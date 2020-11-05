PRA Group Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2020. Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. was $42.5 million compared to $25.0 million in the third quarter of 2019. Diluted earnings per share were $0.92 compared to $0.55 in the third quarter of 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. was $119.5 million, or $2.60 per diluted share, compared to $58.8 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, during the same period in 2019.

Third Quarter Highlights

Record global cash collections of $519.3 million , an increase of 15%, or 14% on a constant currency adjusted basis, compared to the third quarter of 2019.

, an increase of 15%, or 14% on a constant currency adjusted basis, compared to the third quarter of 2019. Total revenues of $267.9 million , an increase of 7% compared to the third quarter of 2019.

, an increase of 7% compared to the third quarter of 2019. Income from operations of $88.7 million , an increase of 37% compared to the third quarter of 2019.

, an increase of 37% compared to the third quarter of 2019. Cash efficiency ratio of 65.6% during the quarter compared to 60.2% in the third quarter of 2019.

Net income of $42.5 million , an increase of 70% compared to the third quarter of 2019.

, an increase of 70% compared to the third quarter of 2019. Diluted earnings per share of $0.92 , an increase of 67% compared to the third quarter of 2019.

, an increase of 67% compared to the third quarter of 2019. Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 1 for the last twelve months was 1.90x, a decrease from 2.54x at December 31 , 2019.

for the last twelve months was 1.90x, a decrease from 2.54x at , 2019. Total portfolio purchases of $177.6 million .

. Estimated Remaining Collections (ERC) of $6.3 billion .

"The third quarter of 2020 built upon the trends that we saw during the first half of the year. We produced record quarterly global cash collections driven by growth in both the Americas and Europe. U.S. cash collections continued to be strong and Europe cash collections grew as countries relaxed restrictions and courts returned to more normal operations," said Kevin Stevenson, president and chief executive officer. "Investment levels in Europe were strong in a quarter that is typically seasonally softer as sellers restarted their sales processes. In the U.S., supply was impacted by lower bankruptcy filings and payment deferral programs which depressed charge-off volumes during the quarter. Based on the significant loss provisioning by most financial institutions, we believe that charge-off rates will rise over the next year, increasing supply globally."

Cash Collections and Revenues

The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source on an as reported and constant currency adjusted basis:



















Cash Collection Source

2020

2019

($ in thousands) Q3 Q2 Q1

Q4 Q3

Americas Core $ 336,322 $ 343,269 $ 305,780

$ 276,639 $ 279,902

Americas Insolvency 37,344 38,685 43,210

40,801 45,759

Europe Core 131,702 115,145 131,340

126,649 118,917

Europe Insolvency 13,971 12,841 14,243

12,520 8,639

Total Cash Collections $ 519,339 $ 509,940 $ 494,573

$ 456,609 $ 453,217

















































Cash Collection Source













Constant Currency Adjusted 2020







2019

($ in thousands) Q3







Q3

Americas Core $ 336,322







$ 274,962

Americas Insolvency 37,344







45,756

Europe Core 131,702







123,807

Europe Insolvency 13,971







9,069

Total Cash Collections $ 519,339







$ 453,594

































Cash collections in the quarter increased $66.1 million compared to the third quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to a 37% increase in U.S. call center and other cash collections and an 11% increase in Europe Core cash collections. This was partially offset by a decrease in Americas Insolvency cash collections where investment levels did not offset the runoff of older portfolios. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 , cash collections increased $139.2 million compared to the same period last year.

compared to the third quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to a 37% increase in U.S. call center and other cash collections and an 11% increase in Europe Core cash collections. This was partially offset by a decrease in Americas Insolvency cash collections where investment levels did not offset the runoff of older portfolios. For the nine months ended , cash collections increased compared to the same period last year. Portfolio income was $240.3 million compared to $247.5 million in income recognized on finance receivables in the third quarter of 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 , portfolio income was $750.6 million compared to $735.5 million in income recognized on finance receivables for the same time period in 2019.

compared to in income recognized on finance receivables in the third quarter of 2019. For the nine months ended , portfolio income was compared to in income recognized on finance receivables for the same time period in 2019. Changes in expected recoveries were a net positive of $25.4 million . This reflects $89.0 million in recoveries in excess of forecast from overperformance during the quarter, partially offset by a negative $63.6 million adjustment for changes in expected future recoveries as the Company has assumed the majority of the current quarter overperformance is acceleration of future collections and made cash forecast adjustments deemed appropriate given the current environment in which the Company operates.

