PRA Group Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

07 Aug, 2023, 16:05 ET
NORFOLK, Va., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA) (the "Company"), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2023 ("Q2 2023").
Q2 2023 Highlights
- Total portfolio purchases increased 41.7% year-over-year to $327.8 million.
- Total cash collections were $419.3 million.
- Estimated remaining collections (ERC)1 of $5.9 billion.
- Cash efficiency ratio2 of 61.2%.
- Diluted earnings per share were $(0.10).
- Debt to Adjusted EBITDA3 for the 12 months ended June 30, 2023 was 2.76x.
- Available capacity under the Company's credit facilities of $1.4 billion; $332.5 million after considering borrowing base restrictions.
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc.
|
$ (3,804)
|
$ 36,484
|
$ (62,433)
|
$ 76,456
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$ (0.10)
|
$ 0.91
|
$ (1.60)
|
$ 1.88
"The second quarter was an important and positive step in the right direction, as we remain focused on driving organic growth, optimizing business processes, and further capitalizing on the increase in the supply of portfolios with improved pricing," said Vikram Atal, president and chief executive officer. "Cash collections exceeded our internal expectations, primarily driven by the strength of our European operations. During the quarter, we purchased $328 million of portfolios globally, which represents a record amount for a second quarter in the Company's history. The recent improvements in U.S. supply, pricing, and returns have enabled us to gradually increase our investment levels in that market, while investments in Europe remain healthy. Our balance sheet remains strong, and we have the funding capacity to continue growing ERC. Overall, we believe we are laying the foundation for a stronger, profitable, and higher performing PRA."
|
1.
|
Refers to the sum of all future projected cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios.
|
2.
|
Calculated by dividing cash receipts less operating expenses by cash receipts. Cash receipts refers to cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios, fees and revenue recognized from the Company's class action claims recovery services.
|
3.
|
A reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA can be found at the end of this press release.
Cash Collections and Revenues
The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source on an as reported and constant currency-adjusted basis:
|
Cash Collection Source
|
2023
|
2022
|
($ in thousands)
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Americas and Australia Core
|
$ 220,886
|
$ 227,960
|
$ 205,619
|
$ 225,775
|
$ 244,377
|
Americas Insolvency
|
26,384
|
25,751
|
27,971
|
31,911
|
34,278
|
Europe Core
|
149,324
|
134,005
|
134,016
|
132,072
|
142,470
|
Europe Insolvency
|
22,725
|
23,568
|
24,051
|
22,586
|
22,935
|
Total Cash Collections
|
$ 419,319
|
$ 411,284
|
$ 391,657
|
$ 412,344
|
$ 444,060
|
Cash Collection Source -
|
Constant Currency-Adjusted
|
2023
|
2022
|
($ in thousands)
|
Q2
|
Q2
|
Americas and Australia Core
|
$ 220,886
|
$ 243,506
|
Americas Insolvency
|
26,384
|
34,253
|
Europe Core
|
149,324
|
141,056
|
Europe Insolvency
|
22,725
|
22,882
|
Total Cash Collections
|
$ 419,319
|
$ 441,697
- Total cash collections in Q2 2023 decreased 5.6% (or 5.1% on a constant currency-adjusted basis) to $419.3 million, compared to $444.1 million in the second quarter of 2022 ("Q2 2022"). The decrease was primarily due to a 23.9% decrease in U.S. call center and other collections. This decrease was partially offset by a 58.6% increase in Other Americas and Australia Core cash collections. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, cash collections decreased $94.4 million compared to the same period last year.
- Total portfolio revenue in Q2 2023 was $205.4 million compared to $250.6 million in Q2 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, total portfolio revenue was $356.8 million compared to $488.0 million in the same period last year.
Expenses
- Operating expenses in Q2 2023 decreased by $10.9 million, or 6.2%, compared to Q2 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by:
- a $9.2 million decrease in outside fees and services, primarily due to higher corporate legal expenses in the prior year; and
- an $8.3 million decrease in compensation and employee services, primarily due to lower compensation accruals and lower healthcare expenses compared to the prior year.
