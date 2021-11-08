PRA Group Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. The Company reported net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. of $34.5 million in the third quarter, compared with $42.5 million in the prior year period. Diluted earnings per share were $0.76 versus $0.92 in the third quarter of 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. was $148.9 million, or $3.24 per diluted share, compared with $119.5 million, or $2.60 per diluted share, during the same period in 2020. 

 Third Quarter Highlights

  • Total portfolio purchases of $391.9 million, an increase of $172.3 million, or 78%, from the second quarter of 2021.
    • Purchases in Europe were $219.6 million, bringing the year to date total to $386.3 million, a record for the first nine months of the year.
    • Purchases in Americas and Australia were $172.3 million, reflecting strong geographic diversity with substantial deployment in South America.
  • Estimated remaining collections (ERC) of $6.1 billion, an increase of $91 million from the second quarter of 2021.  
  • Total cash collections were $488.4 million.
  • Total revenues were $263.7 million.
  • Cash efficiency ratio1 of 62.4%.
  • Diluted earnings per share were $0.76.
  • Common stock repurchases of $74 million, or 1.8 million shares, at an average price of $41.10.
  • Debt to Adjusted EBITDA2 for the last 12 months was 1.81x.
  • $1.4 billion available for portfolio purchases.

"We deployed almost $400 million in the third quarter, making it one of our largest portfolio purchasing quarters. In Europe, we invested $220 million, where we have seen a very healthy pipeline of deals coming to market and we also secured a large multi-year forward flow agreement. We invested $172 million in the Americas and Australia, highlighted by sizeable portfolio spot purchases in South America, which further demonstrates the benefits of our geographic diversification," said Kevin Stevenson, president and chief executive officer. "We also made excellent progress in returning capital to shareholders through the $150 million share repurchase program launched during the third quarter, repurchasing $74 million of our common stock at an average price of $41.10.  Our leverage ratios remain well below our target range, despite the strong portfolio purchasing quarter and the utilization of nearly half of our initial share repurchase authorization.  On November 1, we announced an $80 million increase to our share repurchase program, raising the total authorization to $230 million." 

1.

Calculated by dividing cash receipts less operating expense by cash receipts.

2.

A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure can be found at the end of this press release.

Cash Collections and Revenues

  • The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source on an as reported and constant currency-adjusted basis:









Cash Collection Source

2021

2020

($ in thousands)

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Americas and Australia Core

$

276,691

$

324,845

$

347,638

$

286,524

$

336,322

Americas Insolvency

37,464

37,768

35,253

36,048

37,344

Europe Core

151,625

157,637

149,486

141,471

131,702

Europe Insolvency

22,574

23,579

23,510

17,830

13,971

Total Cash Collections

$

488,354

$

543,829

$

555,887

$

481,873

$

519,339

































Cash Collection Source -









Constant Currency Adjusted

2021






2020

($ in thousands)

Q3






Q3

Americas and Australia Core

$

276,691







$

337,483

Americas Insolvency

37,464







37,373

Europe Core

151,625







136,747

Europe Insolvency

22,574







14,810

Total Cash Collections

$

488,354







$

526,413
  • Cash collections in the quarter decreased $31.0 million compared to the third quarter of 2020.  The decrease was primarily due to a return to more normal seasonal trends in the U.S., as well as the lower volume of accounts in the U.S. legal channel during 2021.  These decreases were partially offset by a 20% increase in Europe cash collections driven by significant levels of portfolio purchases in the last few years.  For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, cash collections increased $64.2 million compared to the same period last year. 
  • Total portfolio revenue in the quarter was $256.7 million compared to $265.7 million during the third quarter of 2020.  The Company has consistently assumed that the majority of the current quarter overperformance was acceleration of future collections and made adjustments in some geographies to increase near term expected collections, bringing them in line with recent performance and trends in collections, with corresponding reductions later in the forecast period. 

