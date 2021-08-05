PRA Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

NORFOLK, Va., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2021. The Company reported net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. of $56.0 million in the second quarter, compared with $57.9 million in the prior year period. Diluted earnings per share were $1.22 versus $1.26 in the second quarter of 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. was $114.4 million, or $2.48 per diluted share, compared with $77.0 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, during the same period in 2020.

Second Quarter Highlights (compared to the second quarter of 2020, unless otherwise indicated)

Total cash collections increased 7% to $543.8 million .

. Total revenues increased 5% to $285.6 million .

. Cash efficiency ratio 1 of 66.8%.

of 66.8%. Diluted earnings per share were $1.22 .

. Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 2 for the last 12 months improved to 1.69x from 1.99x at December 31, 2020 .

for the last 12 months improved to 1.69x from 1.99x at . Total portfolio purchases of $219.7 million , an increase of $61 million , or 38%, from the first quarter of 2021.

, an increase of , or 38%, from the first quarter of 2021. Estimated remaining collections (ERC) of $6.1 billion .

. $1.2 billion available for portfolio purchases.

"This quarter's strong performance is yet another in a line of outstanding results that we have delivered in the past year and a half. Global cash collections were only $12 million behind our record setting first quarter and Europe delivered the largest quarter ever. Portfolio purchases during the quarter increased on a sequential basis, with the Americas registering its largest quarter since the second quarter of 2020, and Europe recording its second best Q2 since PRA became a global enterprise in July 2014," said Kevin Stevenson, president and chief executive officer. "Based on our strong results and capital position, the Board of Directors approved a $150 million share repurchase program."

Calculated by dividing cash receipts less operating expense by cash receipts. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure can be found at the end of this press release.

Cash Collections and Revenues

The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source on an as reported and constant currency-adjusted basis:























Cash Collection Source

2021

2020 ($ in thousands)

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2 Americas and Australia Core

$ 324,845



$ 347,638



$ 286,524



$ 336,322



$ 343,269

Americas Insolvency

37,768



35,253



36,048



37,344



38,685

Europe Core

157,637



149,486



141,471



131,702



115,145

Europe Insolvency

23,579



23,510



17,830



13,971



12,841

Total Cash Collections

$ 543,829



$ 555,887



$ 481,873



$ 519,339



$ 509,940



































































Cash Collection Source -



















Constant Currency Adjusted

2021













2020 ($ in thousands)

Q2













Q2 Americas and Australia Core

$ 324,845















$ 344,539

Americas Insolvency

37,768















38,732

Europe Core

157,637















128,859

Europe Insolvency

23,579















14,393

Total Cash Collections

$ 543,829















$ 526,523



Cash collections in the quarter increased $33.9 million compared to the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to a 42% increase in Europe cash collections and a 20% increase in Other Americas & Australia Core cash collections. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in U.S. call centers and U.S. legal cash collections. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 , cash collections increased $95.2 million compared to the same period last year.

compared to the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to a 42% increase in cash collections and a 20% increase in Other Americas & Australia Core cash collections. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in U.S. call centers and U.S. legal cash collections. For the six months ended , cash collections increased compared to the same period last year. Total portfolio revenue was $282.7 million , an increase of $14.6 million , compared to $268.1 million during the second quarter of 2020. The Company has assumed that the majority of the current quarter overperformance was acceleration of future collections and made adjustments in some geographies to increase near term expected collections, bringing them in line with recent performance and trends in collections, with the corresponding reductions later in the forecast period.

Expenses

Operating expenses in the quarter increased $20.8 million compared to the second quarter of 2020. The increase is primarily driven by:

compared to the second quarter of 2020. The increase is primarily driven by: an increase in compensation and employee services primarily due to medical benefits, unfavorable foreign exchange and the timing of performance based compensation accruals;



an increase in agency fees due to increased fees outside the U.S.; and



an increase in other operating expenses primarily due to investments in digital and data.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021 , operating expenses increased $8.3 million compared to the same period last year.

