PRA Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

NORFOLK, Va., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA) (the "Company"), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter ("Q4 2022") and full year of 2022.  

Q4 2022 Highlights

  • Total portfolio purchases of $288.1 million.
  • Total cash collections of $391.7 million.
  • Estimated remaining collections (ERC)1 of $5.7 billion (or $6.0 billion on a constant currency-adjusted basis).
  • Cash efficiency ratio2 of 58.6%.
  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.41.

Full Year 2022 Highlights

  • Total portfolio purchases of $850.0 million.
  • Total cash collections of $1.7 billion.
  • Cash efficiency ratio of 61.0%
  • Diluted earnings per share of $2.94.
  • Debt to Adjusted EBITDA3 was 2.25x.
  • Common stock repurchases4 of $99.4 million, or 2.3 million shares.
  • Available capacity under the Company's credit facilities of $1.6 billion; $465.1 million after considering borrowing base restrictions.

Three Months Ended Dec 31,

Twelve Months Ended Dec 31,

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.

$         15,959

$         34,276

$       117,147

$       183,158

Diluted earnings per share

$              0.41

$              0.79

$              2.94

$              4.04










"Our performance in 2022 was led by our European operations, which achieved an annual record for cash collections on a constant currency-adjusted basis and purchased portfolios in nearly all of our operational markets. On a global basis, our fourth quarter portfolio purchases of $288 million represented our highest investment level since the third quarter of 2021," said Kevin Stevenson, president and chief executive officer. "We made significant progress in 2022 executing our key strategic objectives, including growing our digital platform, leveraging our geographic reach to invest in the most attractive markets, and completing our first full year of collections in Australia. Looking ahead, we are seeing U.S. card balances, delinquency rates, charge-off rates, and bank loan loss reserves continue to increase which we believe will lead to more portfolio supply in the coming months. We also expect to continue to purchase at healthy levels in Europe. We are well-positioned to capitalize on this anticipated increased supply due to our funding capacity, global presence, operational efficiency, and experienced team."

1.

Refers to the sum of all future projected cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios. Constant currency-adjusted results are calculated based on foreign exchange rates at December 31, 2021.

2.

Calculated by dividing cash receipts less operating expenses by cash receipts. Cash receipts refers to cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios, fees and revenue recognized from the Company's class action claims recovery services.

3.

A reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA can be found at the end of this press release.

4.

Share repurchases are subject to market conditions and other factors, and the share repurchase program remains subject to the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors.

Cash Collections and Revenues

  • The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source on an as reported and constant currency-adjusted basis:









Cash Collection Source

2022

2021

($ in thousands)

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Americas and Australia Core

$       205,619

$       225,775

$       244,377

$       270,284

$       257,705

Americas Insolvency

27,971

31,911

34,278

35,209

36,851

Europe Core

134,016

132,072

142,470

151,162

155,853

Europe Insolvency

24,051

22,586

22,935

24,325

23,262

Total Cash Collections

$       391,657

$       412,344

$       444,060

$       480,980

$       473,671

































Cash Collection Source -









Constant Currency Adjusted

2022






2021

($ in thousands)

Q4






Q4

Americas and Australia Core

$       205,619






$       257,824

Americas Insolvency

27,971






36,817

Europe Core

134,016






136,203

Europe Insolvency

24,051






20,277

Total Cash Collections

$       391,657






$       451,121











  • Total cash collections in Q4 2022 decreased 17.3%, or 13.2% on a constant currency-adjusted basis, to $391.7 million compared to $473.7 million the fourth quarter of 2021 ("Q4 2021"). A 34.1% decrease in U.S. call center and other cash collections and an 11.8% decrease in Europe cash collections were partially offset by a 27.9% increase in Other Americas and Australia cash collections. For the full year, total cash collections decreased $332.7 million compared to the full year of 2021.
  • Total portfolio revenue in Q4 2022 was $219.0 million compared to $252.0 million in Q4 2021. For the full year, total portfolio revenue was $941.2 million compared to $1.1 billion in 2021.