Expenses

  • Operating expenses in the quarter increased $6.9 million compared to the third quarter of 2020.  The increase was primarily driven by:
    • an increase in compensation and employee services primarily due to changes in benefits and performance based accruals and an increase in the number of employees in Europe;
    • an increase in outside fees and services primarily due to higher legal expenses; and
    • an increase in other operating expenses primarily driven by ongoing efforts to enhance our digital and data.
  • For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, operating expenses increased $15.2 million compared to the same period last year. 
  • Interest expense, net decreased $4.1 million compared to the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to lower average borrowings this year and a change in accounting for convertible notes.
  • The effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was 20.8%.

Portfolio Acquisitions

  • The Company purchased $391.9 million in finance receivables in the third quarter of 2021.    
  • At the end of the third quarter, the Company had in place maximum forward flow commitments of up to $873.7 million with $323.1 million in the Americas and Australia and $550.6 million in Europe.   









Portfolio Purchase Source

2021

2020

($ in thousands)

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Americas and Australia Core

$

162,451

$

98,901

$

88,912

$

67,460

$

84,139

Americas Insolvency

9,878

14,642

9,486

12,504

14,328

Europe Core

212,194

106,134

44,095

137,647

74,930

Europe Insolvency

7,424



16,468

72,171

4,203

Total Portfolio Acquisitions

$

391,947

$

219,677

$

158,961

$

289,782

$

177,600











About PRA Group, Inc.
As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

About Forward Looking Statements
Statements made herein that are not historical in nature, including PRA Group, Inc.'s or its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's current beliefs, estimates, assumptions and expectations of PRA Group, Inc.'s future operations and financial and economic performance, taking into account currently available information. These statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will transpire or that our expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to PRA Group, Inc.  Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including risk factors and other risks that are described from time to time in PRA Group, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PRA Group, Inc.'s annual reports on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K, which are available through PRA Group, Inc.'s website and contain a detailed discussion of PRA Group, Inc.'s business, including risks and uncertainties that may affect future results.

Due to such uncertainties and risks, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. Information in this press release may be superseded by more recent information or statements, which may be disclosed in later press releases, subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Except as required by law, PRA Group, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in PRA Group, Inc.'s expectations with regard thereto or to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements are based, in whole or in part.

PRA Group, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues:






Portfolio income

$

212,905

$

240,250

$

663,714

$

750,556

Changes in expected recoveries

43,820

25,403

157,504

32,388

Total portfolio revenue

256,725

265,653

821,218

782,944

Fee income

6,209

1,978

10,843

6,826

Other revenue

764

233

6,735

1,788

Total revenues

263,698

267,864

838,796

791,558

Operating expenses:






Compensation and employee services

74,584

71,974

228,200

217,617

Legal collection fees

10,993

13,661

36,208

41,975

Legal collection costs

21,450

26,043

61,231

79,997

Agency fees

15,646

14,900

47,145

38,619

Outside fees and services

29,434

22,719

71,167

60,796

Communication

9,782

9,379

33,039

31,702

Rent and occupancy

4,571

4,460

13,694

13,415

Depreciation and amortization

3,724

4,301

11,520

12,494

Other operating expenses

15,935

11,761

44,045

34,457

Total operating expenses

186,119

179,198

546,249

531,072

   Income from operations

77,579

88,666

292,547

260,486

Other income and (expense):






Interest expense, net

(29,599)

(33,692)

(91,987)

(106,319)

Foreign exchange gain

1,232

61

127

3,027

Other

85

291

294

(1,367)

Income before income taxes

49,297

55,326

200,981

155,827

Income tax expense

12,627

7,497

41,870

24,734

Net income

36,670

47,829

159,111

131,093

Adjustment for net income attributable
to noncontrolling interests

2,190

5,337

10,229

11,552

Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.

