

45,860

PRA Group, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands)



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 87,584

$ 108,613 Investments 92,977

55,759 Finance receivables, net 3,428,285

3,514,788 Income taxes receivable 41,146

21,928 Deferred tax assets, net 67,760

83,205 Right-of-use assets 56,713

52,951 Property and equipment, net 54,513

58,356 Goodwill 480,263

492,989 Other assets 57,002

64,472 Total assets $ 4,366,243

$ 4,453,061 Liabilities and Equity





Liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 3,821

$ 5,294 Accrued expenses 127,802

97,320 Income taxes payable 19,276

29,692 Deferred tax liabilities, net 36,630

40,867 Lease liabilities 61,188

57,348 Interest-bearing deposits 124,623

132,739 Borrowings 2,608,714

2,661,289 Other liabilities 59,352

54,986 Total liabilities 3,041,406

3,079,535 Equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000 shares authorized, no shares issued

and outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 41,008 shares

issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021; 100,000 shares authorized,

45,585 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 410

456 Additional paid-in capital —

75,282 Retained earnings 1,552,845

1,511,970 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (266,909)

(245,791) Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. 1,286,346

1,341,917 Noncontrolling interest 38,491

31,609 Total equity 1,324,837

1,373,526 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,366,243

$ 4,453,061

Select Expenses (Income) Amounts in thousands, pre-tax



Three Months Ended

December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Noncash interest expense - amortization of debt discount — — — — 1,959 2,388 3,247 3,217 Noncash interest expense - amortization of debt issuance costs 2,455 2,406 2,391 2,256 2,393 2,476 2,743 2,640 Change in fair value of derivatives 3,115 2,982 2,911 3,102 3,875 3,701 3,284 2,039 Amortization of intangibles (269) 104 105 181 1,792 360 351 349 Stock-based compensation expense 3,470 4,317 4,040 4,113 5,370 3,097 3,063 2,857

Purchase Price Multiples as of December 31, 2021 Amounts in thousands

Purchase Period Purchase Price (1)(2) Total Estimated

Collections (3) Estimated

Remaining

Collections (4) Current Purchase

Price Multiple Original Purchase

Price Multiple (5) Americas and Australia Core









1996-2011 $ 1,287,821 $ 4,119,794 $ 27,874 320% 240% 2012 254,076 652,359 11,867 257% 226% 2013 390,826 894,234 17,955 229% 211% 2014 404,117 859,555 29,634 213% 204% 2015 443,114 910,077 79,134 205% 205% 2016 455,767 1,117,255 163,295 245% 201% 2017 532,851 1,215,524 240,172 228% 193% 2018 653,975 1,394,839 301,952 213% 202% 2019 581,476 1,257,641 434,423 216% 206% 2020 435,668 940,982 522,918 216% 213% 2021 435,846 833,624 748,852 191% 191% Subtotal 5,875,537 14,195,884 2,578,076



Americas Insolvency







1996-2011 786,827 1,752,771 790 223% 174% 2012 251,395 393,018 67 156% 136% 2013 227,834 355,274 373 156% 133% 2014 148,420 219,141 1,583 148% 124% 2015 63,170 87,377 361 138% 125% 2016 91,442 116,498 1,468 127% 123% 2017 275,257 353,296 23,180 128% 125% 2018 97,879 134,417 38,130 137% 127% 2019 123,077 163,200 79,392 133% 128% 2020 62,130 86,107 63,473 139% 136% 2021 55,187 74,931 70,317 136% 136% Subtotal 2,182,618 3,736,030 279,134



Total Americas and Australia 8,058,155 17,931,914 2,857,210



Europe Core









2012 20,409 42,579 — 209% 187% 2013 20,334 26,267 — 129% 119% 2014 773,811 2,239,932 460,391 289% 208% 2015 411,340 720,559 203,212 175% 160% 2016 333,090 561,569 243,437 169% 167% 2017 252,174 353,450 154,560 140% 144% 2018 341,775 527,012 287,725 154% 148% 2019 518,610 775,332 485,171 150% 152% 2020 324,119 553,951 410,322 171% 172% 2021 412,411 699,959 652,200 170% 170% Subtotal 3,408,073 6,500,610 2,897,018