Expenses

Operating expenses in the quarter decreased $2.0 million compared to the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily driven by a reduction in legal collection costs mainly as a result of the Company's decision earlier in the year to temporarily pause moving accounts into a legal eligible status in the U.S. and a shift in collections from the legal channel to the call center and digital channels. In addition, there was a decrease in compensation and employee benefits from a reduction in U.S. call center staff as a result of efficiencies realized through technology and data and analytics. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 , operating expenses decreased $28.5 million compared to the same period in 2019.

compared to the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily driven by a reduction in legal collection costs mainly as a result of the Company's decision earlier in the year to temporarily pause moving accounts into a legal eligible status in the U.S. and a shift in collections from the legal channel to the call center and digital channels. In addition, there was a decrease in compensation and employee benefits from a reduction in U.S. call center staff as a result of efficiencies realized through technology and data and analytics. For the nine months ended , operating expenses decreased compared to the same period in 2019. Interest expense, net decreased $2.2 million compared to the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to lower average interest rates. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 , interest expense, net was almost flat to the same period in 2019.

compared to the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to lower average interest rates. For the nine months ended , interest expense, net was almost flat to the same period in 2019. The effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was 15.9%.

Portfolio Acquisitions

The Company purchased $177.6 million in finance receivables in the third quarter of 2020.

in finance receivables in the third quarter of 2020. At the end of the third quarter, the Company had in place forward flow commitments of up to $395.6 million with $343.8 million in the Americas and $51.8 million in Europe.



















Portfolio Acquisition Source

2020

2019

($ in thousands) Q3 Q2 Q1

Q4 Q3

Americas Core $ 84,139 $ 110,474 $ 172,697

$ 118,153 $ 168,185

Americas Insolvency 14,328 14,527 20,772

22,650 26,311

Europe Core 74,930 34,247 60,990

218,919 64,728

Europe Insolvency 4,203 5,251 18,778

42,613 19,772

Total Portfolio Acquisitions $ 177,600 $ 164,499 $ 273,237

$ 402,335 $ 278,996

































Conference Call Information

PRA Group, Inc. will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss results with institutional investors and stock analysts. To listen to a webcast of the call and view the accompanying slides, visit https://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations. To listen by phone, call 844-835-9982 in the U.S. or 412-317-5267 outside the U.S. and ask for the PRA Group conference call. To listen to a replay of the call until Nov. 12, 2020, call 877-344-7529 in the U.S. or 412-317-0088 outside the U.S. and use access code 10148612.

About PRA Group, Inc.

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas and Europe. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

1. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure can be found at the end of this press release.

PRA Group, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements (in thousands, except per share amounts)

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019















Revenues:













Portfolio income $ 240,250

$ -

$ 750,556

$ - Changes in expected recoveries 25,403

-

32,388

- Income recognized on finance receivables -

247,471

-

735,526 Fee income 1,978

2,391

6,826

11,472 Other revenue 233

152

1,788

950 Total revenues 267,864

250,014

791,558

747,948















Net allowance charges -

(4,136)

-

(11,427)















Operating expenses:













Compensation and employee services 71,974

75,317

217,617

234,770 Legal collection fees 13,661

14,083

41,975

41,439 Legal collection costs 26,043

31,395

79,997

99,745 Agency fees 14,900

12,788

38,619

39,833 Outside fees and services 22,719

16,733

60,796

48,274 Communication 9,379

10,310

31,702

34,335 Rent and occupancy 4,460

4,414

13,415

13,268 Depreciation and amortization 4,301

4,046

12,494

13,341 Other operating expenses 11,761

12,102

34,457

34,613 Total operating expenses 179,198

181,188

531,072

559,618 Income from operations 88,666

64,690

260,486

176,903















Other income and (expense):













Interest expense, net (33,692)

(35,864)

(106,319)

(105,872) Foreign exchange gains 61

5,406

3,027

11,359 Other 291

(19)

(1,367)

(123) Income before income taxes 55,326

34,213

155,827

82,267















Income tax expense 7,497

6,665

24,734

15,607 Net income 47,829

27,548

131,093

66,660 Adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 5,337

2,577

11,552

7,843 Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. $ 42,492

$ 24,971

$ 119,541

$ 58,817















Net income per common share attributable to PRA Group, Inc.:













Basic $ 0.93

$ 0.55

$ 2.63

$ 1.30 Diluted $ 0.92

$ 0.55

$ 2.60

$ 1.29















Weighted average number of shares outstanding:













Basic 45,579

45,410

45,526

45,378 Diluted 46,140

45,645

45,971

45,520

PRA Group, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)



September 30, December 31, ASSETS 2020 2019





Cash and cash equivalents $ 92,779 $ 119,774 Investments 37,821 56,176 Finance receivables, net 3,332,748 3,514,165 Other receivables, net 12,575 10,606 Income taxes receivable 27,554 17,918 Deferred tax assets, net 79,121 63,225 Property and equipment, net 57,826 56,501 Right-of-use assets 51,606 68,972 Goodwill 456,308 480,794 Intangible assets, net 3,392 4,497 Other assets 45,519 31,263





Total assets $ 4,197,249 $ 4,423,891





LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Liabilities:



Accounts payable $ 4,285 $ 4,258 Accrued expenses 81,913 88,925 Income taxes payable 18,885 4,046 Deferred tax liabilities, net 48,144 85,390 Lease liabilities 55,987 73,377 Interest-bearing deposits 119,834 106,246 Borrowings 2,524,429 2,808,425 Other liabilities 71,600 26,211





Total liabilities 2,925,077 3,196,878





Equity:



Preferred stock, par value $0.01, authorized shares, 2,000,

issued and outstanding shares, 0 - - Common stock, par value $0.01, 100,000 shares authorized, 45,579 shares

issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020; 100,000 shares authorized,

45,416 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 456 454 Additional paid-in capital 70,036 67,321 Retained earnings 1,482,172 1,362,631 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (313,560) (261,018) Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. 1,239,104 1,169,388 Noncontrolling interests 33,068 57,625 Total equity 1,272,172 1,227,013 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,197,249 $ 4,423,891

Select Expenses (Income)















(in thousands, pre-tax) Three Months Ended

September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Acquisition/divestiture-related expenses - - - - - 227 223 - Legal costs not associated with normal operations - - - - - - - 647 Noncash interest expense - amortization of debt

discount 2,388 3,247 3,217 3,157 3,128 3,071 3,042 2,986 Noncash interest expense - amortization of debt

issuance costs 2,476 2,743 2,640 2,649 2,649 2,655 2,636 2,723 Change in fair value on derivatives 3,701 3,284 2,039 1,247 1,126 1,645 349 673 Amortization of intangibles 360 351 349 407 400 418 347 907 Share-based compensation expense 3,097 3,063 2,857 2,809 2,974 2,620 2,314 1,600

Purchase Price Multiples as of September 30, 2020 Amounts in thousands













Purchase Period Purchase Price

(1)(2) ERC-Historical

Period Exchange

Rates (3) Total Estimated

Collections (4) ERC-Current

Period Exchange

Rates (5) Current

Estimated

Purchase Price

Multiple Original

Estimated

Purchase Price

Multiple (6) Americas Core











1996-2009 $ 930,026 $ 23,046 $ 2,877,116 $ 23,046 309% 238% 2010 148,193 14,122 526,052 14,122 355% 247% 2011 209,602 26,186 725,498 26,186 346% 245% 2012 254,076 31,217 660,403 31,217 260% 226% 2013 390,826 57,085 912,068 57,085 233% 211% 2014 404,117 91,301 891,499 89,353 221% 204% 2015 443,114 149,049 933,513 148,585 211% 205% 2016 455,767 273,495 1,101,186 260,392 242% 201% 2017 532,851 406,451 1,209,406 402,103 227% 193% 2018 653,975 587,961 1,348,402 576,414 206% 202% 2019 581,476 812,641 1,234,909 784,614 212% 206% 2020 367,050 688,459 770,975 688,459 210% 210% Subtotal 5,371,073 3,161,013 13,191,027 3,101,576



Americas Insolvency









1996-2009 397,453 578 835,901 578 210% 178% 2010 208,942 737 546,812 737 262% 184% 2011 180,432 649 370,158 649 205% 155% 2012 251,395 356 392,527 356 156% 136% 2013 227,834 1,093 354,914 1,093 156% 133% 2014 148,420 1,660 217,699 1,649 147% 124% 2015 63,170 2,633 87,590 2,633 139% 125% 2016 91,442 11,549 116,138 11,554 127% 123% 2017 275,257 73,636 347,183 73,636 126% 125% 2018 97,879 73,500 130,542 73,500 133% 127% 2019 123,077 124,052 160,344 123,982 130% 128% 2020 49,626 63,719 68,018 63,719 137% 137% Subtotal 2,114,927 354,162 3,627,826 354,086



