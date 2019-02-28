PRA Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

NORFOLK, Va., Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018. Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $14.9 million compared to $88.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Diluted earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2018 were $0.33 compared to $1.96 in the fourth quarter of 2017. For the year ended December 31, 2018, net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. was $65.6 million, or $1.44 in diluted earnings per share, compared to $164.3 million, or $3.59 in diluted earnings per share, during the year ended December 31, 2017. Financial performance in the fourth quarter and full year of 2017 was impacted by a net after-tax benefit of $73.2 million due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

During the quarter, the Company completed a review of seller contracts in light of recent interpretations of the rules governing revenue recognition on portfolios that do not qualify for sale accounting. As a result, the Company has determined that two contracts in Austria did not meet the recent interpretations, and the Company should have applied different revenue recognition methodology for portfolios acquired under these contracts. The impact of this change is that the Company should have recognized an additional $5.5 million of revenue from 2016 to 2018. Of the $5.5 million, $1.2 million should have been recognized during 2018. These revenue increases were spread over a number of prior years and, although none were material to any individual year, the impact could have been material had the Company reflected the full change in its 2018 results. The conclusion does not impact the economics of the transactions, only the revenue recognition methodology. This press release includes reconciliations from previously reported results to results adjusted for the additional revenue for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017. Additionally, all numbers presented herein reflect adjusted results.

As a result of this analysis, the Company experienced unanticipated delays in completing the year end closing process. The Company, and as a result, its auditors, have not fully completed the activities required to complete Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. Therefore, the Company is not in a position to file its Form 10-K within the prescribed time period without unreasonable expense and effort. The Company expects to file its Form 10-K within the 15 day period specified by Rule 12b-25 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Cash collections of $402.7 million , an increase of 7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. Cash collections on a currency adjusted basis increased 9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.

, an increase of 7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. Cash collections on a currency adjusted basis increased 9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. Americas Core cash collections increased 15%, or 16% on a currency adjusted basis.



U.S. legal cash collections increased 24%.





U.S. call center cash collections increased 12%.



Europe Core cash collections increased 6%, or 9% on a currency adjusted basis.

Record quarterly portfolio investment, excluding acquisitions, of $490.9 million driven by Americas Core and Europe Core.

driven by Americas Core and Europe Core. Record estimated remaining collections of $6.14 billion which increased $331.5 million from the third quarter of 2018.

which increased from the third quarter of 2018. Income recognized on finance receivables of $231.0 million compared to $203.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Full-Year Highlights

Expanded North American revolving credit facility to provide significant additional capacity for investment in the United States .

. Completed a strategic partnership with Banco Bradesco, enhancing the Company's position in Latin America's largest economy, creating additional investment opportunities and maintaining majority ownership of the revenue generating operation for PRA Group. The Company recognized a gain of $26.6 million on the sale of the majority stake in the servicing platform during the fourth quarter.

largest economy, creating additional investment opportunities and maintaining majority ownership of the revenue generating operation for PRA Group. The Company recognized a gain of on the sale of the majority stake in the servicing platform during the fourth quarter. Record total cash collections of $1.63 billion , driven by record cash collections in Americas Core, Europe Core and Europe Insolvency.

, driven by record cash collections in Americas Core, Europe Core and Europe Insolvency. Record portfolio investment in Americas Core of $657.1 million , increasing 23% compared to the previous record in 2017.

"The fourth quarter of 2018 culminated a year of exceptional portfolio investment and record cash collections for PRA Group. During the fourth quarter, we invested nearly a half billion dollars, with substantial deployments in Americas Core and in European countries where we have extensive data and operational experience. This increased estimated remaining collections to an all-time high of $6.14 billion," said Kevin Stevenson, president and chief executive officer of PRA Group, Inc. "Total cash collections for the year set a record at $1.63 billion, fueled by growth in Americas Core and Europe Core. U.S call centers delivered an increase of 16% compared to 2017 and we are seeing U.S. legal collections accelerate after the investment in the third and fourth quarters."