Europe Insolvency







2014 10,876 18,370 28 169% 129% 2015 18,973 29,002 892 153% 139% 2016 39,338 56,831 4,398 144% 130% 2017 39,235 49,287 10,641 126% 128% 2018 44,908 51,499 22,265 115% 123% 2019 77,218 102,095 53,796 132% 130% 2020 105,440 135,907 94,242 129% 129% 2021 53,230 71,526 66,095 134% 134% Subtotal 389,218 514,517 252,357



Total Europe 3,797,291 7,015,127 3,149,375



Total PRA Group $ 11,855,446 $ 24,947,041 $ 6,006,585









(1) Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through the Company's business acquisitions. (2) For the Company's non-U.S. amounts, purchase price is presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the portfolio are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase. (3) For the Company's non-U.S. amounts, TEC is presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase. (4) For the Company's non-U.S. amounts, ERC is presented at the December 31, 2021 exchange rate. (5) The Original Purchase Price Multiple represents the purchase price multiple at the end of the year of acquisition.

Portfolio Financial Information For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 Amounts in thousands

Purchase Period Cash Collections (1) Portfolio

Income (1) Change in

Expected

Recoveries (1) Total Portfolio

Revenue (1) Net Finance

Receivables as of

December 31, 2021 (2) Americas and Australia Core









1996-2011 $ 20,819 $ 12,632 $ 5,346 $ 17,978 $ 6,433 2012 9,046 4,123 2,610 6,733 4,446 2013 16,657 7,520 1,613 9,133 8,763 2014 22,323 10,040 (742) 9,298 12,225 2015 34,938 19,582 (9,082) 10,500 31,412 2016 74,206 40,717 (1,395) 39,322 58,086 2017 129,962 61,776 11,275 73,051 108,433 2018 239,862 83,566 38,960 122,526 167,343 2019 289,779 117,189 34,744 151,933 240,112 2020 284,284 125,173 46,195 171,368 299,290 2021 85,003 61,842 (4,866) 56,976 408,212 Subtotal 1,206,879 544,160 124,658 668,818 1,344,755 Americas Insolvency









1996-2011 792 882 (73) 809 — 2012 601 188 425 613 — 2013 811 459 363 822 — 2014 1,118 1,108 (44) 1,064 148 2015 1,250 538 32 570 218 2016 7,352 1,321 (332) 989 1,060 2017 43,978 7,795 4,718 12,513 20,304 2018 31,637 5,944 3,757 9,701 33,715 2019 39,073 8,739 2,590 11,329 69,514 2020 16,108 7,220 1,885 9,105 50,482 2021 4,616 2,799 804 3,603 53,837 Subtotal 147,336 36,993 14,125 51,118 229,278 Total Americas and Australia 1,354,215 581,153 138,783 719,936 1,574,033 Europe Core









2012 1,160 — 1,160 1,160 — 2013 680 — 681 681 — 2014 149,246 94,750 25,771 120,521 131,950 2015 51,397 26,474 (7,320) 19,154 107,415 2016 46,702 23,859 (1,569) 22,290 141,981 2017 34,800 11,718 (2,815) 8,903 106,026 2018 69,106 23,502 5,352 28,854 189,813 2019 121,385 37,266 12,333 49,599 328,709 2020 91,672 35,697 13,610 49,307 250,434 2021 48,453 18,809 6,159 24,968 388,850 Subtotal 614,601 272,075 53,362 325,437 1,645,178 Europe Insolvency









2014 328 109 144 253 14 2015 1,605 647 3 650 653 2016 5,951 1,685 208 1,893 3,398 2017 9,366 1,301 379 1,680 9,673 2018 11,678 2,212 (1,153) 1,059 19,877 2019 23,867 5,552 1,307 6,859 45,649 2020 34,647 8,791 3,067 11,858 79,363 2021 5,483 1,802 1,804 3,606 50,447 Subtotal 92,925 22,099 5,759 27,858 209,074 Total Europe 707,526 294,174 59,121 353,295 1,854,252 Total PRA Group $ 2,061,741 $ 875,327 $ 197,904 $ 1,073,231 $ 3,428,285





(1) Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the reporting period. (2) For non-U.S. amounts, net finance receivables are presented at the December 31, 2021 exchange rate.

