PRA Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

NORFOLK, Va., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA) (the "Company"), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter ("Q4 2022") and full year of 2022.

Q4 2022 Highlights

Total portfolio purchases of $288.1 million .

. Total cash collections of $391.7 million .

. Estimated remaining collections (ERC) 1 of $5.7 billion (or $6.0 billion on a constant currency-adjusted basis).

of (or on a constant currency-adjusted basis). Cash efficiency ratio 2 of 58.6%.

of 58.6%. Diluted earnings per share of $0.41 .

Full Year 2022 Highlights

Total portfolio purchases of $850.0 million .

. Total cash collections of $1.7 billion .

. Cash efficiency ratio of 61.0%

Diluted earnings per share of $2.94 .

. Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 3 was 2.25x.

was 2.25x. Common stock repurchases 4 of $99.4 million , or 2.3 million shares.

of , or 2.3 million shares. Available capacity under the Company's credit facilities of $1.6 billion ; $465.1 million after considering borrowing base restrictions.





Three Months Ended Dec 31,

Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, ($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.

$ 15,959

$ 34,276

$ 117,147

$ 183,158

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.41

$ 0.79

$ 2.94

$ 4.04























"Our performance in 2022 was led by our European operations, which achieved an annual record for cash collections on a constant currency-adjusted basis and purchased portfolios in nearly all of our operational markets. On a global basis, our fourth quarter portfolio purchases of $288 million represented our highest investment level since the third quarter of 2021," said Kevin Stevenson, president and chief executive officer. "We made significant progress in 2022 executing our key strategic objectives, including growing our digital platform, leveraging our geographic reach to invest in the most attractive markets, and completing our first full year of collections in Australia. Looking ahead, we are seeing U.S. card balances, delinquency rates, charge-off rates, and bank loan loss reserves continue to increase which we believe will lead to more portfolio supply in the coming months. We also expect to continue to purchase at healthy levels in Europe. We are well-positioned to capitalize on this anticipated increased supply due to our funding capacity, global presence, operational efficiency, and experienced team."

1. Refers to the sum of all future projected cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios. Constant currency-adjusted results are calculated based on foreign exchange rates at December 31, 2021. 2. Calculated by dividing cash receipts less operating expenses by cash receipts. Cash receipts refers to cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios, fees and revenue recognized from the Company's class action claims recovery services. 3. A reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA can be found at the end of this press release. 4. Share repurchases are subject to market conditions and other factors, and the share repurchase program remains subject to the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors.

Cash Collections and Revenues

The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source on an as reported and constant currency-adjusted basis:























Cash Collection Source

2022

2021 ($ in thousands)

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4 Americas and Australia Core

$ 205,619

$ 225,775

$ 244,377

$ 270,284

$ 257,705 Americas Insolvency

27,971

31,911

34,278

35,209

36,851 Europe Core

134,016

132,072

142,470

151,162

155,853 Europe Insolvency

24,051

22,586

22,935

24,325

23,262 Total Cash Collections

$ 391,657

$ 412,344

$ 444,060

$ 480,980

$ 473,671

































































Cash Collection Source -



















Constant Currency Adjusted

2022













2021 ($ in thousands)

Q4













Q4 Americas and Australia Core

$ 205,619













$ 257,824 Americas Insolvency

27,971













36,817 Europe Core

134,016













136,203 Europe Insolvency

24,051













20,277 Total Cash Collections

$ 391,657













$ 451,121























Total cash collections in Q4 2022 decreased 17.3%, or 13.2% on a constant currency-adjusted basis, to $391.7 million compared to $473.7 million the fourth quarter of 2021 ("Q4 2021"). A 34.1% decrease in U.S. call center and other cash collections and an 11.8% decrease in Europe cash collections were partially offset by a 27.9% increase in Other Americas and Australia cash collections. For the full year, total cash collections decreased $332.7 million compared to the full year of 2021.

compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 ("Q4 2021"). A 34.1% decrease in U.S. call center and other cash collections and an 11.8% decrease in cash collections were partially offset by a 27.9% increase in Other Americas and cash collections. For the full year, total cash collections decreased compared to the full year of 2021. Total portfolio revenue in Q4 2022 was $219.0 million compared to $252.0 million in Q4 2021. For the full year, total portfolio revenue was $941.2 million compared to $1.1 billion in 2021.