$

34,480

$

42,492

$

148,882

$

119,541

Net income per common share attributable to PRA Group, Inc.:






Basic

$

0.76

$

0.93

$

3.27

$

2.63

Diluted

$

0.76

$

0.92

$

3.24

$

2.60

Weighted average number of shares outstanding:






Basic

45,305

45,579

45,594

45,526

Diluted

45,656

46,140

45,920

45,971

PRA Group, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands)


(unaudited)


September 30, 2021

December 31,
2020

Assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$

56,545

$

108,613

Restricted cash

4,752

12,434

Investments

85,171

55,759

Finance receivables, net

3,449,939

3,514,788

Other receivables, net

7,065

13,194

Income taxes receivable

21,863

21,928

Deferred tax assets, net

77,213

83,205

Right-of-use assets

51,998

52,951

Property and equipment, net

53,767

58,356

Goodwill

482,479

492,989

Other assets

41,168

38,844

Total assets

$

4,331,960

$

4,453,061

Liabilities and Equity


Liabilities:


Accounts payable

$

5,379

$

5,294

Accrued expenses

100,342

97,320

Income taxes payable

20,719

29,692

Deferred tax liabilities, net

32,604

40,867

Lease liabilities

56,409

57,348

Interest-bearing deposits

132,612

132,739

Borrowings

2,520,903

2,661,289

Other liabilities

34,342

54,986

Total liabilities

2,903,310

3,079,535

Equity:


Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued
and outstanding




Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 44,040 shares
issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021; 100,000 shares authorized,
45,585 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020

440

456

Additional paid-in capital



75,282

Retained earnings

1,654,544

1,511,970

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(264,781)

(245,791)

Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc.

1,390,203

1,341,917

Noncontrolling interest

38,447

31,609

Total equity

1,428,650

1,373,526

Total liabilities and equity

$

4,331,960

$

4,453,061

Select Expenses (Income)

Amounts in thousands, pre-tax

Three Months Ended

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

December 31,
2019









Noncash interest
expense - amortization
of debt discount




1,959

2,388

3,247

3,217

3,157

Noncash interest
expense - amortization
of debt issuance costs

2,406

2,391

2,256

2,393

2,476

2,743

2,640

2,649

Change in fair value of
derivatives

2,982

2,911

3,102

3,875

3,701

3,284

2,039

1,247

Amortization of
intangibles

104

105

181

1,792

360

351

349

407

Stock-based
compensation expense

4,317

4,040

4,113

5,370

3,097

3,063

2,857

2,809

Purchase Price Multiples

as of September 30, 2021

Amounts in thousands

Purchase Period

Purchase Price (1)(2)

Total Estimated
Collections (3)

Estimated
Remaining
Collections (4)

Current Purchase
Price Multiple

Original Purchase
Price Multiple (5)

