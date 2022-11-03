PRA Group Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA) (the "Company"), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 ("Q3 2022").

Q3 2022 Highlights

Total portfolio purchases of $183.1 million .

. Total cash collections were $412.3 million .

. Estimated remaining collections (ERC) 1 of $5.3 billion (or $5.9 billion on a constant currency-adjusted basis).

of (or on a constant currency-adjusted basis). Cash efficiency ratio 2 of 58.4%.

of 58.4%. Diluted earnings per share were $0.63 .

. Common stock repurchases 3 of $25.0 million , or 0.7 million shares.

of , or 0.7 million shares. Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 4 for the 12 months ended September 30, 2022 was 2.04x.

for the 12 months ended was 2.04x. Available capacity under the Company's credit facilities of $1.7 billion ; $454.6 million after considering borrowing base restrictions.

























Three Months Ended Sept 30,

Nine Months Ended Sept 30, ($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.

$ 24,732

$ 34,480

$ 101,188

$ 148,882

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.63

$ 0.76

$ 2.52

$ 3.24



"The third quarter was another solid quarter for PRA Group, driven once again by the performance of our European operations" said Kevin Stevenson, president and chief executive officer. "We continued to outperform our expectations. According to the Federal Reserve, U.S. credit card balances now exceed 2019 levels, while delinquency and charge-off rates are continuing to tick up, especially for card issuers that cater to non-prime consumers. This strengthens our conviction that more supply will enter the U.S. market in the coming months. As more of these economic signs point to meaningful supply increases in the near future, we intend to remain disciplined in our underwriting and portfolio purchases, leveraging our deep experience, strong balance sheet and geographic diversity to generate the best possible risk-adjusted returns."

1. Refers to the sum of all future projected cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios. Constant currency-adjusted

results are calculated based on foreign exchange rates at September 30, 2021 and at September 30, 2022. 2. Calculated by dividing cash receipts less operating expenses by cash receipts. 3. Share repurchases are subject to market conditions and other factors, and the share repurchase program remains subject to the discretion of the

Company's board of directors. 4. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure can be found at the end of this press release.

Cash Collections and Revenues

The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source on an as reported and constant currency-adjusted basis:























Cash Collection Source

2022

2021 ($ in thousands)

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3 Americas and Australia Core

$ 225,775

$ 244,377

$ 270,284

$ 257,705

$ 276,691 Americas Insolvency

31,911

34,278

35,209

36,851

37,464 Europe Core

132,072

142,470

151,162

155,853

151,625 Europe Insolvency

22,586

22,935

24,325

23,262

22,574 Total Cash Collections

$ 412,344

$ 444,060

$ 480,980

$ 473,671

$ 488,354

































































Cash Collection Source -



















Constant Currency-Adjusted

2022













2021 ($ in thousands)

Q3













Q3 Americas and Australia Core

$ 225,775













$ 276,069 Americas Insolvency

31,911













37,445 Europe Core

132,072













129,268 Europe Insolvency

22,586













19,219 Total Cash Collections

$ 412,344













$ 462,001























Total cash collections in Q3 2022 decreased 15.6%, or 10.7% on a constant currency-adjusted basis, to $412.3 million compared to $488.4 million in the third quarter of 2021 ("Q3 2021"). The decrease was driven primarily by a 29.3% decrease in U.S. call center and other collections, which was due to lower levels of portfolio purchases. Europe cash collections decreased by 11.2%; however, on a currency adjusted basis, they increased by 4.2%. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , total cash collections decreased $250.7 million compared to the same period last year.

compared to in the third quarter of 2021 ("Q3 2021"). The decrease was driven primarily by a 29.3% decrease in U.S. call center and other collections, which was due to lower levels of portfolio purchases. cash collections decreased by 11.2%; however, on a currency adjusted basis, they increased by 4.2%. For the nine months ended , total cash collections decreased compared to the same period last year. Total portfolio revenue in Q3 2022 was $234.2 million compared to $256.7 million in Q3 2021.

Expenses

Operating expenses in Q3 2022 decreased by $12.1 million , or 6.5%, compared to Q3 2021. The decrease was primarily driven by:

, or 6.5%, compared to Q3 2021. The decrease was primarily driven by: a 16.4% decrease in outside fees and services; and



a 5.6% decrease in compensation and employee services expenses primarily due to the level and timing of compensation accruals in the prior year and lower collector compensation expenses in the U.S. call centers.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , operating expenses decreased $29.1 million to $517.2 million compared to $546.2 million in the same period last year.