, operating expenses increased compared to the same period last year. Interest expense, net decreased $4.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to lower average borrowings this year and a change in accounting for convertible notes.

compared to the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to lower average borrowings this year and a change in accounting for convertible notes. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was 19.3%.

Portfolio Acquisitions

The Company purchased $219.7 million in finance receivables in the second quarter of 2021.

in finance receivables in the second quarter of 2021. At the end of the second quarter, the Company had in place forward flow commitments of up to $521.1 million with $377.2 million in the Americas and Australia and $143.9 million in Europe .























Portfolio Purchase Source

2021

2020 ($ in thousands)

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2 Americas and Australia Core

$ 98,901



$ 88,912



$ 67,460



$ 84,139



$ 110,474

Americas Insolvency

14,642



9,486



12,504



14,328



14,527

Europe Core

106,134



44,095



137,647



74,930



34,247

Europe Insolvency

—



16,468



72,171



4,203



5,251

Total Portfolio Acquisitions

$ 219,677



$ 158,961



$ 289,782



$ 177,600



$ 164,499

























PRA Group, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues:













Portfolio income $ 219,137



$ 248,284



$ 450,809



$ 510,306

Changes in expected recoveries 63,548



19,801



113,684



6,985

Total portfolio revenue 282,685



268,085



564,493



517,291

Fee income 2,453



2,639



4,634



4,848

Other revenue 491



1,186



5,971



1,555

Total revenues 285,629



271,910



575,098



523,694

Operating expenses:













Compensation and employee services 79,632



70,472



153,616



145,643

Legal collection fees 12,289



13,742



25,215



28,314

Legal collection costs 18,469



19,507



39,781



53,954

Agency fees 15,908



10,343



31,499



23,719

Outside fees and services 20,973



18,683



41,733



38,077

Communication 10,594



8,812



23,257



22,323

Rent and occupancy 4,643



4,471



9,123



8,955

Depreciation and amortization 3,815



4,109



7,796



8,193

Other operating expenses 15,092



10,491



28,110



22,696

Total operating expenses 181,415



160,630



360,130



351,874

Income from operations 104,214



111,280



214,968



171,820

Other income and (expense):













Interest expense, net (30,836)



(35,416)



(62,388)



(72,627)

Foreign exchange (loss)/gain (1,079)



683



(1,105)



2,966

Other 183



(1,582)



209



(1,658)

Income before income taxes 72,482



74,965



151,684



100,501

Income tax expense 11,921



14,137



29,243



17,237

Net income 60,561



60,828



122,441



83,264

Adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,565



2,914



8,039



6,215

Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. $ 55,996



$ 57,914



$ 114,402



$ 77,049

Net income per common share attributable to PRA Group, Inc.:













Basic $ 1.22



$ 1.27



$ 2.50



$ 1.69

Diluted $ 1.22



$ 1.26



$ 2.48



$ 1.68

Weighted average number of shares outstanding:













Basic 45,807



45,548



45,738



45,500

Diluted 46,059



45,987



46,051



45,886



PRA Group, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)





June 30, 2021

December 31,

2020 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 76,013



$ 108,613

Restricted cash 4,631



12,434

Investments 87,631



55,759

Finance receivables, net 3,349,038



3,514,788

Other receivables, net 7,096



13,194

Income taxes receivable 21,366



21,928

Deferred tax assets, net 78,935



83,205

Right-of-use assets 50,068



52,951

Property and equipment, net 54,895



58,356

Goodwill 492,843



492,989

Other assets 38,777



38,844

Total assets $ 4,261,293



$ 4,453,061

Liabilities and Equity





Liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 5,229



$ 5,294

Accrued expenses 86,634



97,320

Income taxes payable 27,872



29,692

Deferred tax liabilities, net 35,682



40,867

Lease liabilities 54,506



57,348

Interest-bearing deposits 131,221



132,739

Borrowings 2,408,875



2,661,289

Other liabilities 36,334



54,986

Total liabilities 2,786,353



3,079,535

Equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding —



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 45,837 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021; 100,000 shares authorized, 45,585 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 458