Americas and Australia Core




1996-2010

$

1,078,219

$

3,400,695

$

20,886

315%

240%

2011

209,602

719,844

12,296

343%

245%

2012

254,076

652,359

13,851

257%

226%

2013

390,826

894,134

21,565

229%

211%

2014

404,117

859,487

34,155

213%

204%

2015

443,114

908,490

84,319

205%

205%

2016

455,767

1,112,953

174,608

244%

201%

2017

532,851

1,214,479

263,966

228%

193%

2018

653,975

1,396,690

350,509

214%

202%

2019

581,476

1,249,471

487,764

215%

206%

2020

435,668

931,651

572,004

214%

213%

2021

347,641

672,752

624,805

194%

194%

Subtotal

5,787,332

14,013,005

2,660,728


Americas Insolvency



1996-2010

606,395

1,382,652

604

228%

180%

2011

180,432

370,146

370

205%

155%

2012

251,395

392,933

94

156%

136%

2013

227,834

355,191

453

156%

133%

2014

148,420

219,081

1,760

148%

124%

2015

63,170

87,229

418

138%

125%

2016

91,442

117,105

2,878

128%

123%

2017

275,257

350,845

30,193

127%

125%

2018

97,879

131,527

42,766

134%

127%

2019

123,077

159,298

86,020

129%

128%

2020

62,130

85,128

67,104

137%

136%

2021

34,003

47,105

45,525

139%

139%

Subtotal

2,161,434

3,698,240

278,185


Total Americas and Australia

7,948,766

17,711,245

2,938,913


Europe Core




2012

20,409

42,267


207%

187%

2013

20,334

26,084


128%

119%

2014

773,811

2,240,031

502,932

289%

208%

2015

411,340

723,559

218,870

176%

160%

2016

333,090

561,613

256,468

169%

167%

2017

252,174

353,381

162,591

140%

144%

2018

341,775

527,899

304,855

154%

148%

2019

518,610

775,332

515,554

150%

152%

2020

324,119

554,041

433,847

171%

172%

2021

353,539

599,818

577,137

170%

170%

Subtotal

3,349,201

6,404,025

2,972,254


Europe Insolvency



2014

10,876

18,297

46

168%

129%

2015

18,973

29,009

1,157

153%

139%

2016

39,338

56,850

5,593

145%

130%

2017

39,235

49,180

12,650

125%

128%

2018

44,908

51,977

25,606

116%

123%

2019

77,218

102,011

58,984

132%

130%

2020

105,440

135,893

102,428

129%

129%

2021

23,485

29,676

27,003

126%

126%

Subtotal

359,473

472,893

233,467


Total Europe

3,708,674

6,876,918

3,205,721


Total PRA Group

$

11,657,440

$

24,588,163

$

6,144,634




(1)

Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.

(2)

For our non-U.S. amounts, purchase price is presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio  was purchased.  In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the portfolio are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.

(3)

For our non-U.S. amounts, TEC is presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.

(4)

For our non-U.S. amounts, ERC is presented at the September 30, 2021 exchange rate.

(5)

The Original Purchase Price Multiple represents the purchase price multiple at the end of the year of acquisition.

Portfolio Financial Information

Year-to-date as of September 30, 2021

Amounts in thousands

Purchase Period

Cash

Collections (1)

Portfolio Income (1)

Change in Expected
Recoveries (1)

Total Portfolio
Revenue (1)

Net Finance
Receivables as of
September 30, 2021 (2)

Americas and Australia Core




1996-2010

$

10,168

$

6,227

$

2,465

$

8,692

$

4,657

2011

6,086

3,717

1,223

4,940

1,995

2012

7,061

3,290

1,387

4,677

4,375

2013

12,948

6,289

(1,772)

4,517

7,857

2014

17,717

8,350

(3,773)

4,577

12,105

2015

28,449

15,707

(9,526)

6,181

33,589

2016

60,990

32,106

(115)

31,991

63,980

2017

105,643

48,701

10,228

58,929

118,667

2018

193,699

66,584

31,149

97,733

189,064

2019

232,297

92,750

26,418

119,168

265,681

2020

226,068

97,175

52,411

149,586

322,912

2021

48,048

33,002

(183)

32,819

331,622

Subtotal

949,174

413,898

109,912

523,810

1,356,504

Americas Insolvency




1996-2010

471

501

(15)

486


2011

162

196

(33)

163


2012

489

161

340

501


2013

647

379

268

647


2014

881

856

(32)

824

156

2015

1,046

471

(85)

386

238

2016

6,543

1,137

230

1,367

2,247

2017

34,514

6,501

2,351

8,852

26,108

2018

24,111

4,768

1,079

5,847

37,385

2019

28,538

6,855

(1,017)

5,838

74,558

2020

11,501

5,533

903

6,436

52,559

2021

1,582

1,448

229

1,677

33,916

Subtotal

110,485

28,806

4,218

33,024

227,167

Total Americas and Australia

1,059,659

442,704

114,130

556,834

1,583,671

Europe Core




2012

901


901

901


2013

532


533

533


2014

113,726

73,152

21,097

94,249

142,909

2015

39,404

20,653

(8,937)

11,716

112,919

2016

35,457

18,422

(1,387)

17,035

149,054

2017

27,247

9,083

(2,960)