Cash Collections, Revenues, and Net Allowance Charges

The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source on an as reported and currency-adjusted basis:

Cash Collection Source

2018

2017 ($ in thousands)

Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1

Q4 Americas-Core

$ 233,937 $ 231,253 $ 233,752 $ 246,237

$ 204,245 Americas-Insolvency

48,000 48,518 56,063 55,280

59,103 Europe-Core

113,154 102,780 109,359 118,109

107,124 Europe-Insolvency

7,618 6,731 7,460 6,954

5,794 Total Cash Collections

$ 402,709 $ 389,282 $ 406,634 $ 426,580

$ 376,266















































Cash Collection Source -













Constant Currency Adjusted

2018







2017 ($ in thousands)

Q4







Q4 Americas-Core

$ 233,937







$ 201,559 Americas-Insolvency

48,000







59,013 Europe-Core

113,154







103,442 Europe-Insolvency

7,618







5,615 Total Cash Collections

$ 402,709







$ 369,629

















Cash collections in the quarter increased 7%, or 9% on a currency adjusted basis, compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase was largely due to U.S. legal collections increasing 24% and U.S. call center collections increasing 12%. This was partially offset by a 14% decrease in Global Insolvency cash collections primarily due to muted portfolio investment in 2018. For the full year, total cash collections were a record $1.63 billion , an increase of 7% compared to the full year of 2017.

, an increase of 7% compared to the full year of 2017. For the quarter, cash collections on fully amortized pools were $12.0 million and cash collections on nonaccrual pools were $4.1 million .

and cash collections on nonaccrual pools were . Income recognized on finance receivables increased 14% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 due primarily to Americas Core portfolio investment during 2017 and 2018, Europe Core portfolio investment in 2017 and yield increases in Europe Core. For the full year of 2018, income recognized on finance receivables increased 12% compared to the full year of 2017.

Net allowance charges in the quarter were $21.4 million primarily due to allowances incurred in the 2013, 2014 and 2015 U.S. Core vintages.

primarily due to allowances incurred in the 2013, 2014 and 2015 U.S. Core vintages. Fee income and other income in the quarter was $5.7 million .

Expenses

Operating expenses in the quarter increased $32.7 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 largely due to increased legal collection expenses, as the Company had more accounts qualifying for the legal collection channel and increases in compensation and employee services primarily due to expansion in U.S. collection staff. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 , operating expenses increased $87.0 million compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 .

compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 largely due to increased legal collection expenses, as the Company had more accounts qualifying for the legal collection channel and increases in compensation and employee services primarily due to expansion in U.S. collection staff. For the twelve months ended , operating expenses increased compared to the twelve months ended . During the quarter, the Company recorded $3.0 million in noncash interest expense, $2.7 million in amortization of debt issuance costs, and $0.9 million in amortization of intangible assets. The Company also recorded a $0.7 million loss on the change in fair value on interest rate swap agreements.

in noncash interest expense, in amortization of debt issuance costs, and in amortization of intangible assets. The Company also recorded a loss on the change in fair value on interest rate swap agreements. The effective tax rate for the full year of 2018 was 15.4%.

Portfolio Acquisitions

The Company invested $490.9 million in finance receivables in the fourth quarter.

in finance receivables in the fourth quarter. The Company had in place forward flow commitments as of the end of 2018 for the purchase of nonperforming loans with a maximum purchase price of $303.7 million .

Portfolio Purchase Source 2018

2017 ($ in thousands) Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1

Q4 Americas-Core $ 172,511 $ 170,426 $ 182,768 $ 131,427

$ 160,278 Americas-Insolvency 52,871 17,151 16,651 13,436

44,195 Europe-Core 231,810 45,754 19,403 18,000

152,417 Europe-Insolvency 33,661 4,159 2,577 5,392

17,698 Total Portfolio Purchasing $ 490,853 $ 237,490 $ 221,399 $ 168,255

$ 374,588



Conference Call Information

PRA Group, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements (in thousands, except per share amounts)

















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017















Revenues:













Income recognized on finance receivables $ 231,029

$ 203,397

$ 891,899

$ 795,435 Fee income 4,686

6,043

14,916

24,916 Other revenue 1,027

1,454

1,441

7,855 Total revenues 236,742

210,894

908,256

828,206















Net allowance charges (21,381)

(2,486)

(33,425)

(11,898)















Operating expenses:













Compensation and employee services 79,123

69,253

319,400

273,033 Legal collection fees 11,501

10,061

42,941

43,351 Legal collection costs 33,281

18,781

104,988

76,047 Agency fees 9,088

7,877

33,854

35,530 Outside fees and services 17,068

15,815

61,492

62,792 Communication 10,645

8,028

43,224

33,132 Rent and occupancy 4,319

3,985

16,906

14,823 Depreciation and amortization 5,092

4,666

19,322

19,763 Other operating expenses 13,030

12,032

47,444

44,103 Total operating expenses 183,147

150,498

689,571

602,574 Income from operations 32,214

57,910

185,260

213,734















Other income and (expense):













Gain on sale of subsidiaries 26,575

-

26,575

48,474 Interest expense, net (33,549)

(28,379)

(121,078)

(98,041) Foreign exchange (loss)/gain (4,553)

317

(944)

(1,104) Other (381)

(2,790)

(316)

(2,790) Income before income taxes 20,306

27,058

89,497

160,273















Income tax expense/(benefit) 1,980

(63,709)

13,763

(10,852) Net income 18,326

90,767

75,734

171,125 Adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,384

1,847

10,171

6,810 Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. $ 14,942

$ 88,920

$ 65,563

$ 164,315















Net income per common share attributable to PRA Group, Inc.:













Basic $ 0.33

$ 1.97

$ 1.45

$ 3.60 Diluted $ 0.33

$ 1.96

$ 1.44

$ 3.59















Weighted average number of shares outstanding:













Basic 45,304

45,170

45,280

45,671 Diluted 45,394

45,318

45,413

45,823

PRA Group, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 (Amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)





December 31,

December 31, ASSETS 2018

2017







Cash and cash equivalents $ 98,695

$ 120,516 Investments 45,173

78,290 Finance receivables, net 3,084,777

2,776,199 Other receivables, net 46,157

15,770 Income taxes receivable 16,809

21,686 Net deferred tax asset 61,453

56,459 Property and equipment, net 54,136

49,311 Goodwill 464,116

526,513 Intangible assets, net 5,522

23,572 Other assets 32,721

32,656







Total assets $ 3,909,559

$ 3,700,972







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













Liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 6,110

$ 4,992 Accrued expenses 79,396

85,993 Income taxes payable 15,080

10,771 Net deferred tax liability 114,979

171,185 Interest-bearing deposits 82,666

98,580 Borrowings 2,473,656

2,170,182 Other liabilities 7,370

9,018







Total liabilities 2,779,257

2,550,721







Redeemable noncontrolling interest 6,333

9,534







Equity:





Preferred stock, par value $0.01, authorized shares, 2,000,





issued and outstanding shares, 0 -

- Common stock, par value $0.01, 100,000 shares authorized, 45,304 shares





issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018; 100,000 shares authorized,





45,189 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2017 453

452 Additional paid-in capital 60,303

53,870 Retained earnings 1,276,473

1,214,840 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (242,109)

(178,607) Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. 1,095,120

1,090,555 Noncontrolling interests 28,849

50,162 Total equity 1,123,969

1,140,717 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,909,559

$ 3,700,972

Select Expenses (Income) (in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30, 2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 September 30,

2017 June 30, 2017 March 31,

2017 Acquisition/divestiture-related expenses

- 4 10 - - - 2,100 Legal costs not associated with normal operations 647 95 231 92 160 218 2,615 1,024 Noncash interest expense - amortization of debt

discount 2,986 2,958 2,904 2,877 2,823 2,796 1,809 1,155 Noncash interest expense - amortization of debt

issuance costs 2,723 2,524 2,532 2,553 2,501 2,505 2,635 1,928 Change in fair value on Interest rate swap

agreements 673 (504) 972 (3,673) 420 (1,025) (1,578) 158 Amortization of intangibles 907 994 1,133 1,222 1,016 1,037 869 1,410 Share-based compensation expense 1,600 2,361 2,146 2,415 2,415 2,218 1,846 2,199