456

Additional paid-in capital 51,206



75,282

Retained earnings 1,638,380



1,511,970

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (235,359)



(245,791)

Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. 1,454,685



1,341,917

Noncontrolling interest 20,255



31,609

Total equity 1,474,940



1,373,526

Total liabilities and equity $ 4,261,293



$ 4,453,061



Select Expenses (Income) Amounts in thousands, pre-tax

Three Months Ended

June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019

















Acquisition/divestiture-related expenses —

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

Legal costs not associated with normal operations —

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

Noncash interest expense - amortization of debt discount —

—

1,959

2,388

3,247

3,217

3,157

3,128

Noncash interest expense - amortization of debt issuance costs 2,391

2,256

2,393

2,476

2,743

2,640

2,649

2,649

Change in fair value of derivatives 2,911

3,102

3,875

3,701

3,284

2,039

1,247

1,126

Amortization of intangibles 105

181

1,792

360

351

349

407

400

Stock-based compensation expense 4,040

4,113

5,370

3,097

3,063

2,857

2,809

2,974



Purchase Price Multiples as of June 30, 2021 Amounts in thousands Purchase Period Purchase Price (1)(2) Total Estimated

Collections (3) Estimated

Remaining

Collections (4) Current Estimated

Purchase Price

Multiple Original Estimated

Purchase Price

Multiple (5) Americas and Australia Core









1996-2010 $ 1,078,219

$ 3,399,742

$ 22,911

315% 240% 2011 209,602

719,746

13,914

343% 245% 2012 254,076

652,359

15,602

257% 226% 2013 390,826

894,134

24,948

229% 211% 2014 404,117

859,490

39,040

213% 204% 2015 443,114

908,215

90,848

205% 205% 2016 455,767

1,101,515

185,065

242% 201% 2017 532,851

1,213,368

292,041

228% 193% 2018 653,975

1,405,115

413,129

215% 202% 2019 581,476

1,245,056

555,835

214% 206% 2020 435,668

931,600

639,764

214% 213% 2021 187,751

372,447

351,984

198% 198% Subtotal 5,627,442

13,702,787

2,645,081





Americas Insolvency







1996-2010 606,395

1,382,687

753

228% 180% 2011 180,432

370,168

428

205% 155% 2012 251,395

392,828

132

156% 136% 2013 227,834

355,056

545

156% 133% 2014 148,420

218,441

1,370

147% 124% 2015 63,170

87,122

562

138% 125% 2016 91,442

117,355

4,647

128% 123% 2017 275,257

349,729

40,051

127% 125% 2018 97,879

131,541

50,765

134% 127% 2019 123,077

158,965

95,913

129% 128% 2020 62,130

84,971

71,527

137% 136% 2021 24,133

33,183

32,819

138% 138% Subtotal 2,151,564

3,682,046

299,512





Total Americas and Australia 7,779,006

17,384,833

2,944,593





Europe Core









2012 20,409

41,917

—

205% 187% 2013 20,334

25,881

—

127% 119% 2014 773,811

2,240,702

552,490

290% 208% 2015 411,340

724,135

238,174

176% 160% 2016 333,090

561,788

274,769

169% 167% 2017 252,174

353,405

175,394

140% 144% 2018 341,775

528,763

331,552

155% 148% 2019 518,610

775,304

560,752

149% 152% 2020 324,119

554,083

468,618

171% 172% 2021 148,907

262,529

254,428

176% 176% Subtotal 3,144,569

6,068,507

2,856,177





Europe Insolvency







2014 10,876

18,258

79

168% 129% 2015 18,973

29,005

1,539

153% 139% 2016 39,338

56,883

7,124

145% 130% 2017 39,235

49,255

15,447

126% 128% 2018 44,908

52,080

29,309

116% 123% 2019 77,218

101,982

66,492

132% 130% 2020 105,440

135,895

113,782

129% 129% 2021 16,705

20,633