Expenses

Operating expenses in Q4 2022 decreased $10.9 million , or 6.3%, compared to Q4 2021. The decrease was primarily driven by:

, or 6.3%, compared to Q4 2021. The decrease was primarily driven by: a 24.3% decrease in other operating expenses primarily due to lower advertising costs; and



a 5.2% decrease in compensation and employee services expenses primarily due to the level and timing of compensation accruals in the prior year and lower collector compensation expenses in the U.S. call centers.

For the full year, operating expenses decreased $40.0 million to $680.7 million compared to $720.7 million in the same period last year.

to compared to in the same period last year. The effective tax rate for the full year was 23.8%.

Portfolio Acquisitions

The Company purchased $288.1 million in portfolios of nonperforming loans in Q4 2022.

in portfolios of nonperforming loans in Q4 2022. At the end of Q4 2022, the Company had in place forward flow commitments1 of up to $792.2 million , comprised of $461.1 million in the Americas and Australia and $331.1 million in Europe .

1. Contractual agreements with sellers of nonperforming loans that allow for the purchase of nonperforming portfolios at pre-established prices.























Portfolio Purchase Source

2022

2021 ($ in thousands)

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4 Americas and Australia Core

$ 118,581

$ 100,780

$ 99,962

$ 90,639

$ 90,263 Americas Insolvency

8,967

8,988

6,369

9,118

21,183 Europe Core

140,011

59,426

123,814

38,764

60,430 Europe Insolvency

20,535

13,910

1,202

8,929

29,820 Total Portfolio Acquisitions

$ 288,094

$ 183,104

$ 231,347

$ 147,450

$ 201,696























Conference Call Information

PRA Group, Inc. Consolidated Income Statements (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)













(unaudited)









Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues:













Portfolio income $ 184,921

$ 211,613

$ 772,315

$ 875,327 Changes in expected recoveries 34,087

40,400

168,904

197,904 Total portfolio revenue 219,008

252,013

941,219

1,073,231 Other revenue 3,843

4,923

25,305

22,501 Total revenues 222,851

256,936

966,524

1,095,732 Operating expenses:













Compensation and employee services 69,922

73,781

285,537

301,981 Legal collection fees 9,060

10,998

38,450

47,206 Legal collection costs 19,063

17,099

76,757

78,330 Agency fees 16,434

15,995

63,808

63,140 Outside fees and services 20,866

21,448

92,355

92,615 Communication 7,143

9,716

39,205

42,755 Rent and occupancy 4,299

4,682

18,589

18,376 Depreciation and amortization 3,859

3,736

15,243

15,256 Other operating expenses 12,893

17,032

50,778

61,077 Total operating expenses 163,539

174,487

680,722

720,736 Income from operations 59,312

82,449

285,802

374,996 Other income and (expense):













Interest expense, net (34,912)

(32,156)

(130,677)

(124,143) Foreign exchange gain/(loss) 194

(936)

985

(809) Other (572)

(12)

(1,325)

282 Income before income taxes 24,022

49,345

154,785

250,326 Income tax expense 6,960

12,947

36,787

54,817 Net Income 17,062

36,398

117,998

195,509 Adjustment for net income attributable to

noncontrolling interests 1,103

2,122

851

12,351 Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. $ 15,959

$ 34,276

$ 117,147

$ 183,158 Net income per common share attributable to PRA Group, Inc.:













Basic $ 0.41

$ 0.80

$ 2.96

$ 4.07 Diluted $ 0.41

$ 0.79

$ 2.94

$ 4.04 Weighted average number of shares outstanding:













Basic 38,978

43,056

39,638

44,960 Diluted 39,177

43,562

39,888

45,330

PRA Group, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands)