6,123

111,143

2018

53,130

18,174

5,817

23,991

201,056

2019

93,839

28,871

9,890

38,761

347,599

2020

71,264

27,566

10,664

38,230

263,916

2021

23,248

8,152

3,645

11,797

342,204

Subtotal

458,748

204,073

39,263

243,336

1,670,800

Europe Insolvency




2014

242

97

76

173

21

2015

1,342

544

43

587

853

2016

4,783

1,388

226

1,614

4,301

2017

7,236

1,056

249

1,305

11,426

2018

8,846

1,750

(748)

1,002

22,699

2019

18,390

4,353

1,070

5,423

49,581

2020

26,073

6,845

2,045

8,890

84,688

2021

2,751

904

1,150

2,054

21,899

Subtotal

69,663

16,937

4,111

21,048

195,468

Total Europe

528,411

221,010

43,374

264,384

1,866,268

Total PRA Group

$

1,588,070

$

663,714

$

157,504

$

821,218

$

3,449,939


(1)

For our non-U.S. amounts, amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current reporting period.

(2)

For our non-U.S. amounts, Net Finance Receivables are presented at the September 30, 2021 exchange rate.

Cash Collections by Year, By Year of Purchase (1)

as of September 30, 2021 

Amounts in millions


Cash Collections

Purchase
Period

Purchase
Price (2)(3)