- This decrease was partially offset by:
- a $3.8 million increase in legal collection costs; and
- a $2.9 million increase in agency fees, driven by higher cash collections in South America
- For the six months ended June 30, 2023, operating expenses increased by $9.6 million to $352.8 million, compared to $343.2 million in the same period last year.
- The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was 24.5%.
Portfolio Acquisitions
- The Company purchased $327.8 million in portfolios of nonperforming loans in Q2 2023, an increase of 41.7% compared to Q2 2022.
- At the end of Q2 2023, the Company had in place maximum forward flow commitments1 of up to $557.7 million, comprised of $398.4 million in the Americas and Australia and $159.3 million in Europe.
|
Portfolio Purchase Source
|
2023
|
2022
|
($ in thousands)
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Americas and Australia Core
|
$ 171,440
|
$ 116,867
|
$ 118,581
|
$ 100,780
|
$ 99,962
|
Americas Insolvency
|
12,189
|
15,701
|
8,967
|
8,988
|
6,369
|
Europe Core
|
136,834
|
90,454
|
140,011
|
59,426
|
123,814
|
Europe Insolvency
|
7,296
|
7,203
|
20,535
|
13,910
|
1,202
|
Total Portfolio Acquisitions
|
$ 327,759
|
$ 230,225
|
$ 288,094
|
$ 183,104
|
$ 231,347
|
1.
|
Contractual agreements with sellers of nonperforming loans that allow for the purchase of nonperforming portfolios at pre-established prices.
Conference Call Information
PRA Group, Inc. will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results. To listen to a webcast of the call and view the accompanying slides, visit https://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations. To listen by phone, call 844-835-9982 in the U.S. or 412-317-5267 outside the U.S., and ask the operator for the PRA Group conference call. To listen to a replay of the call, either visit the same website until August 7, 2024, or call 877-344-7529 in the U.S. or 412-317-0088 outside the U.S. and use access code 5942652 until August 14, 2023.
About PRA Group, Inc.
As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.
About Forward Looking Statements
Statements made herein that are not historical in nature, including PRA Group, Inc.'s or its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's current beliefs, estimates, assumptions and expectations of PRA Group, Inc.'s future operations and financial and economic performance, taking into account currently available information. These statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will transpire or that the Company's expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to PRA Group, Inc. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including risk factors and other risks that are described from time to time in PRA Group, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PRA Group, Inc.'s annual reports on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K, which are available through PRA Group, Inc.'s website and contain a detailed discussion of PRA Group, Inc.'s business, including risks and uncertainties that may affect future results.
Due to such uncertainties and risks, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. Information in this press release may be superseded by more recent information or statements, which may be disclosed in later press releases, subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Except as required by law, PRA Group, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in PRA Group, Inc.'s expectations with regard thereto or to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements are based, in whole or in part.
|
PRA Group, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Revenues:
|
Portfolio income
|
$ 184,290
|
$ 194,009
|
$ 372,532
|
$ 401,541
|
Changes in expected recoveries
|
21,136
|
56,567
|
(15,776)
|
86,481
|
Total portfolio revenue
|
205,426
|
250,576
|
356,756
|
488,022
|
Other revenue
|
3,810
|
7,686
|
7,950
|
10,845
|
Total revenues
|
209,236
|
258,262
|
364,706
|
498,867
|
Operating expenses:
|
Compensation and employee services
|
65,788
|
74,137
|
148,191
|
145,233
|
Legal collection fees
|
9,551
|
9,554
|
18,389
|
20,427
|
Legal collection costs
|
21,522
|
17,746
|
45,467
|
34,303
|
Agency fees
|
17,677
|
14,826
|
35,055
|
32,214
|
Outside fees and services
|
18,262
|
27,493
|
43,206
|
46,871
|
Communication
|
10,117
|
9,528
|
20,644
|
22,111
|
Rent and occupancy
|
4,319
|
4,633
|
8,767
|
9,620
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
3,482
|
3,865
|
7,071
|
7,643
|
Other operating expenses
|
12,957
|
12,743
|
25,999
|
24,741
|
Total operating expenses
|
163,675
|
174,525
|
352,789
|
343,163
|
Income from operations
|
45,561
|
83,737
|
11,917
|
155,704
|
Other income and (expense):
|
Interest expense, net
|
(43,022)
|
(31,562)
|
(81,305)
|
(63,310)
|
Foreign exchange gain, net
|
429
|
1,319
|
420
|
787
|
Other
|
(230)
|
(181)
|
(880)
|
(671)
|
Income/(loss) before income taxes
|
2,738
|
53,313
|
(69,848)
|
92,510
|
Income tax expense/(benefit)
|
1,578
|
14,177
|
(17,105)
|
18,756
|
Net income/(loss)
|
1,160
|
39,136
|
(52,743)
|
73,754
|
Adjustment for net income/(loss)
attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
4,964
|
2,652
|
9,690
|
(2,702)
|
Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA
Group, Inc.