, operating expenses decreased to compared to in the same period last year. The effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 22.8%.

Portfolio Acquisitions

The Company purchased $183.1 million in portfolios of nonperforming loans in Q3 2022.

in portfolios of nonperforming loans in Q3 2022. At the end of Q3 2022, the Company had in place maximum forward flow commitments1 of up to $1.0 billion , comprised of $427.4 million in the Americas and Australia and $607.2 million in Europe .

1. Contractual agreements with sellers of nonperforming loans that allow for the purchase of nonperforming portfolios at pre-established prices.























Portfolio Purchase Source

2022

2021 ($ in thousands)

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3 Americas and Australia Core

$ 100,780

$ 99,962

$ 90,639

$ 90,263

$ 162,451 Americas Insolvency

8,988

6,369

9,118

21,183

9,878 Europe Core

59,426

123,814

38,764

60,430

212,194 Europe Insolvency

13,910

1,202

8,929

29,820

7,424 Total Portfolio Acquisitions

$ 183,104

$ 231,347

$ 147,450

$ 201,696

$ 391,947























Share Repurchases

The Company repurchased $25.0 million , or 0.7 million shares, with $67.7 million remaining under its current share repurchase plan as of September 30, 2022 .

, or 0.7 million shares, with remaining under its current share repurchase plan as of . At September 30, 2022 , the Company has repurchased 16% of its common stock since it began its share repurchases in 2021.

Conference Call Information

PRA Group, Inc. will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results.

To listen to a webcast of the call and view the accompanying slides, visit https://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations. To listen by phone, call 844-835-9982 in the U.S. or 412-317-5267 outside the U.S., and ask the operator for the PRA Group conference call. To listen to a replay of the call, either visit the same website until November 3, 2023, or call 877-344-7529 in the U.S. or 412-317-0088 outside the U.S. and use access code 5348695 until November 10, 2022.

The Company plans to report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results after market close on February 27, 2023.

About PRA Group, Inc.

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

About Forward Looking Statements

Statements made herein that are not historical in nature, including PRA Group, Inc.'s or its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's current beliefs, estimates, assumptions and expectations of PRA Group, Inc.'s future operations and financial and economic performance, taking into account currently available information. These statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will transpire or that our expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to PRA Group, Inc. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including risk factors and other risks that are described from time to time in PRA Group, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PRA Group, Inc.'s annual reports on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K, which are available through PRA Group, Inc.'s website and contain a detailed discussion of PRA Group, Inc.'s business, including risks and uncertainties that may affect future results.

Due to such uncertainties and risks, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. Information in this press release may be superseded by more recent information or statements, which may be disclosed in later press releases, subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Except as required by law, PRA Group, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in PRA Group, Inc.'s expectations with regard thereto or to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements are based, in whole or in part.

PRA Group, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues:













Portfolio income $ 185,853

$ 212,905

$ 587,394

$ 663,714 Changes in expected recoveries 48,336

43,820

134,817

157,504 Total portfolio revenue 234,189

256,725

722,211

821,218 Fee income 6,122

6,209

14,419

10,843 Other revenue 4,496

764

7,044

6,735 Total revenues 244,807

263,698

743,674

838,796 Operating expenses:













Compensation and employee services 70,382

74,584

215,615

228,200 Legal collection fees 8,963

10,993

29,390

36,208 Legal collection costs 23,391

21,450

57,694

61,231 Agency fees 15,160

15,646

47,374

47,145 Outside fees and services 24,618

29,434

71,489

71,167 Communication 9,951

9,782

32,062

33,039 Rent and occupancy 4,669

4,571

14,289

13,694 Depreciation and amortization 3,741

3,724

11,384

11,520 Other operating expenses 13,144

15,935

37,885

44,045 Total operating expenses 174,019

186,119

517,182

546,249 Income from operations 70,788

77,579

226,492

292,547 Other income and (expense):













Interest expense, net (32,455)

(29,599)

(95,765)

(91,987) Foreign exchange gain, net 4

1,232

791

127 Other (83)

85

(754)

294 Income before income taxes 38,254

49,297

130,764

200,981 Income tax expense 11,072

12,627

29,828

41,870 Net income 27,182

36,670

100,936

159,111 Adjustment for net

income/(loss)

attributable to

noncontrolling interests 2,450

2,190

(252)

