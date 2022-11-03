PRA Group Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

News provided by

PRA Group

Nov 03, 2022, 16:05 ET

NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA) (the "Company"), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 ("Q3 2022").

Q3 2022 Highlights

  • Total portfolio purchases of $183.1 million.
  • Total cash collections were $412.3 million.
  • Estimated remaining collections (ERC)1 of $5.3 billion (or $5.9 billion on a constant currency-adjusted basis).
  • Cash efficiency ratio2 of 58.4%.
  • Diluted earnings per share were $0.63.
  • Common stock repurchases3 of $25.0 million, or 0.7 million shares.
  • Debt to Adjusted EBITDA4 for the 12 months ended September 30, 2022 was 2.04x.
  • Available capacity under the Company's credit facilities of $1.7 billion; $454.6 million after considering borrowing base restrictions.










Three Months Ended Sept 30,

Nine Months Ended Sept 30,

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.

$          24,732

$          34,480

$        101,188

$        148,882

Diluted earnings per share

$              0.63

$              0.76

$              2.52

$              3.24

"The third quarter was another solid quarter for PRA Group, driven once again by the performance of our European operations" said Kevin Stevenson, president and chief executive officer. "We continued to outperform our expectations. According to the Federal Reserve, U.S. credit card balances now exceed 2019 levels, while delinquency and charge-off rates are continuing to tick up, especially for card issuers that cater to non-prime consumers. This strengthens our conviction that more supply will enter the U.S. market in the coming months. As more of these economic signs point to meaningful supply increases in the near future, we intend to remain disciplined in our underwriting and portfolio purchases, leveraging our deep experience, strong balance sheet and geographic diversity to generate the best possible risk-adjusted returns."

1.

Refers to the sum of all future projected cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios. Constant currency-adjusted
results are calculated based on foreign exchange rates at September 30, 2021 and at September 30, 2022.

2.

Calculated by dividing cash receipts less operating expenses by cash receipts.

3.

Share repurchases are subject to market conditions and other factors, and the share repurchase program remains subject to the discretion of the
Company's board of directors.

4.

A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure can be found at the end of this press release.

Cash Collections and Revenues

The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source on an as reported and constant currency-adjusted basis:









Cash Collection Source

2022

2021

($ in thousands)

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Americas and Australia Core

$       225,775

$       244,377

$       270,284

$       257,705

$       276,691

Americas Insolvency

31,911

34,278

35,209

36,851

37,464

Europe Core

132,072

142,470

151,162

155,853

151,625

Europe Insolvency

22,586

22,935

24,325

23,262

22,574

Total Cash Collections

$       412,344

$       444,060

$       480,980

$       473,671

$       488,354

































Cash Collection Source -









Constant Currency-Adjusted

2022






2021

($ in thousands)

Q3






Q3

Americas and Australia Core

$       225,775






$       276,069

Americas Insolvency

31,911






37,445

Europe Core

132,072






129,268

Europe Insolvency

22,586






19,219

Total Cash Collections

$       412,344






$       462,001











  • Total cash collections in Q3 2022 decreased 15.6%, or 10.7% on a constant currency-adjusted basis, to $412.3 million compared to $488.4 million in the third quarter of 2021 ("Q3 2021"). The decrease was driven primarily by a 29.3% decrease in U.S. call center and other collections, which was due to lower levels of portfolio purchases. Europe cash collections decreased by 11.2%; however, on a currency adjusted basis, they increased by 4.2%. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, total cash collections decreased $250.7 million compared to the same period last year.
  • Total portfolio revenue in Q3 2022 was $234.2 million compared to $256.7 million in Q3 2021.

Expenses

  • Operating expenses in Q3 2022 decreased by $12.1 million, or 6.5%, compared to Q3 2021. The decrease was primarily driven by:
    • a 16.4% decrease in outside fees and services; and
    • a 5.6% decrease in compensation and employee services expenses primarily due to the level and timing of compensation accruals in the prior year and lower collector compensation expenses in the U.S. call centers.
  • For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, operating expenses decreased $29.1 million to $517.2 million compared to $546.2 million in the same period last year.
  • The effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 22.8%.