Cash Collections by Year, By Year of Purchase (1) as of December 31, 2021 Amounts in millions





Cash Collections Purchase

Period Purchase

Price (2)(3) 1996-2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Total Americas and Australia Core



















1996-2011 $ 1,287.8 $ 2,419.5 $ 486.0 $ 381.3 $ 266.3 $ 183.1 $ 119.0 $ 78.0 $ 56.0 $ 45.0 $ 29.7 $ 20.8 $ 4,084.7 2012 254.1 — 56.9 173.6 146.2 97.3 60.0 40.0 27.8 17.9 11.8 9.0 640.5 2013 390.8 — — 101.6 247.8 194.0 120.8 78.9 56.4 36.9 23.2 16.7 876.3 2014 404.1 — — — 92.7 253.4 170.3 114.2 82.2 55.3 31.9 22.3 822.3 2015 443.1 — — — — 117.0 228.4 185.9 126.6 83.6 57.2 34.9 833.6 2016 455.8 — — — —

138.7 256.5 194.6 140.6 105.9 74.2 910.5 2017 532.9 — — — — — — 107.3 278.7 256.5 192.5 130.0 965.0 2018 654.0 — — — — — — — 122.7 361.9 337.7 239.9 1062.2 2019 581.5 — — — — — — — — 143.8 349.0 289.8 782.6 2020 435.7 — — — — — — — — — 133.0 284.3 417.3 2021 435.8 — — — — — — — — — — 85.0 85.0 Subtotal 5,875.6 2,419.5 542.9 656.5 753.0 844.8 837.2 860.8 945.0 1,141.5 1,271.9 1,206.9 11,480.0 Americas Insolvency



















1996-2011 786.8 667.4 336.8 313.7 244.7 128.2 44.6 8.4 4.0 2.1 1.3 0.8 1,752.0 2012 251.4 — 17.4 103.6 94.1 80.1 60.7 29.3 4.3 1.9 0.9 0.6 392.9 2013 227.8 — — 52.5 82.6 81.7 63.4 47.8 21.9 2.9 1.3 0.8 354.9 2014 148.4 — — — 37.0 50.9 44.3 37.4 28.8 15.8 2.2 1.1 217.5 2015 63.2 — — — — 3.4 17.9 20.1 19.8 16.7 7.9 1.3 87.1 2016 91.4 — — — — — 18.9 30.4 25.0 19.9 14.4 7.4 116.0 2017 275.3 — — — — — — 49.1 97.3 80.9 58.8 44.0 330.1 2018 97.9 — — — — — — — 6.7 27.4 30.5 31.6 96.2 2019 123.1 — — — — — — — — 13.4 31.4 39.1 83.9 2020 62.1 — — — — — — — — — 6.5 16.1 22.6 2021 55.2 — — — — — — — — — — 4.5 4.5 Subtotal 2,182.6 667.4 354.2 469.8 458.4 344.3 249.8 222.5 207.8 181.0 155.2 147.3 3,457.7 Total Americas and Australia 8,058.2 3,086.9 897.1 1,126.3 1,211.4 1,189.1 1,087.0 1,083.3 1,152.8 1,322.5 1,427.1 1,354.2 14,937.7 Europe Core