10,229 Net income attributable

to PRA Group, Inc. $ 24,732

$ 34,480

$ 101,188

$ 148,882 Net income per common share attributable

to PRA Group, Inc.:













Basic $ 0.63

$ 0.76

$ 2.54

$ 3.27 Diluted $ 0.63

$ 0.76

$ 2.52

$ 3.24 Weighted average number of shares

outstanding:













Basic 39,018

45,305

39,858

45,594 Diluted 39,170

45,656

40,125

45,920

PRA Group, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands)



(unaudited)





September 30,

2022

December 31,

2021 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,991

$ 87,584 Investments 76,171

92,977 Finance receivables, net 3,037,360

3,428,285 Income taxes receivable 36,420

41,146 Deferred tax assets, net 53,949

67,760 Right-of-use assets 52,648

56,713 Property and equipment, net 52,061

54,513 Goodwill 404,474

480,263 Other assets 124,256

57,002 Total assets $ 3,895,330

$ 4,366,243 Liabilities and Equity





Liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 6,148

$ 3,821 Accrued expenses 104,059

127,802 Income taxes payable 16,412

19,276 Deferred tax liabilities, net 49,248

36,630 Lease liabilities 57,376

61,188 Interest-bearing deposits 88,155

124,623 Borrowings 2,379,614

2,608,714 Other liabilities 11,729

59,352 Total liabilities 2,712,741

3,041,406 Equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued

and outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 38,976 shares

issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022; 100,000 shares authorized,

41,008 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 389

410 Additional paid-in capital —

— Retained earnings 1,557,066

1,552,845 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (426,086)

(266,909) Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. 1,131,369

1,286,346 Noncontrolling interest 51,220

38,491 Total equity 1,182,589

1,324,837 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,895,330

$ 4,366,243

Select Expenses (Income) Amounts in thousands, pre-tax



















Three Months Ended

September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Noncash interest

expense -

amortization of debt discount — — — — — — — 1,959 Noncash interest

expense -

amortization of debt issuance costs 2,555 2,471 2,627 2,455 2,406 2,391 2,256 2,393 Change in fair value

of derivatives (1,042) 1,525 2,726 3,115 2,982 2,911 3,102 3,875 Amortization of

intangibles 73 77 83 (269) 104 105 181 1,792 Stock-based

compensation expense 3,101 3,849 3,891 3,470 4,317 4,040 4,113 5,370

Purchase Price Multiples as of September 30, 2022 Amounts in thousands

Purchase Period Purchase Price (2)(3) Total Estimated

Collections (4) Estimated

Remaining

Collections (5) Current Purchase

Price Multiple Original Purchase

Price Multiple (6) Americas and Australia Core









1996-2011 $ 1,287,821 $ 4,131,141 $ 26,086 321 % 240 % 2012 254,076 659,669 13,453 260 % 226 % 2013 390,826 904,736 18,529 231 % 211 % 2014 404,117 870,923 28,317 216 % 204 % 2015 443,114 909,486 62,917 205 % 205 % 2016 455,767 1,095,092 112,073 240 % 201 % 2017 532,851 1,217,840 179,774 229 % 193 % 2018 653,975 1,464,063 250,068 224 % 202 % 2019 581,476 1,287,770 314,269 221 % 206 % 2020 435,668 948,148 374,739 218 % 213 % 2021 435,846 819,353 599,229 188 % 191 % 2022 285,725 509,846 475,780 178 % 178 % Subtotal 6,161,262 14,818,067 2,455,234



Americas Insolvency







1996-2011 786,827 1,752,754 367 223 % 174 % 2012 251,395 393,385 24 156 % 136 % 2013 227,834 355,528 188 156 % 133 % 2014 148,420 218,903 774 147 % 124 % 2015 63,170 87,568 74 139 % 125 % 2016 91,442 116,938 460 128 % 123 % 2017 275,257 355,601 7,413 129 % 125 % 2018 97,879 137,083 21,314 140 % 127 % 2019 123,077 168,549 55,014 137 % 128 % 2020 62,130 88,093 50,152 142 % 136 % 2021 55,187 76,130 58,000 138 % 136 % 2022 24,475 33,903 32,255 139 % 139 % Subtotal 2,207,093 3,784,435 226,035