Portfolio Acquisitions

  • The Company purchased $183.1 million in portfolios of nonperforming loans in Q3 2022.
  • At the end of Q3 2022, the Company had in place maximum forward flow commitments1 of up to $1.0 billion, comprised of $427.4 million in the Americas and Australia and $607.2 million in Europe.

1. Contractual agreements with sellers of nonperforming loans that allow for the purchase of nonperforming portfolios at pre-established prices.









Portfolio Purchase Source

2022

2021

($ in thousands)

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Americas and Australia Core

$       100,780

$           99,962

$           90,639

$           90,263

$         162,451

Americas Insolvency

8,988

6,369

9,118

21,183

9,878

Europe Core

59,426

123,814

38,764

60,430

212,194

Europe Insolvency

13,910

1,202

8,929

29,820

7,424

Total Portfolio Acquisitions

$       183,104

$         231,347

$         147,450

$         201,696

$         391,947











Share Repurchases

  • The Company repurchased $25.0 million, or 0.7 million shares, with $67.7 million remaining under its current share repurchase plan as of September 30, 2022.
  • At September 30, 2022, the Company has repurchased 16% of its common stock since it began its share repurchases in 2021.

Conference Call Information

PRA Group, Inc. will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results.

To listen to a webcast of the call and view the accompanying slides, visit https://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations. To listen by phone, call 844-835-9982 in the U.S. or 412-317-5267 outside the U.S., and ask the operator for the PRA Group conference call.  To listen to a replay of the call, either visit the same website until November 3, 2023, or call 877-344-7529 in the U.S. or 412-317-0088 outside the U.S. and use access code 5348695 until November 10, 2022.        

The Company plans to report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results after market close on February 27, 2023.                                                                         

About PRA Group, Inc.

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

About Forward Looking Statements

Statements made herein that are not historical in nature, including PRA Group, Inc.'s or its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's current beliefs, estimates, assumptions and expectations of PRA Group, Inc.'s future operations and financial and economic performance, taking into account currently available information. These statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will transpire or that our expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to PRA Group, Inc.  Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including risk factors and other risks that are described from time to time in PRA Group, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PRA Group, Inc.'s annual reports on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K, which are available through PRA Group, Inc.'s website and contain a detailed discussion of PRA Group, Inc.'s business, including risks and uncertainties that may affect future results.

Due to such uncertainties and risks, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. Information in this press release may be superseded by more recent information or statements, which may be disclosed in later press releases, subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Except as required by law, PRA Group, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in PRA Group, Inc.'s expectations with regard thereto or to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements are based, in whole or in part.

PRA Group, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenues:






Portfolio income

$               185,853

$               212,905

$               587,394

$               663,714

Changes in expected recoveries

48,336

43,820

134,817

157,504

Total portfolio revenue

234,189

256,725

722,211

821,218

Fee income

6,122

6,209

14,419

10,843

Other revenue

4,496

764

7,044

6,735

Total revenues

244,807

263,698

743,674

838,796

Operating expenses:






Compensation and employee services

70,382

74,584

215,615

228,200

Legal collection fees

8,963

10,993

29,390

36,208

Legal collection costs

23,391

21,450

57,694

61,231

Agency fees

15,160

15,646

47,374

47,145

Outside fees and services

24,618

29,434

71,489

71,167

Communication

9,951

9,782

32,062

33,039

Rent and occupancy

4,669

4,571

14,289

13,694

Depreciation and amortization

3,741

3,724

11,384

11,520

Other operating expenses

13,144

15,935

37,885

44,045

Total operating expenses

174,019

186,119

517,182

546,249

   Income from operations

70,788

77,579

226,492

292,547

Other income and (expense):






Interest expense, net

(32,455)

(29,599)

(95,765)

(91,987)

Foreign exchange gain, net

4

1,232

791

127

Other

(83)

85

(754)

294

Income before income taxes

38,254

49,297

130,764

200,981

Income tax expense

11,072

12,627

29,828

41,870

Net income

27,182

36,670

100,936

159,111

Adjustment for net
income/(loss)
attributable to
noncontrolling interests

2,450

2,190

(252)

10,229

Net income attributable
to PRA Group, Inc.