|
$ (3,804)
|
$ 36,484
|
$ (62,433)
|
$ 76,456
|
Net income/(loss) per common share attributable to PRA
Group, Inc.:
|
Basic
|
$ (0.10)
|
$ 0.92
|
$ (1.60)
|
$ 1.90
|
Diluted
|
$ (0.10)
|
$ 0.91
|
$ (1.60)
|
$ 1.88
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
39,190
|
39,779
|
39,111
|
40,278
|
Diluted
|
39,190
|
39,900
|
39,111
|
40,602
|
PRA Group, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
Assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 111,375
|
$ 83,376
|
Investments
|
76,169
|
79,948
|
Finance receivables, net
|
3,424,548
|
3,295,008
|
Income taxes receivable
|
36,327
|
31,774
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
56,758
|
56,908
|
Right-of-use assets
|
51,135
|
54,506
|
Property and equipment, net
|
45,874
|
51,645
|
Goodwill
|
414,905
|
435,921
|
Other assets
|
103,768
|
86,588
|
Total assets
|
$ 4,320,859
|
$ 4,175,674
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
Liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 6,345
|
$ 7,329
|
Accrued expenses
|
118,877
|
111,395
|
Income taxes payable
|
18,658
|
25,693
|
Deferred tax liabilities, net
|
18,463
|
42,918
|
Lease liabilities
|
55,723
|
59,384
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
99,318
|
112,992
|
Borrowings
|
2,739,667
|
2,494,858
|
Other liabilities
|
24,134
|
34,355
|
Total liabilities
|
3,081,185
|
2,888,924
|
Equity:
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and
outstanding
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 39,242 shares issued
and outstanding at June 30, 2023; 100,000 shares authorized, 38,980 shares
issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022
|
392
|
390
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
2,541
|
2,172
|
Retained earnings
|
1,510,592
|
1,573,025
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(348,000)
|
(347,926)
|
Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc.
|
1,165,525
|
1,227,661
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
74,149
|
59,089
|
Total equity
|
1,239,674
|
1,286,750
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 4,320,859
|
$ 4,175,674
|
Select Expenses (Income)
Amounts in thousands, pre-tax
|
Three Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
Noncash interest
expense -
amortization of debt
issuance costs
|
2,384
|
2,441
|
2,444
|
2,555
|
2,471
|
2,627
|
2,455
|
2,406
|
Change in fair value
of derivatives
|
(6,960)
|
(5,470)
|
(3,309)
|
(1,042)
|
1,525
|
2,726
|
3,115
|
2,982
|
Amortization of
intangibles
|
68
|
66
|
73
|
73
|
77
|
83
|
(269)
|
104
|
Stock-based
compensation
expense
|
2,715
|
3,799
|
2,206
|
3,101
|
3,849
|
3,891
|
3,470
|
4,317
|
Purchase Price Multiples
as of June 30, 2023
Amounts in thousands
|
Purchase Period
|
Purchase Price (2)(3)
|
Total Estimated
Collections (4)
|
Estimated
Remaining
Collections (5)
|
Current Purchase
Price Multiple
|
Original Purchase
Price Multiple (6)
|
Americas and Australia Core
|
1996-2012
|
$ 1,541,896
|
$ 4,801,032