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,376

$ 87,584 Investments 79,948

92,977 Finance receivables, net 3,295,008

3,428,285 Income taxes receivable 31,774

41,146 Deferred tax assets, net 56,908

67,760 Right-of-use assets 54,506

56,713 Property and equipment, net 51,645

54,513 Goodwill 435,921

480,263 Other assets 86,588

57,002 Total assets $ 4,175,674

$ 4,366,243 Liabilities and Equity





Liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 7,329

$ 3,821 Accrued expenses 111,395

127,802 Income taxes payable 25,693

19,276 Deferred tax liabilities, net 42,918

36,630 Lease liabilities 59,384

61,188 Interest-bearing deposits 112,992

124,623 Borrowings 2,494,858

2,608,714 Other liabilities 34,355

59,352 Total liabilities 2,888,924

3,041,406 Equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000 shares authorized, no shares issued

and outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 38,980 shares

issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022; 100,000 shares authorized,

41,008 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 390

410 Additional paid-in capital 2,172

— Retained earnings 1,573,025

1,552,845 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (347,926)

(266,909) Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. 1,227,661

1,286,346 Noncontrolling interest 59,089

38,491 Total equity 1,286,750

1,324,837 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,175,674

$ 4,366,243

Select Expenses (Income) Amounts in thousands, pre-tax

Three Months Ended

December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Noncash interest expense - amortization of debt issuance costs 2,444 2,555 2,471 2,627 2,455 2,406 2,391 2,256 Change in fair value of derivatives (3,309) (1,042) 1,525 2,726 3,115 2,982 2,911 3,102 Amortization of intangibles 73 73 77 83 (269) 104 105 181 Stock-based compensation expense 2,206 3,101 3,849 3,891 3,470 4,317 4,040 4,113

Purchase Price Multiples as of December 31, 2022 Amounts in thousands Purchase Period Purchase Price (2)(3) Total Estimated

Collections (4) Estimated

Remaining

Collections (5) Current Purchase

Price Multiple Original Purchase

Price Multiple (6) Americas and Australia Core









1996-2012 $ 1,541,897 $ 4,798,281 $ 42,398 311 % 238 % 2013 390,826 905,829 17,025 232 % 211 % 2014 404,117 872,066 26,384 216 % 204 % 2015 443,114 905,285 55,162 204 % 205 % 2016 455,767 1,081,751 93,292 237 % 201 % 2017 532,851 1,208,081 156,253 227 % 193 % 2018 653,975 1,464,612 225,935 224 % 202 % 2019 581,476 1,294,519 288,207 223 % 206 % 2020 435,668 948,088 337,470 218 % 213 % 2021 435,846 811,328 553,876 186 % 191 % 2022 406,082 726,523 659,290 179 % 179 % Subtotal 6,281,619 15,016,363 2,455,292



Americas Insolvency







1996-2012 1,038,222 2,146,283 285 207 % 165 % 2013 227,834 355,578 142 156 % 133 % 2014 148,420 218,674 392 147 % 124 % 2015 63,170 87,891 279 139 % 125 % 2016 91,442 117,449 612 128 % 123 % 2017 275,257 355,272 4,406 129 % 125 % 2018 97,879 137,315 16,401 140 % 127 % 2019 123,077 168,002 46,299 137 % 128 % 2020 62,130 89,698 46,704 144 % 136 % 2021 55,187 72,934 50,407 132 % 136 % 2022 33,442 46,651 43,464 139 % 139 % Subtotal 2,216,060 3,795,747 209,391



Total Americas and Australia 8,497,679 18,812,110 2,664,683



Europe Core









2012 20,409 43,718 — 214 % 187 % 2013 20,334 26,909 — 132 % 119 % 2014 (1) 773,811 2,365,317 406,593 306 % 208 % 2015 411,340 728,250 153,190 177 % 160 % 2016 333,090 567,637 189,769 170 % 167 % 2017 252,174 358,816 119,854 142 % 144 % 2018 341,775 540,246 220,787 158 % 148 % 2019 518,610 798,429 373,658 154 % 152 % 2020 324,119 557,983 305,148 172 % 172 % 2021 412,411 699,520 498,755 170 % 170 % 2022 359,447 660,999 546,522 184 % 184 % Subtotal 3,767,520 7,347,824 2,814,276