$                 24,732

$                 34,480

$               101,188

$               148,882

Net income per common share attributable
to PRA Group, Inc.:






Basic

$                      0.63

$                      0.76

$                      2.54

$                      3.27

Diluted

$                      0.63

$                      0.76

$                      2.52

$                      3.24

Weighted average number of shares
outstanding:






Basic

39,018

45,305

39,858

45,594

Diluted

39,170

45,656

40,125

45,920

PRA Group, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands)


(unaudited)


September 30,
2022

December 31,
2021

Assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$                    57,991

$                    87,584

Investments

76,171

92,977

Finance receivables, net

3,037,360

3,428,285

Income taxes receivable

36,420

41,146

Deferred tax assets, net

53,949

67,760

Right-of-use assets

52,648

56,713

Property and equipment, net

52,061

54,513

Goodwill

404,474

480,263

Other assets

124,256

57,002

Total assets

$               3,895,330

$               4,366,243

Liabilities and Equity


Liabilities:


Accounts payable

$                       6,148

$                       3,821

Accrued expenses

104,059

127,802

Income taxes payable

16,412

19,276

Deferred tax liabilities, net

49,248

36,630

Lease liabilities

57,376

61,188

Interest-bearing deposits

88,155

124,623

Borrowings

2,379,614

2,608,714

Other liabilities

11,729

59,352

Total liabilities

2,712,741

3,041,406

Equity:


Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued
and outstanding


Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 38,976 shares
issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022; 100,000 shares authorized,
41,008 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021

389

410

Additional paid-in capital


Retained earnings

1,557,066

1,552,845

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(426,086)

(266,909)

Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc.

1,131,369

1,286,346

Noncontrolling interest

51,220

38,491

Total equity

1,182,589

1,324,837

Total liabilities and equity

$               3,895,330

$               4,366,243

Select Expenses (Income)

Amounts in thousands, pre-tax










Three Months Ended

September 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

Noncash interest
expense -
amortization of debt discount

1,959

Noncash interest
expense -
amortization of debt issuance costs

2,555

2,471

2,627

2,455

2,406

2,391

2,256

2,393

Change in fair value
of derivatives

(1,042)

1,525

2,726

3,115

2,982

2,911

3,102

3,875

Amortization of
intangibles

73

77

83

(269)

104

105

181

1,792

Stock-based
compensation expense

3,101

3,849

3,891

3,470

4,317

4,040

4,113

5,370

Purchase Price Multiples

as of September 30, 2022

Amounts in thousands

Purchase Period

Purchase Price (2)(3)

Total Estimated
Collections (4)

Estimated
Remaining
Collections (5)

Current Purchase
Price Multiple

Original Purchase
Price Multiple (6)

Americas and Australia Core




1996-2011

$                  1,287,821

$              4,131,141

$                  26,086

321 %

240 %

2012

254,076

659,669

13,453

260 %

226 %

2013

390,826

904,736

18,529

231 %

211 %

2014

404,117

870,923

28,317

216 %

204 %

2015

443,114

909,486

62,917

205 %

205 %

2016

455,767

1,095,092

112,073

240 %

201 %

2017

532,851

1,217,840

179,774

229 %

193 %

2018

653,975

1,464,063

250,068

224 %

202 %

2019

581,476

1,287,770

314,269

221 %

206 %

2020

435,668

948,148

374,739

218 %

213 %

2021

435,846

819,353

599,229

188 %

191 %

2022

285,725

509,846

475,780

178 %

178 %

Subtotal

6,161,262

14,818,067

2,455,234

Americas Insolvency



1996-2011

786,827

1,752,754

367

223 %

174 %

2012

251,395

393,385

24

156 %

136 %

2013

227,834

355,528

188

156 %

133 %

2014

148,420

218,903

774

147 %

124 %

2015

63,170

87,568

74

139 %

125 %

2016

91,442

116,938

460

128 %

123 %

2017

275,257

355,601

7,413

129 %

125 %

2018

97,879

137,083

21,314

140 %

127 %

2019

123,077

168,549

55,014

137 %

128 %

2020

62,130

88,093

50,152

142 %

136 %

2021

55,187

76,130

58,000

138 %

136 %

2022

24,475

33,903

32,255

139 %

139 %

Subtotal

2,207,093

3,784,435

226,035

Total Americas and Australia

8,368,355

18,602,502

2,681,269

Europe Core




2012

20,409

43,461

213 %

187 %

2013

20,334

26,767

132 %

119 %

2014 (1)