Expenses

  • Operating expenses in Q4 2022 decreased $10.9 million, or 6.3%, compared to Q4 2021. The decrease was primarily driven by:
    • a 24.3% decrease in other operating expenses primarily due to lower advertising costs; and
    • a 5.2% decrease in compensation and employee services expenses primarily due to the level and timing of compensation accruals in the prior year and lower collector compensation expenses in the U.S. call centers.
  • For the full year, operating expenses decreased $40.0 million to $680.7 million compared to $720.7 million in the same period last year.
  • The effective tax rate for the full year was 23.8%.

Portfolio Acquisitions

  • The Company purchased $288.1 million in portfolios of nonperforming loans in Q4 2022.
  • At the end of Q4 2022, the Company had in place forward flow commitments1 of up to $792.2 million, comprised of $461.1 million in the Americas and Australia and $331.1 million in Europe.

1.

Contractual agreements with sellers of nonperforming loans that allow for the purchase of nonperforming portfolios at pre-established prices.











Portfolio Purchase Source

2022

2021

($ in thousands)

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Americas and Australia Core

$       118,581

$         100,780

$           99,962

$           90,639

$           90,263

Americas Insolvency

8,967

8,988

6,369

9,118

21,183

Europe Core

140,011

59,426

123,814

38,764

60,430

Europe Insolvency

20,535

13,910

1,202

8,929

29,820

Total Portfolio Acquisitions

$       288,094

$         183,104

$         231,347

$         147,450

$         201,696











About PRA Group
As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

PRA Group, Inc.

Consolidated Income Statements

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)







(unaudited)




Three Months Ended
December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenues:






Portfolio income

$          184,921

$          211,613

$          772,315

$          875,327

Changes in expected recoveries

34,087

40,400

168,904

197,904

        Total portfolio revenue

219,008

252,013

941,219

1,073,231

Other revenue

3,843

4,923

25,305

22,501

Total revenues

222,851

256,936

966,524

1,095,732

Operating expenses:






Compensation and employee services

69,922

73,781

285,537

301,981

Legal collection fees

9,060

10,998

38,450

47,206

Legal collection costs

19,063

17,099

76,757

78,330

Agency fees

16,434

15,995

63,808

63,140

Outside fees and services

20,866

21,448

92,355

92,615

Communication

7,143

9,716

39,205

42,755

Rent and occupancy

4,299

4,682

18,589

18,376

Depreciation and amortization

3,859

3,736

15,243

15,256

Other operating expenses

12,893

17,032

50,778

61,077

Total operating expenses

163,539

174,487

680,722

720,736

Income from operations

59,312

82,449

285,802

374,996

Other income and (expense):






Interest expense, net

(34,912)

(32,156)

(130,677)

(124,143)

Foreign exchange gain/(loss)

194

(936)

985

(809)

Other

(572)

(12)

(1,325)

282

Income before income taxes

24,022

49,345

154,785

250,326

Income tax expense

6,960

12,947

36,787

54,817

Net Income

17,062

36,398

117,998

195,509

Adjustment for net income attributable to
noncontrolling interests

1,103

2,122

851

12,351

Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.

$            15,959

$            34,276

$          117,147

$          183,158

Net income per common share attributable to PRA Group, Inc.:






Basic

$                 0.41

$                 0.80

$                 2.96

$                 4.07

Diluted

$                 0.41

$                 0.79

$                 2.94

$                 4.04

Weighted average number of shares outstanding:






Basic

38,978

43,056

39,638

44,960

Diluted

39,177

43,562

39,888

45,330

PRA Group, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands)


December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$                       83,376