Europe Insolvency







2014 (1) 10,876 18,611 — 171 % 129 % 2015 18,973 28,950 125 153 % 139 % 2016 39,338 56,990 1,500 145 % 130 % 2017 39,235 50,905 4,673 130 % 128 % 2018 44,908 52,582 11,526 117 % 123 % 2019 77,218 110,515 35,296 143 % 130 % 2020 105,440 153,006 66,106 145 % 129 % 2021 53,230 71,526 45,007 134 % 134 % 2022 44,604 61,057 56,551 137 % 137 % Subtotal 433,822 604,142 220,784



Total Europe 4,201,342 7,951,966 3,035,060



Total PRA Group $ 12,699,021 $ 26,764,076 $ 5,699,743









(1) Includes finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through the acquisition of Aktiv Kapital AS in 2014. (2) Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions. (3) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price

adjustments that occur throughout the life of the portfolio are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase. (4) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase. (5) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the December 31, 2022 exchange rate. (6) The Original Purchase Price Multiple represents the purchase price multiple at the end of the year of acquisition.

Portfolio Financial Information For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 Amounts in thousands Purchase Period Cash Collections (2) Portfolio

Income (2)

Change in

Expected

Recoveries (2) Total Portfolio

Revenue (2) Net Finance

Receivables as of

December 31, 2022 (3) Americas and Australia Core









1996-2012 $ 23,470 $ 12,731 $ 10,208 $ 22,939 $ 10,343 2013 12,526 4,728 6,476 11,204 7,438 2014 14,998 6,106 7,433 13,539 10,541 2015 19,542 12,818 (3,411) 9,407 21,250 2016 38,350 28,246 (16,381) 11,865 31,464 2017 76,269 41,197 (4,578) 36,619 68,396 2018 146,106 55,912 49,297 105,209 125,682 2019 177,717 76,857 21,872 98,729 159,586 2020 192,001 88,284 1,918 90,202 195,163 2021 177,340 112,434 (45,560) 66,874 298,645 2022 67,735 44,054 1,401 45,455 381,914 Subtotal 946,054 483,367 28,675 512,042 1,310,422 Americas Insolvency









1996-2012 1,066 572 494 1,066 — 2013 535 232 305 537 — 2014 718 717 (87) 630 46 2015 596 165 354 519 140 2016 1,810 299 932 1,231 481 2017 20,751 2,489 1,941 4,430 3,970 2018 24,627 3,282 3,301 6,583 15,207 2019 37,815 5,933 4,770 10,703 42,207 2020 20,361 5,830 3,386 9,216 39,299 2021 17,904 6,699 (753) 5,946 40,900 2022 3,186 1,778 1,239 3,017 32,797 Subtotal 129,369 27,996 15,882 43,878 175,047 Total Americas and Australia 1,075,423 511,363 44,557 555,920 1,485,469 Europe Core









2012 870 — 871 871 — 2013 481 — 481 481 — 2014 (1) 122,232 73,843 41,828 115,671 114,254 2015 40,701 19,278 7,740 27,018 83,984 2016 36,912 17,962 2,616 20,578 112,355 2017 25,151 8,750 3,081 11,831 82,457 2018 50,702 17,202 8,425 25,627 146,171 2019 89,820 27,307 18,949 46,256 255,401 2020 69,045 26,602 5,300 31,902 188,109 2021 89,938 39,653 2,889 42,542 301,235 2022 33,867 12,051 5,727 17,778 341,819 Subtotal 559,719 242,648 97,907 340,555 1,625,785 Europe Insolvency









2014 (1) 238 14 211 225 — 2015 649 182 (4) 178 104 2016 2,710 634 104 738 1,131 2017 6,499 593 1,371 1,964 4,325 2018 9,828 1,218 863 2,081 10,512 2019 21,020 3,458 7,268 10,726 30,837 2020 34,086 6,011 14,364 20,375 57,627 2021 14,417 4,637 1,312 5,949 36,707 2022 4,452 1,557 951 2,508 42,511 Subtotal 93,899 18,304 26,440 44,744 183,754 Total Europe 653,618 260,952 124,347 385,299 1,809,539 Total PRA Group $ 1,729,041 $ 772,315 $ 168,904 $ 941,219 $ 3,295,008





(1) Includes finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through the acquisition of Aktiv Kapital AS in 2014. (2) Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current reporting period. (3) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the December 31, 2022 exchange rate.