|
$ 35,742
|
311 %
|
238 %
|
2013
|
390,826
|
908,961
|
15,139
|
233 %
|
211 %
|
2014
|
404,117
|
875,120
|
23,495
|
217 %
|
204 %
|
2015
|
443,114
|
898,649
|
41,331
|
203 %
|
205 %
|
2016
|
455,767
|
1,075,028
|
75,099
|
236 %
|
201 %
|
2017
|
532,851
|
1,196,768
|
121,179
|
225 %
|
193 %
|
2018
|
653,975
|
1,463,790
|
175,567
|
224 %
|
202 %
|
2019
|
581,476
|
1,292,608
|
228,655
|
222 %
|
206 %
|
2020
|
435,668
|
947,717
|
266,397
|
218 %
|
213 %
|
2021
|
435,846
|
779,861
|
454,830
|
179 %
|
191 %
|
2022
|
406,082
|
717,643
|
565,409
|
177 %
|
179 %
|
2023
|
290,363
|
543,178
|
521,588
|
187 %
|
187 %
|
Subtotal
|
6,571,981
|
15,500,355
|
2,524,431
|
Americas Insolvency
|
1996-2012
|
1,038,223
|
2,146,538
|
141
|
207 %
|
165 %
|
2013
|
227,834
|
355,648
|
71
|
156 %
|
133 %
|
2014
|
148,420
|
218,724
|
198
|
147 %
|
124 %
|
2015
|
63,170
|
87,934
|
144
|
139 %
|
125 %
|
2016
|
91,442
|
117,589
|
300
|
129 %
|
123 %
|
2017
|
275,257
|
356,042
|
2,196
|
129 %
|
125 %
|
2018
|
97,879
|
136,240
|
7,243
|
139 %
|
127 %
|
2019
|
123,077
|
168,530
|
31,391
|
137 %
|
128 %
|
2020
|
62,130
|
90,253
|
37,232
|
145 %
|
136 %
|
2021
|
55,187
|
73,503
|
41,973
|
133 %
|
136 %
|
2022
|
33,442
|
46,367
|
39,066
|
139 %
|
139 %
|
2023
|
27,890
|
37,711
|
36,646
|
135 %
|
135 %
|
Subtotal
|
2,243,951
|
3,835,079
|
196,601
|
Total Americas
and Australia
|
8,815,932
|
19,335,434
|
2,721,032
|
Europe Core
|
2012
|
20,409
|
44,201
|
—
|
217 %
|
187 %
|
2013
|
20,334
|
27,152
|
1
|
134 %
|
119 %
|
2014 (1)
|
773,811
|
2,376,921
|
364,157
|
307 %
|
208 %
|
2015
|
411,340
|
728,356
|
141,410
|
177 %
|
160 %
|
2016
|
333,090
|
569,221
|
174,415
|
171 %
|
167 %
|
2017
|
252,174
|
358,126
|
111,139
|
142 %
|
144 %
|
2018
|
341,775
|
542,585
|
211,437
|
159 %
|
148 %
|
2019
|
518,610
|
811,906
|
359,355
|
157 %
|
152 %
|
2020
|
324,119
|
557,541
|
280,147
|
172 %
|
172 %
|
2021
|
412,411
|
696,596
|
453,152
|
169 %
|
170 %
|
2022
|
359,447
|
579,891
|
512,047
|
161 %
|
162 %
|
2023
|
229,639
|
380,036
|
367,155
|
165 %
|
165 %
|
Subtotal
|
3,997,159
|
7,672,532
|
2,974,415
|
Europe Insolvency
|
2014 (1)
|
10,876
|
18,759
|
—
|
172 %
|
129 %
|
2015
|
18,973
|
29,137
|
29
|
154 %
|
139 %
|
2016
|
39,338
|
57,203
|
879
|
145 %
|
130 %
|
2017
|
39,235
|
51,448
|
2,859
|
131 %
|
128 %
|
2018
|
44,908
|
52,496
|
7,939
|
117 %
|
123 %
|
2019
|
77,218
|
111,099
|
27,995
|
144 %
|
130 %
|
2020
|
105,440
|
156,603
|
56,480
|
149 %
|
129 %
|
2021
|
53,230
|
71,526
|
39,592
|
134 %
|
134 %
|
2022
|
44,604
|
60,962
|
52,786
|
137 %
|
137 %
|
2023
|
14,903
|
20,194
|
19,764
|
136 %
|
136 %
|
Subtotal
|
448,725
|
629,427
|
208,323
|
Total Europe
|
4,445,884
|
8,301,959
|
3,182,738
|
Total PRA Group
|
$ 13,261,816
|
$ 27,637,393
|
$ 5,903,770
|
(1)
|
Includes finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through the acquisition of Aktiv Kapital AS in 2014 (as described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 ("2022 Form 10-K")).