Total Americas and Australia 8,368,355 18,602,502 2,681,269



Europe Core









2012 20,409 43,461 — 213 % 187 % 2013 20,334 26,767 — 132 % 119 % 2014 (1) 773,811 2,344,788 385,634 303 % 208 % 2015 411,340 726,850 147,316 177 % 160 % 2016 333,090 565,943 179,084 170 % 167 % 2017 252,174 357,463 114,430 142 % 144 % 2018 341,775 533,804 207,082 156 % 148 % 2019 518,610 781,071 346,028 151 % 152 % 2020 324,119 556,213 293,408 172 % 172 % 2021 412,411 702,838 478,614 170 % 170 % 2022 199,320 364,842 304,229 183 % 183 % Subtotal 3,607,393 7,004,040 2,455,825



Europe Insolvency







2014 (1) 10,876 18,558 1 171 % 129 % 2015 18,973 28,871 196 152 % 139 % 2016 39,338 56,951 1,811 145 % 130 % 2017 39,235 50,887 5,447 130 % 128 % 2018 44,908 52,395 12,644 117 % 123 % 2019 77,218 102,147 30,380 132 % 130 % 2020 105,440 142,743 60,582 135 % 129 % 2021 53,230 71,526 45,048 134 % 134 % 2022 21,526 29,050 27,043 135 % 135 % Subtotal 410,744 553,128 183,152



Total Europe 4,018,137 7,557,168 2,638,977



Total PRA Group $ 12,386,492 $ 26,159,670 $ 5,320,246





(1) Includes finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through the acquisition of Aktiv Kapital AS in 2014 (as described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for

the year ended December 31, 2021 ("2021 Form 10-K")).

(2) Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.

(3) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments

that occur throughout the life of the portfolio are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.

(4) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.

(5) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the September 30, 2022 exchange rate.

(6) The Original Purchase Price Multiple represents the purchase price multiple at the end of the year of acquisition.



Portfolio Financial Information Year-to-date as of September 30, 2022 Amounts in thousands

Purchase Period Cash Collections (2) Portfolio

Income (2) Change in

Expected

Recoveries (2) Total Portfolio

Revenue (2) Net Finance

Receivables as of

September 30, 2022 (3) Americas and Australia Core









1996-2011 $ 13,134 $ 7,292 $ 4,835 $ 12,127 $ 5,422 2012 5,724 2,423 3,188 5,611 4,334 2013 9,928 3,523 5,619 9,142 7,975 2014 11,829 4,580 6,521 11,101 11,250 2015 15,857 10,007 (1,342) 8,665 24,192 2016 31,174 22,699 (11,293) 11,406 38,183 2017 62,608 32,415 987 33,402 78,847 2018 118,715 43,169 47,990 91,159 138,982 2019 144,093 60,488 21,204 81,692 175,831 2020 154,569 69,885 (1,727) 68,158 210,540 2021 137,971 87,411 (34,705) 52,706 322,937 2022 34,834 23,347 543 23,890 273,718 Subtotal 740,436 367,239 41,820 409,059 1,292,211 Americas Insolvency









1996-2011 405 423 (18) 405 — 2012 411 43 367 410 — 2013 439 186 255 441 — 2014 565 593 (87) 506 83 2015 478 154 165 319 58 2016 1,449 251 453 704 315 2017 18,072 2,180 2,329 4,509 6,729 2018 19,482 2,688 3,063 5,751 19,525 2019 29,637 4,706 5,303 10,009 49,692 2020 15,307 4,524 2,027 6,551 41,694 2021 13,505 5,179 1,555 6,734 46,112 2022 1,648 930 725 1,655 24,195 Subtotal 101,398 21,857 16,137 37,994 188,403 Total Americas and Australia 841,834 389,096 57,957 447,053 1,480,614 Europe Core









2012 684 — 685 685 — 2013 380 — 380 380 — 2014 (1) 92,922 56,246 30,385 86,631 105,512 2015 31,962 14,986 6,222 21,208 79,865 2016 28,843 13,916 2,215 16,131 105,874 2017 19,486 6,797 1,868 8,665 78,211 2018 39,948 13,343 4,585 17,928 137,042 2019 69,957 21,255 8,356 29,611 237,146 2020 53,882 20,731 4,395 25,126 180,980 2021 69,485 30,813 2,453 33,266 286,915 2022 18,155 6,127 3,791 9,918 190,522 Subtotal 425,704 184,214 65,335 249,549 1,402,067 Europe Insolvency