$                       87,584

Investments

79,948

92,977

Finance receivables, net

3,295,008

3,428,285

Income taxes receivable

31,774

41,146

Deferred tax assets, net

56,908

67,760

Right-of-use assets

54,506

56,713

Property and equipment, net

51,645

54,513

Goodwill

435,921

480,263

Other assets

86,588

57,002

Total assets

$                 4,175,674

$                 4,366,243

Liabilities and Equity


Liabilities:


Accounts payable

$                         7,329

$                         3,821

Accrued expenses

111,395

127,802

Income taxes payable

25,693

19,276

Deferred tax liabilities, net

42,918

36,630

Lease liabilities

59,384

61,188

Interest-bearing deposits

112,992

124,623

Borrowings

2,494,858

2,608,714

Other liabilities

34,355

59,352

Total liabilities

2,888,924

3,041,406

Equity:


Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000 shares authorized, no shares issued
and outstanding


Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 38,980 shares
issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022; 100,000 shares authorized,
41,008 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021

390

410

Additional paid-in capital

2,172

Retained earnings

1,573,025

1,552,845

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(347,926)

(266,909)

Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc.

1,227,661

1,286,346

Noncontrolling interest

59,089

38,491

Total equity

1,286,750

1,324,837

Total liabilities and equity

$                 4,175,674

$                 4,366,243

Select Expenses (Income)

Amounts in thousands, pre-tax

Three Months Ended

December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

Noncash interest expense - amortization of debt issuance costs

2,444

2,555

2,471

2,627

2,455

2,406

2,391

2,256

Change in fair value of derivatives

(3,309)

(1,042)

1,525

2,726

3,115

2,982

2,911

3,102

Amortization of intangibles

73

73

77

83

(269)

104

105

181

Stock-based compensation expense

2,206

3,101

3,849

3,891

3,470

4,317

4,040

4,113

Purchase Price Multiples

as of December 31, 2022

Amounts in thousands

Purchase Period

Purchase Price (2)(3)

Total Estimated
Collections (4)

Estimated
Remaining
Collections (5)

Current Purchase
Price Multiple

Original Purchase
Price Multiple (6)

Americas and Australia Core




1996-2012

$                  1,541,897

$              4,798,281

$                  42,398

311 %

238 %

2013

390,826

905,829

17,025

232 %

211 %

2014

404,117

872,066

26,384

216 %

204 %

2015

443,114

905,285

55,162

204 %

205 %

2016

455,767

1,081,751

93,292

237 %

201 %

2017

532,851

1,208,081

156,253

227 %

193 %

2018

653,975

1,464,612

225,935

224 %

202 %

2019

581,476

1,294,519

288,207

223 %

206 %

2020

435,668

948,088

337,470

218 %

213 %

2021

435,846

811,328

553,876

186 %

191 %

2022

406,082

726,523

659,290

179 %

179 %

Subtotal

6,281,619

15,016,363

2,455,292

Americas Insolvency



1996-2012

1,038,222

2,146,283

285

207 %

165 %

2013

227,834

355,578

142

156 %

133 %

2014

148,420

218,674

392

147 %

124 %

2015

63,170

87,891

279

139 %

125 %

2016

91,442

117,449

612

128 %

123 %

2017

275,257

355,272

4,406

129 %

125 %

2018

97,879

137,315

16,401

140 %

127 %

2019

123,077

168,002

46,299

137 %

128 %

2020

62,130

89,698

46,704

144 %

136 %

2021

55,187

72,934

50,407

132 %

136 %

2022

33,442

46,651

43,464

139 %

139 %

Subtotal

2,216,060

3,795,747

209,391

Total Americas and Australia

8,497,679

18,812,110

2,664,683

Europe Core




2012

20,409

43,718

214 %

187 %

2013

20,334

26,909

132 %

119 %

2014 (1)