|
(2)
|
Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.
|
(3)
|
Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the portfolio are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.
|
(4)
|
Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.
|
(5)
|
Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the June 30, 2023 exchange rate.
|
(6)
|
The Original Purchase Price Multiple represents the purchase price multiple at the end of the year of acquisition.
|
Portfolio Financial Information
Year-to-date as of June 30, 2023
Amounts in thousands
|
Purchase Period
|
Cash Collections (2)
|
Portfolio
Income (2)
|
Change in
Expected
Recoveries (2)
|
Total Portfolio
Revenue (2)
|
Net Finance
Receivables as of
June 30, 2023 (3)
|
Americas and Australia Core
|
1996-2012
|
$ 9,407
|
$ 5,726
|
$ 2,165
|
$ 7,891
|
$ 8,736
|
2013
|
5,018
|
2,074
|
1,691
|
3,765
|
6,184
|
2014
|
6,072
|
2,647
|
1,592
|
4,239
|
8,721
|
2015
|
7,298
|
4,546
|
(1,742)
|
2,804
|
16,768
|
2016
|
12,881
|
8,924
|
(2,923)
|
6,001
|
24,568
|
2017
|
24,012
|
14,002
|
(7,329)
|
6,673
|
50,764
|
2018
|
51,716
|
21,384
|
1,099
|
22,483
|
96,987
|
2019
|
62,005
|
27,748
|
(3,330)
|
24,418
|
123,803
|
2020
|
71,291
|
31,280
|
(6,902)
|
24,378
|
148,339
|
2021
|
76,537
|
43,081
|
(28,614)
|
14,467
|
240,168
|
2022
|
101,232
|
51,627
|
959
|
52,586
|
339,760
|
2023
|
21,377
|
12,774
|
3,748
|
16,522
|
285,203
|
Subtotal
|
448,846
|
225,813
|
(39,586)
|
186,227
|
1,350,001
|
Americas Insolvency
|
1996-2012
|
400
|
145
|
258
|
403
|
—
|
2013
|
142
|
71
|
71
|
142
|
—
|
2014
|
245
|
148
|
51
|
199
|
—
|
2015
|
178
|
69
|
44
|
113
|
74
|
2016
|
451
|
82
|
138
|
220
|
249
|
2017
|
2,978
|
291
|
680
|
971
|
1,963
|
2018
|
8,083
|
780
|
(1,051)
|
(271)
|
6,851
|
2019
|
15,448
|
1,902
|
531
|
2,433
|
29,200
|
2020
|
10,026
|
2,334
|
561
|
2,895
|
32,162
|
2021
|
9,004
|
2,508
|
614
|
3,122
|
34,969
|
2022
|
4,115
|
1,997
|
270
|
2,267
|
30,625
|
2023
|
1,065
|
795
|
300
|
1,095
|
27,709
|
Subtotal
|
52,135
|
11,122
|
2,467
|
13,589
|
163,802
|
Total Americas
and Australia
|
500,981
|
236,935
|
(37,119)
|
199,816
|
1,513,803
|
Europe Core
|
2012
|
365
|
—
|
365
|
365
|
—
|
2013
|
181
|
—
|
181
|
181
|
—
|
2014 (1)
|
55,192
|
35,710
|
7,687
|
43,397
|
102,679
|
2015
|
17,749
|
8,435
|
275
|
8,710
|
77,966
|
2016
|
15,146
|
7,950
|
(274)
|
7,676
|
102,601
|
2017
|
10,432
|
3,863
|
(734)
|
3,129
|
76,915
|
2018
|
21,311
|
7,788
|
1,290
|
9,078
|
140,472
|
2019
|
38,976
|
12,329
|
9,440
|
21,769
|
246,350
|
2020
|
29,367
|
11,374
|
(96)
|
11,278
|
172,695
|
2021
|
37,411
|
17,015
|
(4,298)
|
12,717
|
273,361
|
2022
|
44,445
|
17,762
|
(207)
|
17,555
|
320,550
|
2023
|
12,754
|
4,091
|
2,628
|
6,719
|
222,815
|
Subtotal
|
283,329
|
126,317
|
16,257
|
142,574
|
1,736,404
|
Europe Insolvency
|
2014 (1)
|
128
|
—
|
128
|
128
|
—
|
2015
|
256
|
18
|
157
|
175
|
26
|
2016
|
875
|
149
|
214
|
363
|
651
|
2017
|
2,461
|
162
|
491
|
653
|
2,663
|
2018
|
3,909
|
397
|
(82)
|
315
|
7,290
|
2019
|
9,275
|
1,401
|
543
|
1,944
|
24,764
|
2020
|
15,653
|
2,559
|
3,104
|
5,663
|
50,125
|
2021
|
7,343
|
1,907
|
187
|
2,094
|
33,095
|
2022
|
5,969
|
2,386
|
143
|
2,529
|
40,826
|
2023
|
424
|
301
|
201
|
502
|
14,901
|
Subtotal
|
46,293
|
9,280
|
5,086
|
14,366
|
174,341
|
Total Europe
|
329,622
|
135,597
|
21,343
|
156,940
|
1,910,745
|
Total PRA Group
|
$ 830,603
|
$ 372,532