Cash Collections by Year, By Year of Purchase (1) as of December 31, 2022 Amounts in millions





Cash Collections Purchase Period Purchase

Price (3)(4) 1996-2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Total Americas and Australia Core





















1996-2012 $ 1,541.9 $ 2,962.4 $ 554.9 $ 412.5 $ 280.4 $ 179.0 $ 118.0 $ 83.8 $ 62.9 $ 41.5 $ 29.8 $ 23.5 $ 4,748.7 2013 390.8 — 101.6 247.8 194.0 120.8 78.9 56.4 36.9 23.2 16.7 12.5 888.8 2014 404.1 — — 92.7 253.4 170.3 114.2 82.2 55.3 31.9 22.3 15.0 837.3 2015 443.1 — — — 117.0 228.4 185.9 126.6 83.6 57.2 34.9 19.5 853.1 2016 455.8 — — —

138.7 256.5 194.6 140.6 105.9 74.2 38.4 948.9 2017 532.9 — — — — — 107.3 278.7 256.5 192.5 130.0 76.3 1041.3 2018 654.0 — — — — — — 122.7 361.9 337.7 239.9 146.1 1208.3 2019 581.5 — — — — — — — 143.8 349.0 289.8 177.7 960.3 2020 435.7 — — — — — — — — 133.0 284.3 192.0 609.3 2021 435.8 — — — — — — — — — 85.0 177.3 262.3 2022 406.1 — — — — — — — — — — 67.8 67.8 Subtotal 6,281.7 2,962.4 656.5 753.0 844.8 837.2 860.8 945.0 1,141.5 1,271.9 1,206.9 946.1 12,426.1 Americas Insolvency





















1996-2012 1,038.2 1,021.6 417.3 338.8 208.3 105.3 37.7 8.3 4.0 2.2 1.4 1.1 2,146.0 2013 227.8 — 52.5 82.6 81.7 63.4 47.8 21.9 2.9 1.3 0.8 0.5 355.4 2014 148.4 — — 37.0 50.9 44.3 37.4 28.8 15.8 2.2 1.1 0.7 218.2 2015 63.2 — — — 3.4 17.9 20.1 19.8 16.7 7.9 1.3 0.6 87.7 2016 91.4 — — — — 18.9 30.4 25.0 19.9 14.4 7.4 1.8 117.8 2017 275.3 — — — — — 49.1 97.3 80.9 58.8 44.0 20.8 350.9 2018 97.9 — — — — — — 6.7 27.4 30.5 31.6 24.6 120.8 2019 123.1 — — — — — — — 13.4 31.4 39.1 37.8 121.7 2020 62.1 — — — — — — — — 6.5 16.1 20.4 43.0 2021 55.2 — — — — — — — — — 4.5 17.9 22.4 2022 33.4 — — — — — — — — — — 3.2 3.2 Subtotal 2,216.0 1,021.6 469.8 458.4 344.3 249.8 222.5 207.8 181.0 155.2 147.3 129.4 3,587.1 Total Americas and Australia 8,497.7 3,984.0 1,126.3 1,211.4 1,189.1 1,087.0 1,083.3 1,152.8 1,322.5 1,427.1 1,354.2 1,075.5 16,013.2 Europe Core