Purchase Price Mutiples as of December 31, 2018 Amounts in thousands















Purchase Period Purchase Price (1)(2) Net Finance

Receivables

Balance(3) ERC-Historical

Period

Exchange

Rates (4) Total Estimated

Collections (5) ERC-Current

Period

Exchange

Rates (6) Current

Estimated

Purchase Price

Multiple Original

Estimated

Purchase Price

Multiple (7) Americas-Core













1996-2008 $ 804,883 $ 9,108 $ 35,385 $ 2,423,212 $ 35,385 301% 236% 2009 125,153 653 22,518 459,318 22,518 367% 252% 2010 148,199 4,644 37,181 534,994 37,181 361% 247% 2011 209,607 10,434 64,203 738,173 64,203 352% 245% 2012 254,142 19,643 79,446 681,221 79,446 268% 226% 2013 391,031 50,555 143,328 942,934 143,328 241% 211% 2014 405,459 81,050 210,315 930,676 206,685 230% 204% 2015 444,063 134,024 310,233 965,382 310,059 217% 205% 2016 454,552 196,236 458,039 1,041,655 452,225 229% 201% 2017 534,410 371,366 724,197 1,112,042 720,535 208% 193% 2018 658,490 630,508 1,204,192 1,327,453 1,201,445 202% 202% Subtotal 4,429,989 1,508,221 3,289,037 11,157,060 3,273,010



Americas-Insolvency











2004-2008 241,465 - 658 365,653 658 151% 155% 2009 155,988 - 1,232 470,626 1,232 302% 214% 2010 208,942 - 2,191 547,219 2,191 262% 184% 2011 180,434 - 434 368,821 434 204% 155% 2012 251,419 - 356 389,910 356 155% 136% 2013 227,904 - 5,820 355,738 5,820 156% 133% 2014 148,712 7,493 16,938 215,568 16,896 145% 124% 2015 63,184 16,234 22,790 83,989 22,790 133% 125% 2016 92,285 30,580 39,669 114,088 39,516 124% 123% 2017 275,293 155,609 200,144 346,550 200,144 126% 125% 2018 99,386 95,194 119,444 126,142 119,444 127% 127% Subtotal 1,945,012 305,110 409,676 3,384,304 409,481



Total Americas 6,375,001 1,813,331 3,698,713 14,541,364 3,682,491



Europe-Core













2012 20,424 - 1,387 39,210 1,086 192% 187% 2013 20,347 100 831 24,227 639 119% 119% 2014 796,899 240,603 921,669 2,173,128 791,947 273% 208% 2015 420,956 189,588 421,252 751,455 377,175 179% 160% 2016 348,436 225,044 395,574 582,324 394,089 167% 167% 2017 247,757 188,893 284,707 357,298 276,223 144% 144% 2018 (8) 346,933 325,907 488,989 513,635 484,567 148% 148% Subtotal 2,201,752 1,170,135 2,514,409 4,441,277 2,325,726



Europe-Insolvency











2014 10,876 985 2,656 18,010 2,389 166% 129% 2015 19,396 5,059 10,245 29,042 8,805 150% 139% 2016 42,190 19,002 29,476 61,117 28,993 145% 130% 2017 38,830 31,688 41,590 50,661 40,206 130% 128% 2018 45,636 44,577 55,360 56,029 54,569 123% 123% Subtotal 156,928 101,311 139,327 214,859 134,962



Total Europe 2,358,680 1,271,446 2,653,736 4,656,136 2,460,688



Total PRA Group $ 8,733,681 $ 3,084,777 $ 6,352,449 $ 19,197,500 $ 6,143,179





(1) The amount reflected in the Purchase Price also includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our various business acquisitions. (2) For our international amounts, Purchase Price is presented at the exchange rate at the end of the quarter in which the pool was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the pool are presented at the period-end exchange rate for the respective quarter of purchase. (3) For our international amounts, Net Finance Receivables are presented at the December 31, 2018 exchange rate. (4) For our international amounts, Estimated Remaining Collections ("ERC")-Historical Period Exchange Rates is presented at the period-end exchange rate for the respective quarter of purchase. (5) For our international amounts, Total Estimated Collections is presented at the period-end exchange rate for the respective quarter of purchase. (6) For our international amounts, ERC-Current Period Exchange Rates is presented at the December 30, 2018 exchange rate. (7) The Original Estimated Purchase Price Multiple represents the purchase price multiple at the end of the year of acquisition. (8) The Europe-Core purchases include a $34.9 million finance receivables portfolio addition in the third quarter of 2018 relating to the consolidation of a Polish investment fund.