Total Americas 7,486,000 3,515,175 16,818,853 3,455,662



Europe Core











2012 20,409 121 40,963 96 201% 187% 2013 20,334 65 25,294 51 124% 119% 2014 773,811 698,195 2,223,673 628,800 287% 208% 2015 411,340 293,515 733,024 272,301 178% 160% 2016 333,090 288,132 558,471 290,464 168% 167% 2017 252,174 207,615 358,335 195,887 142% 144% 2018 341,775 360,283 527,239 362,163 154% 148% 2019 518,610 632,065 777,563 627,204 150% 152% 2020 172,494 289,657 306,357 289,657 178% 178% Subtotal 2,844,037 2,769,648 5,550,919 2,666,623



Europe Insolvency









2014 10,876 377 18,190 333 167% 129% 2015 18,973 3,432 29,036 2,996 153% 139% 2016 39,338 11,064 56,719 11,709 144% 130% 2017 39,235 22,247 48,969 21,292 125% 128% 2018 44,908 38,230 54,791 38,778 122% 123% 2019 77,218 80,148 101,336 78,302 131% 130% 2020 28,221 36,180 38,249 36,180 136% 136% Subtotal 258,769 191,678 347,290 189,590



Total Europe 3,102,806 2,961,326 5,898,209 2,856,213



Total PRA Group $ 10,588,806 $ 6,476,501 $ 22,717,062 $ 6,311,875



















(1) Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions. (2) For our non-US amounts, purchase price is presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the pool was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the pool are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase. (3) For our non-US amounts, ERC-Historical Period Exchange Rates is presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.











(4) For our non-U.S. amounts, Total Estimated Collections is presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase. (5) For our non-U.S. amounts, ERC-Current Period Exchange Rates is presented at the September 30, 2020 exchange rate.

(6) The Original Estimated Purchase Price Multiple represents the purchase price multiple at the end of the year of acquisition.















Portfolio Financial Information Year-to-date as of September 30, 2020 Amounts in thousands











Purchase Period Cash

Collections(1) Portfolio

Income (1) Changes in

Expected

Recoveries(1) Total Portfolio

Revenue (1) (2) Net Finance

Receivables as of

September 30,

2020 (3) Americas Core









1996-2009 $ 10,283 $ 7,623 $ (942) $ 6,681 $ 5,632 2010 4,915 4,815 (1,249) 3,566 2,135 2011 8,705 8,080 (2,493) 5,587 4,587 2012 9,544 8,200 (4,924) 3,276 9,732 2013 18,522 13,507 (8,147) 5,360 20,420 2014 25,834 19,101 (15,624) 3,477 32,450 2015 46,778 27,520 (13,397) 14,123 60,495 2016 84,173 46,641 2,896 49,537 104,052 2017 156,140 72,319 17,633 89,952 174,974 2018 269,287 108,426 14,505 122,931 308,890 2019 268,687 137,243 24,458 161,701 406,209 2020 82,503 46,636 13,745 60,381 344,306 Subtotal 985,371 500,111 26,461 526,572 1,473,882 Americas Insolvency







1996-2009 282 $ 339 (42) 297 - 2010 383 444 (59) 385 - 2011 379 324 57 381 - 2012 746 597 429 1,026 - 2013 1,041 1,050 (7) 1,043 - 2014 1,841 2,193 (850) 1,343 190 2015 7,101 3,572 (538) 3,034 1,708 2016 11,196 2,793 280 3,073 9,292 2017 46,234 12,563 (1,726) 10,837 60,022 2018 22,905 6,801 2,804 9,605 61,150 2019 22,832 8,657 3,103 11,760 102,671 2020 4,299 2,366 (737) 1,629 46,617 Subtotal 119,239 41,699 2,714 44,413 281,650 Total Americas 1,104,610 541,810 29,175 570,985 1,755,532 Europe Core