19,137

124% 124% Subtotal 352,693

463,991

252,909





Total Europe 3,497,262

6,532,498

3,109,086





Total PRA Group $ 11,276,268

$ 23,917,331

$ 6,053,679











(1) Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions. (2) For our non-U.S. amounts, purchase price is presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the portfolio are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase. (3) For our non-U.S. amounts, TEC is presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase. (4) For our non-U.S. amounts, ERC is presented at the June 30, 2021 exchange rate. (5) The Original Estimated Purchase Price Multiple represents the purchase price multiple at the end of the year of acquisition.

Portfolio Financial Information Year-to-date as of June 30, 2021 Amounts in thousands Purchase Period Cash Collections (1) Portfolio Income

(1) Change in Expected

Recoveries (1) Total Portfolio

Revenue (1)(2) Net Finance

Receivables as of

June 30, 2021 (3) Americas and Australia Core









1996-2010 $ 7,190

$ 4,282

$ 1,944

$ 6,226

$ 5,173

2011 4,371

2,586

1,146

3,732

2,503

2012 5,310

2,364

1,042

3,406

4,857

2013 9,565

4,580

(493)

4,087

10,810

2014 13,130

6,135

(2,361)

3,774

15,970

2015 21,951

11,424

(8,717)

2,707

36,653

2016 45,983

22,459

3,354

25,813

72,898

2017 77,310

34,297

7,802

42,099

130,286

2018 141,054

47,049

24,688

71,737

216,883

2019 166,716

65,539

18,558

84,097

299,328

2020 159,431

67,614

35,441

103,055

341,846

2021 20,472

13,641

148

13,789

180,575

Subtotal 672,483

281,970

82,552

364,522

1,317,782

Americas Insolvency









1996-2010 357

352

5

357

—

2011 126

138

(12)

126

—

2012 347

124

225

349

—

2013 421

287

134

421

—

2014 633

652

(117)

535

125

2015 795

383

(167)

216

319

2016 5,031

867

447

1,314

3,707

2017 23,539

4,792

1,113

5,905

34,136

2018 16,125

3,380

932

4,312

43,837

2019 18,361

4,768

(1,467)

3,301

82,243

2020 6,920

3,755

637

4,392

55,112

2021 366

566

(92)

474

24,153

Subtotal 73,021

20,064

1,638

21,702

243,632

Total Americas and Australia 745,504

302,034

84,190

386,224

1,561,414

Europe Core









2012 604

—

604

604

—

2013 363

—

363

363

—

2014 77,988

50,288

15,601

65,889

153,921

2015 26,926

14,276

(7,091)

7,185

124,109

2016 24,620

12,632

(597)

12,035

158,984

2017 18,839

6,259

(3,049)

3,210

119,645

2018 36,684

12,439

5,101

17,540

217,182

2019 63,968

19,814

7,106

26,920

376,028

2020 48,947

18,892

6,322

25,214

282,525

2021 8,184

2,474

1,680

4,154

144,787

Subtotal 307,123

137,074

26,040

163,114

1,577,181

Europe Insolvency









2014 171

79

36

115

34

2015 989

406

64

470

1,115

2016 3,449

1,012

295

1,307

5,454

2017 4,874

754

298

1,052

13,865

2018 5,962

1,224

(655)

569

25,789

2019 12,523

3,017

880

3,897

55,338

2020 17,618

4,713

1,545

6,258

92,948

2021 1,503

496

991

1,487

15,900

Subtotal 47,089

11,701

3,454

15,155

210,443

Total Europe 354,212

148,775

29,494

178,269

1,787,624

Total PRA Group $ 1,099,716

$ 450,809

$ 113,684

$ 564,493

$ 3,349,038







(1) For our non-U.S. amounts, amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current reporting period. (2) Total Portfolio Revenue refers to Portfolio Income and Changes in Expected Recoveries combined. (3) For our non-U.S. amounts, Net Finance Receivables are presented at the June 30, 2021 exchange rate.