773,811

2,365,317

406,593

306 %

208 %

2015

411,340

728,250

153,190

177 %

160 %

2016

333,090

567,637

189,769

170 %

167 %

2017

252,174

358,816

119,854

142 %

144 %

2018

341,775

540,246

220,787

158 %

148 %

2019

518,610

798,429

373,658

154 %

152 %

2020

324,119

557,983

305,148

172 %

172 %

2021

412,411

699,520

498,755

170 %

170 %

2022

359,447

660,999

546,522

184 %

184 %

Subtotal

3,767,520

7,347,824

2,814,276

Europe Insolvency



2014 (1)

10,876

18,611

171 %

129 %

2015

18,973

28,950

125

153 %

139 %

2016

39,338

56,990

1,500

145 %

130 %

2017

39,235

50,905

4,673

130 %

128 %

2018

44,908

52,582

11,526

117 %

123 %

2019

77,218

110,515

35,296

143 %

130 %

2020

105,440

153,006

66,106

145 %

129 %

2021

53,230

71,526

45,007

134 %

134 %

2022

44,604

61,057

56,551

137 %

137 %

Subtotal

433,822

604,142

220,784

Total Europe

4,201,342

7,951,966

3,035,060

Total PRA Group

$                12,699,021

$            26,764,076

$              5,699,743



(1)

Includes finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through the acquisition of Aktiv Kapital AS in 2014.

(2)

Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.

(3)

Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased.  In addition, any purchase price
adjustments that occur throughout the life of the portfolio are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.

(4)

Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.

(5)

Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the December 31, 2022 exchange rate.

(6)

The Original Purchase Price Multiple represents the purchase price multiple at the end of the year of acquisition.

Portfolio Financial Information

For the Year Ended December 31, 2022

Amounts in thousands

Purchase Period

Cash

Collections (2)

Portfolio
Income (2)


Change in
Expected
Recoveries (2)

Total Portfolio
Revenue (2)

Net Finance
Receivables as of
December 31, 2022 (3)

Americas and Australia Core




1996-2012

$                   23,470

$            12,731

$                   10,208

$                   22,939

$                       10,343

2013

12,526

4,728

6,476

11,204

7,438

2014

14,998

6,106

7,433

13,539

10,541

2015

19,542

12,818

(3,411)

9,407

21,250

2016

38,350

28,246

(16,381)

11,865

31,464

2017

76,269

41,197

(4,578)

36,619

68,396

2018

146,106

55,912

49,297

105,209

125,682

2019

177,717

76,857

21,872

98,729

159,586

2020

192,001

88,284

1,918

90,202

195,163

2021

177,340

112,434

(45,560)

66,874

298,645

2022

67,735

44,054

1,401

45,455

381,914

Subtotal

946,054

483,367

28,675

512,042

1,310,422

Americas Insolvency




1996-2012

1,066

572

494

1,066

2013

535

232

305

537

2014

718

717

(87)

630

46

2015

596

165

354

519

140

2016

1,810

299

932

1,231

481

2017

20,751

2,489

1,941

4,430

3,970

2018

24,627

3,282

3,301

6,583

15,207

2019

37,815

5,933

4,770

10,703

42,207

2020

20,361

5,830

3,386

9,216

39,299

2021

17,904

6,699

(753)

5,946

40,900

2022

3,186

1,778

1,239

3,017

32,797

Subtotal

129,369

27,996

15,882

43,878

175,047

Total Americas and Australia

1,075,423

511,363

44,557

555,920

1,485,469

Europe Core




2012

870

871

871

2013

481

481

481

2014 (1)

122,232

73,843

41,828

115,671

114,254

2015

40,701

19,278

7,740

27,018

83,984

2016

36,912

17,962

2,616

20,578

112,355

2017

25,151

8,750

3,081

11,831

82,457

2018

50,702

17,202

8,425

25,627

146,171

2019

89,820

27,307

18,949

46,256

255,401

2020

69,045

26,602

5,300

31,902

188,109

2021

89,938

39,653

2,889

42,542

301,235

2022

33,867

12,051

5,727

17,778

341,819

Subtotal

559,719

242,648

97,907

340,555

1,625,785

Europe Insolvency




2014 (1)