|
$ (15,776)
|
$ 356,756
|
$ 3,424,548
|
(1)
|
Includes finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through the acquisition of Aktiv Kapital AS in 2014 (as described in our 2022 Form 10-K).
|
(2)
|
Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current reporting period.
|
(3)
|
Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the June 30, 2023 exchange rate.
|
Cash Collections by Year, By Year of Purchase (1)
as of June 30, 2023
Amounts in millions
|
Cash Collections
|
Purchase Period
|
Purchase
Price (3)(4)
|
1996-2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
Total
|
Americas and Australia Core
|
1996-2012
|
$ 1,541.9
|
$ 2,962.4
|
$ 554.9
|
$ 412.5
|
$ 280.3
|
$ 178.9
|
$ 118.1
|
$ 83.8
|
$ 62.9
|
$ 41.5
|
$ 29.9
|
$ 23.5
|
$ 9.4
|
$ 4,758.1
|
2013
|
390.8
|
—
|
101.6
|
247.9
|
194.0
|
120.8
|
78.9
|
56.5
|
36.9
|
23.2
|
16.7
|
12.5
|
5.0
|
894.0
|
2014
|
404.1
|
—
|
—
|
92.7
|
253.5
|
170.3
|
114.2
|
82.2
|
55.3
|
31.9
|
22.3
|
15.0
|
6.1
|
843.5
|
2015
|
443.1
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
117.0
|
228.4
|
185.9
|
126.6
|
83.6
|
57.2
|
34.9
|
19.5
|
7.3
|
860.4
|
2016
|
455.8
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
138.7
|
256.5
|
194.6
|
140.6
|
105.9
|
74.2
|
38.4
|
12.9
|
961.8
|
2017
|
532.9
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
107.3
|
278.7
|
256.5
|
192.5
|
130.0
|
76.3
|
24.0
|
1065.3
|
2018
|
654.0
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
122.7
|
361.9
|
337.7
|
239.9
|
146.1
|
51.7
|
1260.0
|
2019
|
581.5
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
143.8
|
349.0
|
289.8
|
177.7
|
62.0
|
1,022.3
|
2020
|
435.7
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
132.9
|
284.3
|
192.0
|
71.3
|
680.5
|
2021
|
435.9
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
85.0
|
177.3
|
76.5
|
338.8
|
2022
|
406.1
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
67.7
|
101.2
|
168.9
|
2023
|
290.4
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
21.4
|
21.4
|
Subtotal
|
6,572.2
|
2,962.4
|
656.5
|
753.1
|
844.8
|
837.1
|
860.9
|
945.1
|
1,141.5
|
1,271.8
|
1,207.0
|
946.0
|
448.8
|
12,875.0
|
Americas Insolvency
|
1996-2012
|
1,038.2
|
1,021.6
|
417.3
|
338.8
|
208.3
|
105.4
|
37.7
|
8.3
|
3.9
|
2.3
|
1.4
|
1.1
|
0.4
|
2,146.5
|
2013
|
227.8
|
—
|
52.5
|
82.6
|
81.7
|
63.4
|
47.8
|
22.0
|
2.9
|
1.3
|
0.8
|
0.5
|
0.1
|
355.6
|
2014
|
148.4
|
—
|
—
|
37.1
|
50.9
|
44.3
|
37.4
|
28.8
|
15.8
|
2.2
|
1.1
|
0.7
|
0.2
|
218.5
|
2015
|
63.2
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
3.4
|
17.9
|
20.1
|
19.8
|
16.7
|
7.9
|
1.3
|
0.6
|
0.2
|
87.9
|
2016
|
91.4
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
18.9
|
30.4
|
25.1
|
19.9
|
14.4
|
7.4
|
1.8
|
0.5
|
118.4
|
2017
|
275.3
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
49.1
|
97.3
|
80.9
|
58.8
|
44.0
|
20.8
|
3.0
|
353.9
|
2018
|
97.9
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
6.7
|
27.4
|
30.5
|
31.6
|
24.6
|
8.1
|
128.9
|
2019
|
123.1
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
13.5
|
31.4
|
39.1
|
37.8
|
15.4
|
137.2
|
2020
|
62.1
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
6.5
|
16.1
|
20.4
|
10.0
|
53.0
|
2021
|
55.2
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
4.6
|
17.9
|
9.0
|
31.5
|
2022
|
33.4
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
3.2
|
4.1
|
7.3
|