Cash Collections by Year, By Year of Purchase (1) as of June 30, 2021 Amounts in millions



Cash Collections Purchase Period Purchase

Price (2)(3) 1996-2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Total Americas and Australia Core

























1996-2010 $ 1,078.2

$ 1,990.5

$ 367.1

$ 311.5

$ 228.4

$ 157.7

$ 109.3

$ 70.2

$ 46.0

$ 34.4

$ 28.4

$ 18.8

$ 7.2

$ 3,369.5

2011 209.6

—

62.0

174.5

152.9

108.5

73.8

48.7

32.0

21.6

16.6

10.9

4.4

705.9

2012 254.1

—

—

56.9

173.6

146.2

97.3

60.0

40.0

27.8

17.9

11.8

5.3

636.8

2013 390.8

—

—

—

101.6

247.8

194.0

120.8

78.9

56.4

36.9

23.2

9.6

869.2

2014 404.1

—

—

—

—

92.7

253.4

170.3

114.2

82.2

55.3

31.9

13.1

813.1

2015 443.1

—

—

—

—

—

117.0

228.4

185.9

126.6

83.6

57.2

22.0

820.7

2016 455.8

—

—

—

—

—

—

138.7

256.5

194.6

140.6

105.9

46.0

882.3

2017 532.9

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

107.3

278.7

256.5

192.5

77.3

912.3

2018 654.0

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

122.7

361.9

337.7

141.1

963.4

2019 581.5

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

143.8

349.0

166.7

659.5

2020 435.7

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

133.0

159.4

292.4

2021 187.8

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

20.4

20.4

Subtotal 5,627.6

1,990.5

429.1

542.9

656.5

752.9

844.8

837.1

860.8

945.0

1,141.5

1,271.9

672.5

10,945.5

Americas Insolvency

























1996-2010 606.4

390.9

261.2

270.4

231.0

158.9

51.2

8.6

4.6

2.5

1.4

0.8

0.4

1,381.9

2011 180.4

—

15.2

66.4

82.8

85.8

76.9

36.0

3.7

1.6

0.7

0.5

0.1

369.7

2012 251.4

—

—

17.4

103.6

94.1

80.1

60.7

29.3

4.3

1.9

0.9

0.3

392.6

2013 227.8

—

—

—

52.5

82.6

81.7

63.4

47.8

21.9

2.9

1.3

0.4

354.5

2014 148.4

—

—

—

—

37.0

50.9

44.3

37.4

28.8

15.8

2.2

0.6

217.0

2015 63.2

—

—

—

—

—

3.4

17.9

20.1

19.8

16.7

7.9

0.8

86.6

2016 91.4

—

—

—

—

—

—

18.9

30.4

25.0

19.9

14.4

5.0

113.6

2017 275.3

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

49.1

97.3

80.9

58.8

23.6

309.7

2018 97.9

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

6.7

27.4

30.5

16.1

80.7

2019 123.1

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

13.3

31.4

18.4

63.1

2020 62.1

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

6.6

6.9

13.5

2021 24.1

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

0.4

0.4

Subtotal 2,151.5

390.9

276.4

354.2

469.9

458.4

344.2

249.8

222.4

207.9

180.9

155.3

73.0

3,383.3

Total Americas and Australia 7,779.1

2,381.4

705.5

897.1

1,126.4

1,211.3

1,189.0

1,086.9

1,083.2

1,152.9

1,322.4

1,427.2

745.5

14,328.8

Europe Core

























2012 20.4

—

—

11.6

9.0

5.6

3.2

2.2

2.0

2.0

1.5

1.2

0.6

38.9

2013 20.3

—

—

—

7.1

8.5

2.3

1.3

1.2

1.3

0.9

0.7

0.4

23.7

2014 773.8

—

—

—

—

153.2

292.0

246.4

220.8

206.3

172.9

149.8

78.0

1,519.4

2015 411.3

—

—

—

—

—

45.8

100.3

86.2

80.9

66.1

54.3

26.9

460.5

2016 333.1

—

—

—

—

—

—

40.4

78.9

72.6

58.0

48.3

24.6

322.8

2017 252.2

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

17.9

56.0

44.1

36.1

18.8

172.9

2018 341.8

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

24.3

88.7

71.2

36.7

220.9

2019 518.6

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

47.9

125.7

64.0

237.6

2020 324.1

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

32.4

48.9

81.3

2021 148.9

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

8.2

8.2

Subtotal 3,144.5

—

—

11.6

16.1

167.3

343.3

390.6

407.0

443.4

480.1

519.7

307.1

3,086.2

Europe Insolvency























2014 10.9