238

14

211

225

2015

649

182

(4)

178

104

2016

2,710

634

104

738

1,131

2017

6,499

593

1,371

1,964

4,325

2018

9,828

1,218

863

2,081

10,512

2019

21,020

3,458

7,268

10,726

30,837

2020

34,086

6,011

14,364

20,375

57,627

2021

14,417

4,637

1,312

5,949

36,707

2022

4,452

1,557

951

2,508

42,511

Subtotal

93,899

18,304

26,440

44,744

183,754

Total Europe

653,618

260,952

124,347

385,299

1,809,539

Total PRA Group

$              1,729,041

$          772,315

$                  168,904

$                  941,219

$                   3,295,008


(1)

Includes finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through the acquisition of Aktiv Kapital AS in 2014.

(2)

Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current reporting period.

(3)

Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the December 31, 2022 exchange rate.

Cash Collections by Year, By Year of Purchase (1)

as of December 31, 2022

Amounts in millions



Cash Collections

Purchase Period

Purchase
Price (3)(4)

1996-2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Total

Americas and Australia Core










1996-2012

$  1,541.9

$  2,962.4

$    554.9

$    412.5

$    280.4

$    179.0

$    118.0

$     83.8

$     62.9

$     41.5

$     29.8

$     23.5

$ 4,748.7

2013

390.8

101.6

247.8

194.0

120.8

78.9

56.4

36.9

23.2

16.7

12.5

888.8

2014

404.1

92.7

253.4

170.3

114.2

82.2

55.3

31.9

22.3

15.0

837.3

2015

443.1

117.0

228.4

185.9

126.6

83.6

57.2

34.9

19.5

853.1

2016

455.8


138.7

256.5

194.6

140.6

105.9

74.2

38.4

948.9

2017

532.9

107.3

278.7

256.5

192.5

130.0

76.3

1041.3

2018

654.0

122.7

361.9

337.7

239.9

146.1

1208.3

2019

581.5

143.8

349.0

289.8

177.7

960.3

2020

435.7

133.0

284.3

192.0

609.3

2021

435.8

85.0

177.3

262.3

2022

406.1

67.8

67.8

Subtotal

6,281.7

2,962.4

656.5

753.0

844.8

837.2

860.8

945.0

1,141.5

1,271.9

1,206.9

946.1

12,426.1

Americas Insolvency










1996-2012

1,038.2

1,021.6

417.3

338.8

208.3

105.3

37.7

8.3

4.0

2.2

1.4

1.1

2,146.0

2013

227.8

52.5

82.6

81.7

63.4

47.8

21.9

2.9

1.3

0.8

0.5

355.4

2014

148.4

37.0

50.9

44.3

37.4

28.8

15.8

2.2

1.1

0.7

218.2

2015

63.2

3.4

17.9

20.1

19.8

16.7

7.9

1.3

0.6

87.7

2016

91.4

18.9

30.4

25.0

19.9

14.4

7.4

1.8

117.8

2017

275.3

49.1

97.3

80.9

58.8

44.0

20.8

350.9

2018

97.9

6.7

27.4

30.5

31.6

24.6

120.8

2019

123.1

13.4

31.4

39.1

37.8

121.7

2020

62.1

6.5

16.1

20.4

43.0

2021

55.2

4.5

17.9

22.4

2022

33.4

3.2

3.2

Subtotal

2,216.0

1,021.6

469.8

458.4

344.3

249.8

222.5

207.8

181.0

155.2

147.3

129.4

3,587.1

Total Americas and Australia

8,497.7

3,984.0

1,126.3

1,211.4

1,189.1

1,087.0

1,083.3

1,152.8

1,322.5

1,427.1

1,354.2

1,075.5

16,013.2

Europe Core











2012

20.4

11.6

9.0

5.6

3.2

2.2

2.0

2.0

1.5

1.2

1.2

0.9

40.4

2013

20.3

7.1

8.5

2.3

1.3

1.2

1.3

0.9

0.7

0.7

0.5

24.5

2014 (2)