2012 20.4 — 11.6 9.0 5.6 3.2 2.2 2.0 2.0 1.5 1.2 1.2 39.5 2013 20.3 — — 7.1 8.5 2.3 1.3 1.2 1.3 0.9 0.7 0.7 24.0 2014 773.8 — — — 153.2 292.0 246.4 220.8 206.3 172.9 149.8 149.2 1,590.6 2015 411.3 — — — — 45.8 100.3 86.2 80.9 66.1 54.3 51.4 485.0 2016 333.1 — — — — — 40.4 78.9 72.6 58.0 48.3 46.7 344.9 2017 252.2 — — — — — — 17.9 56.0 44.1 36.1 34.8 188.9 2018 341.8 — — — — — — — 24.3 88.7 71.2 69.1 253.3 2019 518.6 — — — — — — — — 47.9 125.7 121.4 295.0 2020 324.1 — — — — — — — — — 32.4 91.7 124.1 2021 412.4 — — — — — — — — — — 48.4 48.4 Subtotal 3,408.0 — 11.6 16.1 167.3 343.3 390.6 407.0 443.4 480.1 519.7 614.6 3,393.7 Europe Insolvency





















2014 10.9 — — — — 4.3 3.9 3.2 2.6 1.5 0.8 0.3 16.6 2015 19.0 — — — — 3.0 4.4 5.0 4.8 3.9 2.9 1.6 25.6 2016 39.3 — — — — — 6.2 12.7 12.9 10.7 7.9 6.0 56.4 2017 39.2 — — — — — — 1.2 7.9 9.2 9.8 9.4 37.5 2018 44.9 — — — — — — — 0.6 8.4 10.3 11.7 31.0 2019 77.2 — — — — — — — — 5.1 21.1 23.9 50.1 2020 105.4 — — — — — — — — — 6.1 34.6 40.7 2021 53.3 — — — — — — — — — — 5.4 5.4 Subtotal 389.2 — — — — 7.3 14.5 22.1 28.8 38.8 58.9 92.9 263.3 Total Europe 3,797.2 — 11.6 16.1 167.3 350.6 405.1 429.1 472.2 518.9 578.6 707.5 3,657.0 Total PRA Group $ 11,855.4 $ 3,086.9 $ 908.7 $ 1,142.4 $ 1,378.7 $ 1,539.7 $ 1,492.1 $ 1,512.4 $ 1,625.0 $ 1,841.4 $ 2,005.7 $ 2,061.7 $ 18,594.7





(1) For the Company's non-U.S. amounts, cash collections are presented using the average exchange rates during the cash collection period. (2) Includes the nonperforming loan portfolios that were acquired through the Company's business acquisitions. (3) For the Company's non-U.S. amounts, purchase price is presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the pool are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

PRA Group, Inc. reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, internally to evaluate the Company's performance and to set performance goals. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. plus income tax expense; less foreign exchange gain (or plus foreign exchange loss); plus interest expense, net; plus other expense (or less other income); plus depreciation and amortization; plus adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests; and plus recoveries applied to negative allowance less changes in expected recoveries. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. PRA Group, Inc. presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company considers it an important supplemental measure of operations and financial performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA helps provide enhanced period-to-period comparability of operations and financial performance and is useful to investors as other companies in the industry report similar financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, to net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA below may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

LTM Adjusted EBITDA for PRA Group ($ in millions) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. $ 183 $ 149 Adjustments:











Income tax expense 55 41 Foreign exchange (gains)/losses 1 (2) Interest expense, net 124 142 Other (income)/expense — 1 Depreciation and amortization 15 18 Adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 12 18 Recoveries applied to negative allowance less Changes in

expected recoveries







988 968 LTM Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,378 $ 1,337





Additionally, the Company evaluates its business using certain ratios that use Adjusted EBITDA. Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by dividing borrowings by Adjusted EBITDA. The following table reflects the Company's Debt to Adjusted EBITDA for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (amounts in millions):

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA







December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Borrowings $ 2,609 $ 2,661 LTM Adjusted EBITDA



Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA 1,378 1,337

1.89 1.99