1996-
2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Total

Americas and Australia Core












1996-2010

$

1,078.2

$

1,990.5

$

367.1

$

311.5

$

228.4

$

157.7

$

109.3

$

70.2

$

46.0

$

34.4

$

28.4

$

18.8

$

10.2

$

3,372.5

2011

209.6


62.0

174.5

152.9

108.5

73.8

48.7

32.0

21.6

16.6

10.9

6.1

707.6

2012

254.1



56.9

173.6

146.2

97.3

60.0

40.0

27.8

17.9

11.8

7.1

638.6

2013

390.8




101.6

247.8

194.0

120.8

78.9

56.4

36.9

23.2

12.9

872.5

2014

404.1





92.7

253.4

170.3

114.2

82.2

55.3

31.9

17.7

817.7

2015

443.1






117.0

228.4

185.9

126.6

83.6

57.2

28.4

827.1

2016

455.8







138.7

256.5

194.6

140.6

105.9

61.0

897.3

2017

532.9








107.3

278.7

256.5

192.5

105.6

940.6

2018

654.0









122.7

361.9

337.7

193.7

1016.0

2019

581.5










143.8

349.0

232.3

725.1

2020

435.7











133.0

226.1

359.1

2021

347.6












48.1

48.1

Subtotal

5,787.4

1,990.5

429.1

542.9

656.5

752.9

844.8

837.1

860.8

945.0

1,141.5

1,271.9

949.2

11,222.2

Americas Insolvency












1996-2010

606.4

390.9

261.2

270.4

231.0

158.9

51.2

8.6

4.6

2.5

1.4

0.8

0.5

1,382.0

2011

180.4


15.2

66.4

82.8

85.8

76.9

36.0

3.7

1.6

0.7

0.5

0.2

369.8

2012

251.4



17.4

103.6

94.1

80.1

60.7

29.3

4.3

1.9

0.9

0.5

392.8

2013

227.8




52.5

82.6

81.7

63.4

47.8

21.9

2.9

1.3

0.6

354.7

2014

148.4





37.0

50.9

44.3

37.4

28.8

15.8

2.2

0.9

217.3

2015

63.2






3.4

17.9

20.1

19.8

16.7

7.9

1.0

86.8

2016

91.4







18.9

30.4

25.0

19.9

14.4

6.5

115.1

2017

275.3








49.1

97.3

80.9

58.8

34.5

320.6

2018

97.9









6.7

27.4

30.5

24.1

88.7

2019

123.1










13.3

31.4

28.5

73.2

2020

62.1











6.6

11.5

18.1

2021

34.0












1.7

1.7

Subtotal

2,161.4

390.9

276.4

354.2

469.9

458.4

344.2

249.8

222.4

207.9

180.9

155.3

110.5

3,420.8

Total Americas and Australia

7,948.8

2,381.4

705.5

897.1

1,126.4

1,211.3

1,189.0

1,086.9

1,083.2

1,152.9

1,322.4

1,427.2

1,059.7

14,643.0

Europe Core












2012

20.4



11.6

9.0

5.6

3.2

2.2

2.0

2.0

1.5

1.2

0.9

39.2

2013

20.3




7.1

8.5

2.3

1.3

1.2

1.3

0.9

0.7

0.5

23.8

2014

773.8





153.2

292.0

246.4

220.8

206.3

172.9

149.8

113.7

1,555.1

2015

411.3






45.8

100.3

86.2

80.9

66.1

54.3

39.4

473.0

2016

333.1







40.4

78.9

72.6

58.0

48.3

35.5

333.7

2017

252.2








17.9

56.0

44.1

36.1

27.2

181.3

2018

341.8









24.3

88.7

71.2

53.1

237.3

2019

518.6










47.9

125.7

93.8

267.4

2020

324.1











32.4

71.3

103.7

2021

353.6












23.3

23.3

Subtotal

3,349.2



11.6

16.1

167.3

343.3

390.6

407.0

443.4

480.1

519.7

458.7

3,237.8

Europe Insolvency











2014

10.9






4.3

3.9

3.2

2.6

1.5

0.8

0.2

16.5

2015

19.0






3.0

4.4

5.0

4.8

3.9

2.9

1.3

25.3

2016

39.3







6.2

12.7

12.9

10.7

7.9

4.8

55.2

2017

39.2








1.2

7.9

9.2

9.8

7.2

35.3

2018

44.9









0.6

8.4

10.3

8.8

28.1

2019

77.2










5.1

21.1

18.4

44.6

2020

105.4











6.1

26.1

32.2

2021

23.5












2.8

2.8

Subtotal

359.4






7.3

14.5

22.1

28.8

38.8

58.9

69.6

240.0

Total Europe

3,708.6



11.6

16.1

167.3

350.6

405.1

429.1

472.2

518.9

578.6

528.3

3,477.8

Total PRA Group

$

11,657.4

$

2,381.4

$

705.5

$

908.7

$

1,142.5

$

1,378.6

$

1,539.6

$

1,492.0

$

1,512.3

$

1,625.1

$

1,841.3

$

2,005.8

$

1,588.0

$

18,120.8


(1)

For our non-U.S. amounts, cash collections are presented using the average exchange rates during the cash collection period.

(2)

Includes the finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.

(3)

For our non-U.S. amounts, purchase price is presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased.  In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the pool are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

PRA Group, Inc. reports financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).  However, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including  Adjusted EBITDA, internally to evaluate the Company's performance and to set performance goals.  Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. plus income tax expense; less foreign exchange gain (or plus foreign exchange loss); plus interest expense, net; plus other expense; plus depreciation and amortization; plus adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests; and plus recoveries applied to negative allowance less changes in expected recoveries. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. PRA Group, Inc. presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company considers it an important supplemental measure of operations and financial performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA helps provide enhanced period-to-period comparability of operations and financial performance and is useful to investors as other companies in the industry report similar financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months (LTM) ended September 30, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020, to net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA below may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures





LTM

For the Year Ended

Adjusted EBITDA for PRA Group ($ in millions)

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.

$

179

$

149

Adjustments:





Income tax expense

58

41

Foreign exchange losses/(gains)

1

(2)

Interest expense, net

127

142

Other expense

(1)

1

Depreciation and amortization

17

18

Adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

17

18

Recoveries applied to negative allowance less Changes in expected recoveries

993

968

Adjusted EBITDA

$

1,392

$

1,337

Additionally, management evaluates the Company's business using certain ratios that use Adjusted EBITDA, including Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, which is calculated by dividing borrowings by Adjusted EBITDA.  The following table reflects our Debt to Adjusted EBITDA for LTM as of September 30, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 (amounts in millions):

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

LTM

For the Year Ended

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

Borrowings

$

2,521

$

2,661

LTM Adjusted EBITDA

1,392

1,337

Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA

1.81

1.99