2014 (1) 192 13 167 180 1 2015 502 163 (66) 97 159 2016 2,218 532 65 597 1,375 2017 5,278 484 1,355 1,839 5,022 2018 7,513 971 691 1,662 11,475 2019 15,806 2,788 914 3,702 26,865 2020 25,557 4,753 6,747 11,500 52,940 2021 10,608 3,626 1,015 4,641 36,157 2022 2,172 754 637 1,391 20,685 Subtotal 69,846 14,084 11,525 25,609 154,679 Total Europe 495,550 198,298 76,860 275,158 1,556,746 Total PRA Group $ 1,337,384 $ 587,394 $ 134,817 $ 722,211 $ 3,037,360

(1) Includes finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through the acquisition of Aktiv Kapital AS in 2014 (as described in our 2021 Form 10-K). (2) Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current reporting period. (3) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the September 30, 2022 exchange rate.

Cash Collections by Year, By Year of Purchase (1) as of September 30, 2022 Amounts in millions





Cash Collections Purchase Period Purchase Price (3)(4) 1996-2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Total Americas and Australia Core

























1996-2011 $ 1,287.8 $ 2,419.5 $ 486.0 $ 381.3 $ 266.3 $ 183.1 $ 119.0 $ 78.0 $ 56.0 $ 45.0 $ 29.7 $ 20.8 $ 13.1 $ 4,097.8 2012 254.1 — 56.9 173.6 146.2 97.3 60.0 40.0 27.8 17.9 11.8 9.0 5.7 646.2 2013 390.8 — — 101.6 247.8 194.0 120.8 78.9 56.4 36.9 23.2 16.7 9.9 886.2 2014 404.1 — — — 92.7 253.4 170.3 114.2 82.2 55.3 31.9 22.3 11.8 834.1 2015 443.1 — — — — 117.0 228.4 185.9 126.6 83.6 57.2 34.9 15.9 849.5 2016 455.8 — — — —

138.7 256.5 194.6 140.6 105.9 74.2 31.2 941.7 2017 532.9 — — — — — — 107.3 278.7 256.5 192.5 130.0 62.6 1027.6 2018 654.0 — — — — — — — 122.7 361.9 337.7 239.9 118.7 1,180.9 2019 581.5 — — — — — — — — 143.8 349.0 289.8 144.1 926.7 2020 435.7 — — — — — — — — — 133.0 284.3 154.6 571.9 2021 435.8 — — — — — — — — — — 85.0 138.0 223.0 2022 285.7 — — — — — — — — — — — 34.8 34.8 Subtotal 6,161.3 2,419.5 542.9 656.5 753.0 844.8 837.2 860.8 945.0 1,141.5 1,271.9 1,206.9 740.4 12,220.4 Americas Insolvency

























1996-2011 786.8 667.4 336.8 313.7 244.7 128.2 44.6 8.4 4.0 2.1 1.3 0.8 0.4 1,752.4 2012 251.4 — 17.4 103.6 94.1 80.1 60.7 29.3 4.3 1.9 0.9 0.6 0.4 393.3 2013 227.8 — — 52.5 82.6 81.7 63.4 47.8 21.9 2.9 1.3 0.8 0.4 355.3 2014 148.4 — — — 37.0 50.9 44.3 37.4 28.8 15.8 2.2 1.1 0.6 218.1 2015 63.2 — — — — 3.4 17.9 20.1 19.8 16.7 7.9 1.3 0.5 87.6 2016 91.4 — — — — — 18.9 30.4 25.0 19.9 14.4 7.4 1.4 117.4 2017 275.3 — — — — — — 49.1 97.3 80.9 58.8 44.0 18.1 348.2 2018 97.9 — — — — — — — 6.7 27.4 30.5 31.6 19.5 115.7 2019 123.1 — — — — — — — — 13.4 31.4 39.1 29.7 113.6 2020 62.1 — — — — — — — — — 6.5 16.1 15.3 37.9 2021 55.2 — — — — — — — — — — 4.5 13.5 18.0 2022 24.5 — — — — — — — — — — — 1.6 1.6 Subtotal 2,207.1 667.4 354.2 469.8 458.4 344.3 249.8 222.5 207.8 181.0 155.2 147.3 101.4 3,559.1 Total Americas and Australia 8,368.4 3,086.9 897.1 1,126.3 1,211.4 1,189.1 1,087.0 1,083.3 1,152.8 1,322.5 1,427.1 1,354.2 841.8 15,779.5 Europe Core

