773.8

153.2

292.0

246.4

220.8

206.3

172.9

149.8

149.2

122.2

1,712.8

2015

411.3

45.8

100.3

86.2

80.9

66.1

54.3

51.4

40.7

525.7

2016

333.1

40.4

78.9

72.6

58.0

48.3

46.7

36.9

381.8

2017

252.2

17.9

56.0

44.1

36.1

34.8

25.2

214.1

2018

341.8

24.3

88.7

71.2

69.1

50.7

304.0

2019

518.6

47.9

125.7

121.4

89.8

384.8

2020

324.1

32.4

91.7

69.0

193.1

2021

412.4

48.4

89.9

138.3

2022

359.5

33.9

33.9

Subtotal

3,767.5

11.6

16.1

167.3

343.3

390.6

407.0

443.4

480.1

519.7

614.6

559.7

3,953.4

Europe Insolvency










2014 (2)

10.9

4.3

3.9

3.2

2.6

1.5

0.8

0.3

0.3

16.9

2015

19.0

3.0

4.4

5.0

4.8

3.9

2.9

1.6

0.6

26.2

2016

39.3

6.2

12.7

12.9

10.7

7.9

6.0

2.7

59.1

2017

39.2

1.2

7.9

9.2

9.8

9.4

6.5

44.0

2018

44.9

0.6

8.4

10.3

11.7

9.8

40.8

2019

77.2

5.1

21.1

23.9

21.0

71.1

2020

105.4

6.1

34.6

34.1

74.8

2021

53.3

5.4

14.4

19.8

2022

44.6

4.5

4.5

Subtotal

433.8

7.3

14.5

22.1

28.8

38.8

58.9

92.9

93.9

357.2

Total Europe

4,201.3

11.6

16.1

167.3

350.6

405.1

429.1

472.2

518.9

578.6

707.5

653.6

4,310.6

Total PRA Group

$ 12,699.0

$  3,995.6

$ 1,142.4

$ 1,378.7

$ 1,539.7

$ 1,492.1

$ 1,512.4

$ 1,625.0

$ 1,841.4

$ 2,005.7

$ 2,061.7

$ 1,729.1

$  20,323.8


(1)

Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the cash collection period.

(2)

Includes finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through the acquisition of Aktiv Kapital AS in 2014.

(3)

Includes the nonperforming loan portfolios that were acquired through our acquisitions.

(4)

Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased.  In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the pool are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

PRA Group, Inc. reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).  However, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including  Adjusted EBITDA, internally to evaluate the Company's performance and to set performance goals.  Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. plus income tax expense; less foreign exchange gain (or plus foreign exchange loss); plus interest expense, net; plus other expense (or less other income); plus depreciation and amortization; plus adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests; and plus recoveries applied to negative allowance less changes in expected recoveries. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. PRA Group, Inc. presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company considers it an important supplemental measure of operations and financial performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA helps provide enhanced period-to-period comparability of operations and financial performance and is useful to investors as other companies in the industry report similar financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below is a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA below may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

 Adjusted EBITDA for PRA Group ($ in millions)

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.

$                                  117

$                                  183

Adjustments:





Income tax expense

37

55

Foreign exchange (gains)/losses

(1)

1

Interest expense, net

131

124

Other expense

1

Depreciation and amortization

15

15

Adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

1

12

Recoveries applied to negative allowance less Changes in expected recoveries



806

988

 Adjusted EBITDA

$                              1,107

$                              1,378

Additionally, the Company evaluates its business using certain ratios that use Adjusted EBITDA.  Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by dividing borrowings by Adjusted EBITDA. The following table reflects the Company's Debt to Adjusted EBITDA for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (amounts in millions):

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA




December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Borrowings

$                              2,495

$                              2,609

Adjusted EBITDA

1,107

1,378

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

2.25

1.89