773,811

2,344,788

385,634

303 %

208 %

2015

411,340

726,850

147,316

177 %

160 %

2016

333,090

565,943

179,084

170 %

167 %

2017

252,174

357,463

114,430

142 %

144 %

2018

341,775

533,804

207,082

156 %

148 %

2019

518,610

781,071

346,028

151 %

152 %

2020

324,119

556,213

293,408

172 %

172 %

2021

412,411

702,838

478,614

170 %

170 %

2022

199,320

364,842

304,229

183 %

183 %

Subtotal

3,607,393

7,004,040

2,455,825

Europe Insolvency



2014 (1)

10,876

18,558

1

171 %

129 %

2015

18,973

28,871

196

152 %

139 %

2016

39,338

56,951

1,811

145 %

130 %

2017

39,235

50,887

5,447

130 %

128 %

2018

44,908

52,395

12,644

117 %

123 %

2019

77,218

102,147

30,380

132 %

130 %

2020

105,440

142,743

60,582

135 %

129 %

2021

53,230

71,526

45,048

134 %

134 %

2022

21,526

29,050

27,043

135 %

135 %

Subtotal

410,744

553,128

183,152

Total Europe

4,018,137

7,557,168

2,638,977

Total PRA Group

$                12,386,492

$            26,159,670

$              5,320,246


(1)     Includes finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through the acquisition of Aktiv Kapital AS in 2014 (as described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for
          the year ended December 31, 2021 ("2021 Form 10-K")).

(2)     Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.

(3)     Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments
          that occur throughout the life of the portfolio are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.

(4)     Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.

(5)     Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the September 30, 2022 exchange rate.

(6)     The Original Purchase Price Multiple represents the purchase price multiple at the end of the year of acquisition.

Portfolio Financial Information

Year-to-date as of September 30, 2022

Amounts in thousands

Purchase Period

Cash

Collections (2)

Portfolio
Income (2)

Change in
Expected
Recoveries (2)

Total Portfolio
Revenue (2)

Net Finance
Receivables as of
September 30, 2022 (3)

Americas and Australia Core




1996-2011

$                   13,134

$              7,292

$                      4,835

$                    12,127

$                          5,422

2012

5,724

2,423

3,188

5,611

4,334

2013

9,928

3,523

5,619

9,142

7,975

2014

11,829

4,580

6,521

11,101

11,250

2015

15,857

10,007

(1,342)

8,665

24,192

2016

31,174

22,699

(11,293)

11,406

38,183

2017

62,608

32,415

987

33,402

78,847

2018

118,715

43,169

47,990

91,159

138,982

2019

144,093

60,488

21,204

81,692

175,831

2020

154,569

69,885

(1,727)

68,158

210,540

2021

137,971

87,411

(34,705)

52,706

322,937

2022

34,834

23,347

543

23,890

273,718

Subtotal

740,436

367,239

41,820

409,059

1,292,211

Americas Insolvency




1996-2011

405

423

(18)

405

2012

411

43

367

410

2013

439

186

255

441

2014

565

593

(87)

506

83

2015

478

154

165

319

58

2016

1,449

251

453

704

315

2017

18,072

2,180

2,329

4,509

6,729

2018

19,482

2,688

3,063

5,751

19,525

2019

29,637

4,706

5,303

10,009

49,692

2020

15,307

4,524

2,027

6,551

41,694

2021

13,505

5,179

1,555

6,734

46,112

2022

1,648

930

725

1,655

24,195

Subtotal

101,398

21,857

16,137

37,994

188,403

Total Americas and Australia

841,834

389,096

57,957

447,053

1,480,614

Europe Core




2012

684

685

685

2013

380

380

380

2014 (1)