2012 20.4 — 11.6 9.0 5.6 3.2 2.2 2.0 2.0 1.5 1.2 1.2 0.7 40.2 2013 20.3 — — 7.1 8.5 2.3 1.3 1.2 1.3 0.9 0.7 0.7 0.4 24.4 2014 (2) 773.8 — — — 153.2 292.0 246.4 220.8 206.3 172.9 149.8 149.2 92.9 1,683.5 2015 411.3 — — — — 45.8 100.3 86.2 80.9 66.1 54.3 51.4 32.0 517.0 2016 333.1 — — — — — 40.4 78.9 72.6 58.0 48.3 46.7 28.8 373.7 2017 252.2 — — — — — — 17.9 56.0 44.1 36.1 34.8 19.5 208.4 2018 341.8 — — — — — — — 24.3 88.7 71.2 69.1 39.9 293.2 2019 518.6 — — — — — — — — 47.9 125.7 121.4 70.0 365.0 2020 324.1 — — — — — — — — — 32.4 91.7 53.9 178.0 2021 412.4 — — — — — — — — — — 48.4 69.5 117.9 2022 199.4 — — — — — — — — — — — 18.1 18.1 Subtotal 3,607.4 — 11.6 16.1 167.3 343.3 390.6 407.0 443.4 480.1 519.7 614.6 425.7 3,819.4 Europe Insolvency























2014 (2) 10.9 — — — — 4.3 3.9 3.2 2.6 1.5 0.8 0.3 0.2 16.8 2015 19.0 — — — — 3.0 4.4 5.0 4.8 3.9 2.9 1.6 0.5 26.1 2016 39.3 — — — — — 6.2 12.7 12.9 10.7 7.9 6.0 2.2 58.6 2017 39.2 — — — — — — 1.2 7.9 9.2 9.8 9.4 5.3 42.8 2018 44.9 — — — — — — — 0.6 8.4 10.3 11.7 7.5 38.5 2019 77.2 — — — — — — — — 5.1 21.1 23.9 15.8 65.9 2020 105.4 — — — — — — — — — 6.1 34.6 25.6 66.3 2021 53.3 — — — — — — — — — — 5.4 10.6 16.0 2022 21.5 — — — — — — — — — — — 2.2 2.2 Subtotal 410.7 — — — — 7.3 14.5 22.1 28.8 38.8 58.9 92.9 69.9 333.2 Total Europe 4,018.1 — 11.6 16.1 167.3 350.6 405.1 429.1 472.2 518.9 578.6 707.5 495.6 4,152.6 Total PRA Group $ 12,386.5 $ 3,086.9 $ 908.7 $ 1,142.4 $ 1,378.7 $ 1,539.7 $ 1,492.1 $ 1,512.4 $ 1,625.0 $ 1,841.4 $ 2,005.7 $ 2,061.7 $ 1,337.4 $ 19,932.1

(1) Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the cash collection period. (2) Includes finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through the acquisition of Aktiv Kapital AS in 2014 (as described in our 2021 Form 10-K). (3) Includes the nonperforming loan portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions. (4) Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout

the life of the pool are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

PRA Group, Inc. reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, internally to evaluate the Company's performance and to set performance goals. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. plus income tax expense; less foreign exchange gain (or plus foreign exchange loss); plus interest expense, net; plus other expense (or less other income); plus depreciation and amortization; plus adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests; and plus recoveries applied to negative allowance less changes in expected recoveries. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. PRA Group, Inc. presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company considers it an important supplemental measure of operations and financial performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA helps provide enhanced period-to-period comparability of operations and financial performance and is useful to investors as other companies in the industry report similar financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months (LTM) ended September 30, 2022 and for the year ended December 31, 2021, to net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA below may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures









LTM For the Year Ended Adjusted EBITDA for PRA Group ($ in millions) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. $ 135 $ 183 Adjustments:











Income tax expense 43 55 Foreign exchange losses — 1 Interest expense, net 128 124 Other expense 1 — Depreciation and amortization 15 15 Adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2 12 Recoveries applied to negative allowance less Changes in expected recoveries 842 988 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,167 $ 1,378

Additionally, management evaluates the Company's business using certain ratios that use Adjusted EBITDA, including Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, which is calculated by dividing borrowings by Adjusted EBITDA. The following table reflects our Debt to Adjusted EBITDA for LTM as of September 30, 2022 and for the year ended December 31, 2021:

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ($ in millions) LTM For the Year Ended

September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Borrowings $ 2,380 $ 2,609 LTM Adjusted EBITDA 1,167 1,378 Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA 2.04 1.89