2023
|
27.9
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1.1
|
1.1
|
Subtotal
|
2,243.9
|
1,021.6
|
469.8
|
458.5
|
344.3
|
249.9
|
222.5
|
208.0
|
181.0
|
155.3
|
147.4
|
129.4
|
52.1
|
3,639.8
|
Total Americas
and Australia
|
8,816.1
|
3,984.0
|
1,126.3
|
1,211.6
|
1,189.1
|
1,087.0
|
1,083.4
|
1,153.1
|
1,322.5
|
1,427.1
|
1,354.4
|
1,075.4
|
500.9
|
16,514.8
|
Europe Core
|
2012
|
20.4
|
11.6
|
9.0
|
5.6
|
3.2
|
2.2
|
2.0
|
2.0
|
1.5
|
1.2
|
1.2
|
0.9
|
0.4
|
40.8
|
2013
|
20.3
|
—
|
7.1
|
8.5
|
2.4
|
1.3
|
1.2
|
1.3
|
0.9
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
0.5
|
0.2
|
24.8
|
2014 (2)
|
773.8
|
—
|
—
|
153.2
|
292.0
|
246.4
|
220.8
|
206.3
|
172.9
|
149.8
|
149.3
|
122.2
|
55.2
|
1,768.1
|
2015
|
411.3
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
45.8
|
100.3
|
86.2
|
80.9
|
66.1
|
54.3
|
51.4
|
40.7
|
17.7
|
543.4
|
2016
|
333.1
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
40.4
|
78.9
|
72.6
|
58.0
|
48.3
|
46.7
|
36.9
|
15.1
|
396.9
|
2017
|
252.2
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
17.9
|
56.0
|
44.1
|
36.1
|
34.8
|
25.2
|
10.4
|
224.5
|
2018
|
341.8
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
24.3
|
88.7
|
71.3
|
69.1
|
50.7
|
21.3
|
325.4
|
2019
|
518.6
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
48.0
|
125.7
|
121.4
|
89.8
|
39.0
|
423.9
|
2020
|
324.1
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
32.3
|
91.7
|
69.1
|
29.4
|
222.5
|
2021
|
412.4
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
48.5
|
89.9
|
37.4
|
175.8
|
2022
|
359.5
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
33.9
|
44.4
|
78.3
|
2023
|
229.6
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
12.8
|
12.8
|
Subtotal
|
3,997.1
|
11.6
|
16.1
|
167.3
|
343.4
|
390.6
|
407.0
|
443.4
|
480.2
|
519.7
|
614.8
|
559.8
|
283.3
|
4,237.2
|
Europe Insolvency
|
2014 (2)
|
10.9
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
4.3
|
3.9
|
3.2
|
2.6
|
1.6
|
0.8
|
0.3
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
17.0
|
2015
|
19.0
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
3.0
|
4.4
|
5.0
|
4.8
|
3.9
|
2.9
|
1.6
|
0.7
|
0.3
|
26.6
|
2016
|
39.3
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
6.2
|
12.7
|
12.9
|
10.7
|
8.0
|
6.0
|
2.7
|
0.9
|
60.1
|
2017
|
39.2
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1.2
|
7.9
|
9.2
|
9.8
|
9.4
|
6.5
|
2.5
|
46.5
|
2018
|
44.9
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
0.6
|
8.4
|
10.3
|
11.7
|
9.8
|
3.9
|
44.7
|
2019
|
77.2
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
5.0
|
21.1
|
23.9
|
21.0
|
9.3
|
80.3
|
2020
|
105.4
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
6.1
|
34.7
|
34.1
|
15.7
|
90.6
|
2021
|
53.2
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
5.5
|
14.4
|
7.3
|
27.2
|
2022
|
44.6
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
4.5
|
6.0
|
10.5
|
2023
|
14.9
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
Subtotal
|
448.6
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
7.3
|
14.5
|
22.1
|
28.8
|
38.8
|
59.0
|
93.1
|
93.9
|
46.4
|
403.9
|
Total Europe
|
4,445.7
|
11.6
|
16.1
|
167.3
|
350.7
|
405.1
|
429.1
|
472.2
|
519.0
|
578.7
|
707.9
|
653.7
|
329.7
|
4,641.1
|
Total PRA Group
|
$ 13,261.8
|
$ 3,995.6
|
$ 1,142.4
|
$ 1,378.9
|
$ 1,539.8
|
$ 1,492.1
|
$ 1,512.5
|
$ 1,625.3
|
$ 1,841.5
|
$ 2,005.8
|