2012 20.4 11.6 9.0 5.6 3.2 2.2 2.0 2.0 1.5 1.2 1.2 0.9 40.4 2013 20.3 — 7.1 8.5 2.3 1.3 1.2 1.3 0.9 0.7 0.7 0.5 24.5 2014 (2) 773.8 — — 153.2 292.0 246.4 220.8 206.3 172.9 149.8 149.2 122.2 1,712.8 2015 411.3 — — — 45.8 100.3 86.2 80.9 66.1 54.3 51.4 40.7 525.7 2016 333.1 — — — — 40.4 78.9 72.6 58.0 48.3 46.7 36.9 381.8 2017 252.2 — — — — — 17.9 56.0 44.1 36.1 34.8 25.2 214.1 2018 341.8 — — — — — — 24.3 88.7 71.2 69.1 50.7 304.0 2019 518.6 — — — — — — — 47.9 125.7 121.4 89.8 384.8 2020 324.1 — — — — — — — — 32.4 91.7 69.0 193.1 2021 412.4 — — — — — — — — — 48.4 89.9 138.3 2022 359.5 — — — — — — — — — — 33.9 33.9 Subtotal 3,767.5 11.6 16.1 167.3 343.3 390.6 407.0 443.4 480.1 519.7 614.6 559.7 3,953.4 Europe Insolvency





















2014 (2) 10.9 — — — 4.3 3.9 3.2 2.6 1.5 0.8 0.3 0.3 16.9 2015 19.0 — — — 3.0 4.4 5.0 4.8 3.9 2.9 1.6 0.6 26.2 2016 39.3 — — — — 6.2 12.7 12.9 10.7 7.9 6.0 2.7 59.1 2017 39.2 — — — — — 1.2 7.9 9.2 9.8 9.4 6.5 44.0 2018 44.9 — — — — — — 0.6 8.4 10.3 11.7 9.8 40.8 2019 77.2 — — — — — — — 5.1 21.1 23.9 21.0 71.1 2020 105.4 — — — — — — — — 6.1 34.6 34.1 74.8 2021 53.3 — — — — — — — — — 5.4 14.4 19.8 2022 44.6 — — — — — — — — — — 4.5 4.5 Subtotal 433.8 — — — 7.3 14.5 22.1 28.8 38.8 58.9 92.9 93.9 357.2 Total Europe 4,201.3 11.6 16.1 167.3 350.6 405.1 429.1 472.2 518.9 578.6 707.5 653.6 4,310.6 Total PRA Group $ 12,699.0 $ 3,995.6 $ 1,142.4 $ 1,378.7 $ 1,539.7 $ 1,492.1 $ 1,512.4 $ 1,625.0 $ 1,841.4 $ 2,005.7 $ 2,061.7 $ 1,729.1 $ 20,323.8





(1) Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the cash collection period. (2) Includes finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through the acquisition of Aktiv Kapital AS in 2014. (3) Includes the nonperforming loan portfolios that were acquired through our acquisitions. (4) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the pool are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

PRA Group, Inc. reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, internally to evaluate the Company's performance and to set performance goals. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. plus income tax expense; less foreign exchange gain (or plus foreign exchange loss); plus interest expense, net; plus other expense (or less other income); plus depreciation and amortization; plus adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests; and plus recoveries applied to negative allowance less changes in expected recoveries. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. PRA Group, Inc. presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company considers it an important supplemental measure of operations and financial performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA helps provide enhanced period-to-period comparability of operations and financial performance and is useful to investors as other companies in the industry report similar financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below is a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA below may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted EBITDA for PRA Group ($ in millions) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. $ 117 $ 183 Adjustments:











Income tax expense 37 55 Foreign exchange (gains)/losses (1) 1 Interest expense, net 131 124 Other expense 1 — Depreciation and amortization 15 15 Adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1 12 Recoveries applied to negative allowance less Changes in expected recoveries







806 988 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,107 $ 1,378

Additionally, the Company evaluates its business using certain ratios that use Adjusted EBITDA. Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by dividing borrowings by Adjusted EBITDA. The following table reflects the Company's Debt to Adjusted EBITDA for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (amounts in millions):

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA







December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Borrowings $ 2,495 $ 2,609 Adjusted EBITDA 1,107 1,378 Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 2.25 1.89