2012 920 589 331 920 - 2013 510 281 230 511 - 2014 109,979 80,855 5,230 86,085 165,812 2015 40,402 23,441 (1,084) 22,357 142,366 2016 35,954 20,203 (1,431) 18,772 167,280 2017 26,862 10,270 (2,975) 7,295 135,303 2018 53,388 19,851 4,565 24,416 234,456 2019 93,784 32,805 (5,338) 27,467 414,706 2020 16,388 6,371 2,529 8,900 164,342 Subtotal 378,187 194,666 2,057 196,723 1,424,265 Europe Insolvency







2014 640 434 41 475 141 2015 2,241 1,099 44 1,143 1,887 2016 5,970 2,418 (324) 2,094 8,382 2017 7,207 1,527 357 1,884 18,575 2018 7,436 2,244 (517) 1,727 33,282 2019 15,521 5,059 1,215 6,274 62,948 2020 2,040 1,299 340 1,639 27,736 Subtotal 41,055 14,080 1,156 15,236 152,951 Total Europe 419,242 208,746 3,213 211,959 1,577,216 Total PRA Group $ 1,523,852 $ 750,556 $ 32,388 $ 782,944 $ 3,332,748













(1) For our non-U.S. amounts, amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current reporting period. (2) Total Portfolio Revenue refers to portfolio income and changes in expected recoveries combined. (3) For our non-U.S. amounts, net finance receivables are presented at the September 30, 2020 exchange rate.













Cash Collections by Year, By Year of Purchase(1) as of September 30, 2020 Amounts in millions





Purchase Period Purchase Price

(2)(3) Cash Collections 1996-2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Total Americas Core



























1996-2009 $ 930.0 $ 1,647.7 $ 295.7 $ 253.5 $ 201.6 $ 146.4 $ 101.8 $ 71.2 $ 45.7 $ 30.5 $ 23.3 $ 19.2 $ 10.3 $ 2,846.9 2010 148.2 — 47.1 113.6 109.9 82.0 55.9 38.1 24.5 15.6 11.1 9.2 4.9 511.9 2011 209.6 — — 62.0 174.5 152.9 108.5 73.8 48.7 32.0 21.6 16.6 8.7 699.3 2012 254.1 — — — 56.9 173.6 146.2 97.3 60.0 40.0 27.8 17.9 9.5 629.2 2013 390.8 — — — — 101.6 247.8 194.0 120.8 78.9 56.4 36.9 18.6 855.0 2014 404.1 — — — — — 92.7 253.4 170.3 114.2 82.2 55.3 25.8 793.9 2015 443.1 — — — — — — 117.0 228.4 185.9 126.6 83.6 46.8 788.3 2016 455.8 — — — — — — — 138.7 256.5 194.6 140.6 84.2 814.6 2017 532.9 — — — — — — — — 107.3 278.7 256.5 156.1 798.6 2018 654.0 — — — — — — — — — 122.7 361.9 269.3 753.9 2019 581.5 — — — — — — — — — — 143.8 268.7 412.5 2020 367.0 — — — — — — — — — — - 82.5 82.5 Subtotal 5,371.1 1,647.7 342.8 429.1 542.9 656.5 752.9 844.8 837.1 860.9 945.0 1,141.5 985.4 $ 9,986.6 Americas Insolvency

























1996-2009 397.5 204.3 147.1 156.7 145.4 109.3 57.0 7.6 3.6 2.2 1.1 0.7 0.2 835.2 2010 208.9 — 39.5 104.5 125.0 121.7 101.9 43.6 5.0 2.4 1.4 0.7 0.4 546.1 2011 180.4 — — 15.2 66.4 82.8 85.8 76.9 36.0 3.7 1.6 0.7 0.4 369.5 2012 251.4 — — — 17.4 103.6 94.1 80.1 60.7 29.3 4.3 1.9 0.8 392.2 2013 227.8 — — — — 52.5 82.6 81.7 63.4 47.8 21.9 2.9 1.0 353.8 2014 148.4 — — — — — 37.0 50.9 44.3 37.4 28.8 15.8 1.8 216.0 2015 63.2 — — — — — — 3.4 17.9 20.1 19.8 16.7 7.1 85.0 2016 91.4 — — — — — — — 18.9 30.4 25.0 19.9 11.2 105.4 2017 275.3 — — — — — — — — 49.1 97.3 80.9 46.2 273.5 2018 97.9 — — — — — — — — — 6.7 27.4 22.9 57.0 2019 123.1 — — — — — — — — — — 13.4 22.9 36.3 2020 49.6 — — — — — — — — — — — 4.3 4.3 Subtotal 2,114.9 204.3 186.6 276.4 354.2 469.9 458.4 344.2 249.8 222.4 207.9 181.0 119.2 3,274.3 Total Americas 7,486.0 1,852.0 529.4 705.5 897.1 1,126.4 1,211.3 1,189.0 1,086.9 1,083.3 1,152.9 1,322.5 1,104.6 13,260.9 Europe Core



