—

—

—

—

—

4.3

3.9

3.2

2.6

1.5

0.8

0.2

16.5

2015 19.0

—

—

—

—

—

3.0

4.4

5.0

4.8

3.9

2.9

1.0

25.0

2016 39.3

—

—

—

—

—

—

6.2

12.7

12.9

10.7

7.9

3.4

53.8

2017 39.2

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

1.2

7.9

9.2

9.8

4.9

33.0

2018 44.9

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

0.6

8.4

10.3

6.0

25.3

2019 77.2

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

5.1

21.1

12.5

38.7

2020 105.4

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

6.1

17.6

23.7

2021 16.7

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

1.5

1.5

Subtotal 352.6

—

—

—

—

—

7.3

14.5

22.1

28.8

38.8

58.9

47.1

217.5

Total Europe 3,497.1

—

—

11.6

16.1

167.3

350.6

405.1

429.1

472.2

518.9

578.6

354.2

3,303.7

Total PRA Group $ 11,276.2

$ 2,381.4

$ 705.5

$ 908.7

$ 1,142.5

$ 1,378.6

$ 1,539.6

$ 1,492.0

$ 1,512.3

$ 1,625.1

$ 1,841.3

$ 2,005.8

$ 1,099.7

$ 17,632.5







(1) For our non-U.S. amounts, cash collections are presented using the average exchange rates during the cash collection period. (2) Includes the finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions. (3) For our non-U.S. amounts, purchase price is presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the pool are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

PRA Group, Inc. reports financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, internally to evaluate the Company's performance and to set performance goals. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. plus income tax expense; less foreign exchange gain (or plus foreign exchange loss); plus interest expense, net; plus other expense; plus depreciation and amortization; plus adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests; and plus recoveries applied to negative allowance less changes in expected recoveries. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. PRA Group, Inc. presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company considers it an important supplemental measure of operations and financial performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA helps provide enhanced period-to-period comparability of operations and financial performance and is useful to investors as other companies in the industry report similar financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months (LTM) ended June 30, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020, to net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA below may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures









LTM For the Year Ended Adjusted EBITDA for PRA Group ($ in millions) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. $ 187

$ 149

Adjustments:











Income tax expense 53

41

Foreign exchange losses/(gains) 2

(2)

Interest expense, net 131

142

Other expense (1)

1

Depreciation and amortization 18

18

Adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 20

18

Recoveries applied to negative allowance less Changes in expected recoveries 1,017

968

Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,428

$ 1,337



Additionally, management evaluates the Company's business using certain ratios that use Adjusted EBITDA, including Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, which is calculated by dividing borrowings by Adjusted EBITDA. The following table reflects our Debt to Adjusted EBITDA for LTM as of June 30, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 (amounts in millions):

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

LTM For the Year Ended

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Borrowings $ 2,409

$ 2,661

LTM Adjusted EBITDA 1,428

1,337

Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA 1.69

1.99