$ 2,062.3
|
$ 1,729.1
|
$ 830.6
|
$ 21,155.9
|
(1)
|
Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the cash collection period.
|
(2)
|
Includes finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through the acquisition of Aktiv Kapital AS in 2014 (as described in our 2022 Form 10-K).
|
(3)
|
Includes the nonperforming loan portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.
|
(4)
|
Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the pool are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
PRA Group, Inc. reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, internally to evaluate the Company's performance and to set performance goals. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. plus income tax expense; less foreign exchange gain (or plus foreign exchange loss); plus interest expense, net; plus other expense (or less other income); plus depreciation and amortization; plus adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests; and plus recoveries applied to negative allowance less changes in expected recoveries. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. PRA Group, Inc. presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company considers it an important supplemental measure of operations and financial performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA helps provide enhanced period-to-period comparability of operations and financial performance and is useful to investors as other companies in the industry report similar financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below is a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months (LTM) ended June 30, 2023 and for the year ended December 31, 2022. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA below may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
LTM
|
For the Year Ended
|
Adjusted EBITDA for PRA Group ($ in millions)
|
June 30, 2023
|
December 31, 2022
|
Net income/(loss) attributable to PRA Group, Inc.
|
$ (22)
|
$ 117
|
Adjustments:
|
Income tax expense
|
1
|
37
|
Foreign exchange gains
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
Interest expense, net
|
149
|
131
|
Other expense
|
1
|
1
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
15
|
15
|
Adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
13
|
1
|
Recoveries applied to negative allowance less Changes in expected
recoveries
|
837
|
806
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 993
|
$ 1,107
Additionally, the Company evaluates its business using certain ratios that use Adjusted EBITDA. Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by dividing borrowings by Adjusted EBITDA. The following table reflects the Company's Debt to Adjusted EBITDA for the LTM as of June 30, 2023 and for the year ended December 31, 2022 ($ in millions):
|
Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
|
LTM
|
For the Year Ended
|
June 30, 2023
|
December 31, 2022
|
Borrowings
|
$ 2,740
|
$ 2,495
|
LTM Adjusted EBITDA
|
993
|
1,107
|
Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA
|
2.76
|
2.25
Investor Contact:
Najim Mostamand, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
757-431-7913
[email protected]
News Media Contact:
Elizabeth Kersey
Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Policy
(757) 431-3398
[email protected].com
SOURCE PRA Group
Share this article