2012 20.4 — — — 11.6 9.0 5.6 3.2 2.2 2.0 2.0 1.5 0.9 38.0 2013 20.3 — — — — 7.1 8.5 2.3 1.3 1.2 1.3 0.9 0.5 23.1 2014 773.8 — — — — — 153.2 292.0 246.4 220.8 206.3 172.9 109.9 1,401.5 2015 411.3 — — — — — — 45.8 100.3 86.2 80.9 66.1 40.3 419.6 2016 333.1 — — — — — — — 40.4 78.9 72.6 58.0 35.9 285.8 2017 252.2 — — — — — — — — 17.9 56.0 44.1 27.0 145.0 2018 341.8 — — — — — — — — — 24.3 88.7 53.4 166.4 2019 518.6 — — — — — — — — — — 48.0 93.8 141.8 2020 172.5 — — — — — — — — — — — 16.4 16.4 Subtotal 2,844.0 - - - 11.6 16.1 167.3 343.3 390.6 407.0 443.4 480.2 378.1 2,637.6 Europe Insolvency

























2014 10.9 — — — — — - 4.3 3.9 3.2 2.6 1.5 0.6 16.1 2015 19.0 — — — — — — 3.0 4.4 5.0 4.8 3.9 2.2 23.3 2016 39.3 — — — — — — — 6.2 12.7 12.9 10.7 6.0 48.5 2017 39.2 — — — — — — — — 1.2 7.9 9.2 7.2 25.5 2018 44.9 — — — — — — — — — 0.6 8.4 7.5 16.5 2019 77.2 — — — — — — — — — — 5.0 15.5 20.5 2020 28.3 — — — — — — — — — — — 2.1 2.1 Subtotal 258.8 - - - - - - 7.3 14.5 22.1 28.8 38.7 41.1 152.5 Total Europe 3,102.8 - - - 11.6 16.1 167.3 350.6 405.1 429.1 472.2 518.9 419.2 2,790.1 Total PRA Group $ 10,588.8 $ 1,852.0 $ 529.4 $ 705.5 $ 908.7 $ 1,142.5 $ 1,378.6 $ 1,539.6 $ 1,492.0 $ 1,512.4 $ 1,625.1 $ 1,841.4 $ 1,523.8 $ 16,051.0































(1) For our non-U.S. amounts, Cash Collections are presented using the average exchange rates during the cash collection period. (2) Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions. (3) For our non-US amounts, purchase price is presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the pool was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the pool are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.































Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

PRA Group, Inc. reports financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, internally to evaluate the Company's performance and to set performance goals. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. plus interest expense, net and other; plus income tax expense (or less income tax benefit); plus depreciation and amortization; plus recoveries applied to negative allowance; less gain on sale of subsidiaries; less foreign exchange gain (or plus foreign exchange loss); and plus net income attributable to noncontrolling interests. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. PRA Group, Inc. presents adjusted EBITDA because the Company considers it an important supplemental measure of operations and financial performance. Management believes adjusted EBITDA helps provide enhanced period-to-period comparability of operations and financial performance and is useful to investors as other companies in the industry report similar financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below is a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP. The calculation of adjusted EBITDA below may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.



LTM Dec. 31, LTM Sept. 30,

2019 2020 LTM Adjusted EBITDA for PRA Group, Inc.



Net Income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. $86 $147 Income tax expense (benefit) $20 $29 Foreign exchange (gain) loss ($12) ($4) Interest expense, net and other $142 $144 Depreciation and amortization $17 $17 Adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests $12 $15 Gain on sale of subsidiaries $0 $0 LTM EBITDA $265 $348 Recoveries applied to negative allowance* $843 $978 LTM Adjusted EBITDA $1,108 $1,326





*Prior to the first quarter of 2020, this represented collections applied to principle on finance receivables.





Borrowings $2,808 $2,524 LTM Adjusted EBITDA $1,108 $1,326 Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA 2.54x 1.90x