Portfolio Financial Information Year-to-date as of December 31, 2018 Amounts in thousands















Purchase Period Purchase

Price (1)(2) Cash

Collections(3) Gross

Revenue(3) Amortization (3) Net Allowance

Charges/

(Reversals)(3) Net Revenue (3)(4) Net Finance

Receivables as of

December 31, 2018 (5) Americas-Core













1996-2008 $ 804,883 $ 15,092 $ 10,645 $ 4,447 $ (1,970) $ 12,615 $ 9,108 2009 125,153 8,180 7,899 281 125 7,774 653 2010 148,199 11,140 9,654 1,486 (2,625) 12,279 4,644 2011 209,607 21,622 18,912 2,710 25 18,887 10,434 2012 254,142 27,797 18,251 9,546 (4,005) 22,256 19,643 2013 391,031 56,449 41,274 15,175 11,480 29,794 50,555 2014 405,459 82,244 58,426 23,818 22,395 36,031 81,050 2015 444,063 126,605 74,083 52,522 4,632 69,451 134,024 2016 454,552 194,605 110,399 84,206 631 109,768 196,236 2017 534,410 278,733 155,298 123,435 318 154,980 371,366 2018 658,490 122,712 96,202 26,510 - 96,202 630,508 Subtotal 4,429,989 945,179 601,043 344,136 31,006 570,037 1,508,221 Americas-Insolvency











2004-2008 241,465 356 356 - - 356 - 2009 155,988 747 747 - - 747 - 2010 208,942 1,352 1,352 - - 1,352 - 2011 180,434 1,584 1,584 - - 1,584 - 2012 251,419 4,284 4,284 - - 4,284 - 2013 227,904 21,948 14,364 7,584 - 14,364 - 2014 148,712 28,759 9,433 19,326 - 9,433 7,493 2015 63,184 19,769 3,793 15,976 - 3,793 16,234 2016 92,285 25,047 4,209 20,838 435 3,774 30,580 2017 275,293 97,315 17,518 79,797 - 17,518 155,609 2018 99,386 6,700 2,509 4,191 - 2,509 95,194 Subtotal 1,945,012 207,861 60,149 147,712 435 59,714 305,110 Total Americas 6,375,001 1,153,040 661,192 491,848 31,441 629,751 1,813,331 Europe-Core













2012 20,424 1,996 2,000 (4) - 2,000 - 2013 20,347 1,331 894 437 - 894 100 2014 796,899 206,255 131,812 74,443 (1,393) 133,205 240,603 2015 420,956 80,858 34,556 46,302 (3,258) 37,814 189,588 2016 348,436 72,603 28,839 43,764 6,035 22,804 225,044 2017 247,757 56,033 15,027 41,006 599 14,428 188,893 2018 (6) 346,933 24,326 6,585 17,741 - 6,585 325,907 Subtotal 2,201,752 443,402 219,713 223,689 1,983 217,730 1,170,135 Europe-Insolvency











2014 10,876 2,620 1,496 1,124 - 1,496 985 2015 19,396 4,783 1,891 2,892 (63) 1,954 5,059 2016 42,190 12,856 4,941 7,915 64 4,877 19,002 2017 38,830 7,862 2,411 5,451 - 2,411 31,688 2018 45,636 642 255 387 - 255 44,577 Subtotal 156,928 28,763 10,994 17,769 1 10,993 101,311 Total Europe 2,358,680 472,165 230,707 241,458 1,984 228,723 1,271,446 Total PRA Group $ 8,733,681 $ 1,625,205 $ 891,899 $ 733,306 $ 33,425 $ 858,474 $ 3,084,777

(1) The amount reflected in the Purchase Price also includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our various business acquisitions. (2) For our international amounts, Purchase Price is presented at the exchange rate at the end of the quarter in which the pool was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the pool are presented at the period-end exchange rate for the respective quarter of purchase. (3) For our international amounts, amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current reporting period. (4) Net Revenue refers to income recognized on finance receivables, net of allowance charges/(reversals). (5) For our international amounts, Net Finance Receivables are presented at the December 31, 2018 exchange rate. (6) The Europe-Core purchases include a $34.9 million finance receivables portfolio addition in the third quarter of 2018 relating to the consolidation of a Polish investment fund.