92,922

56,246

30,385

86,631

105,512

2015

31,962

14,986

6,222

21,208

79,865

2016

28,843

13,916

2,215

16,131

105,874

2017

19,486

6,797

1,868

8,665

78,211

2018

39,948

13,343

4,585

17,928

137,042

2019

69,957

21,255

8,356

29,611

237,146

2020

53,882

20,731

4,395

25,126

180,980

2021

69,485

30,813

2,453

33,266

286,915

2022

18,155

6,127

3,791

9,918

190,522

Subtotal

425,704

184,214

65,335

249,549

1,402,067

Europe Insolvency




2014 (1)

192

13

167

180

1

2015

502

163

(66)

97

159

2016

2,218

532

65

597

1,375

2017

5,278

484

1,355

1,839

5,022

2018

7,513

971

691

1,662

11,475

2019

15,806

2,788

914

3,702

26,865

2020

25,557

4,753

6,747

11,500

52,940

2021

10,608

3,626

1,015

4,641

36,157

2022

2,172

754

637

1,391

20,685

Subtotal

69,846

14,084

11,525

25,609

154,679

Total Europe

495,550

198,298

76,860

275,158

1,556,746

Total PRA Group

$              1,337,384

$          587,394

$                  134,817

$                  722,211

$                    3,037,360

(1)    Includes finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through the acquisition of Aktiv Kapital AS in 2014 (as described in our 2021 Form 10-K).

(2)     Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current reporting period.

(3)     Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the September 30, 2022 exchange rate.

Cash Collections by Year, By Year of Purchase (1)

as of September 30, 2022

Amounts in millions



Cash Collections

Purchase Period

Purchase Price (3)(4)

1996-2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Total

Americas and Australia Core












1996-2011

$       1,287.8

$  2,419.5

$ 486.0

$ 381.3

$ 266.3

$ 183.1

$ 119.0

$   78.0

$   56.0

$   45.0

$   29.7

$   20.8

$   13.1

$ 4,097.8

2012

254.1

56.9

173.6

146.2

97.3

60.0

40.0

27.8

17.9

11.8

9.0

5.7

646.2

2013

390.8

101.6

247.8

194.0

120.8

78.9

56.4

36.9

23.2

16.7

9.9

886.2

2014

404.1

92.7

253.4

170.3

114.2

82.2

55.3

31.9

22.3

11.8

834.1

2015

443.1

117.0

228.4

185.9

126.6

83.6

57.2

34.9

15.9

849.5

2016

455.8


138.7

256.5

194.6

140.6

105.9

74.2

31.2

941.7

2017

532.9

107.3

278.7

256.5

192.5

130.0

62.6

1027.6

2018

654.0

122.7

361.9

337.7

239.9

118.7

1,180.9

2019

581.5

143.8

349.0

289.8

144.1

926.7

2020

435.7

133.0

284.3

154.6

571.9

2021

435.8

85.0

138.0

223.0

2022

285.7

34.8

34.8

Subtotal

6,161.3

2,419.5

542.9

656.5

753.0

844.8

837.2

860.8

945.0

1,141.5

1,271.9

1,206.9

740.4

12,220.4

Americas Insolvency












1996-2011

786.8

667.4

336.8

313.7

244.7

128.2

44.6

8.4

4.0

2.1

1.3

0.8

0.4

1,752.4

2012

251.4

17.4

103.6

94.1

80.1

60.7

29.3

4.3

1.9

0.9

0.6

0.4

393.3

2013

227.8

52.5

82.6

81.7

63.4

47.8

21.9

2.9

1.3

0.8

0.4

355.3

2014

148.4

37.0

50.9

44.3

37.4

28.8

15.8

2.2

1.1

0.6

218.1

2015

63.2

3.4

17.9

20.1

19.8

16.7

7.9

1.3

0.5

87.6

2016

91.4

18.9

30.4

25.0

19.9

14.4

7.4

1.4

117.4

2017

275.3

49.1

97.3

80.9

58.8

44.0

18.1

348.2

2018

97.9

6.7

27.4

30.5

31.6

19.5

115.7

2019

123.1

13.4

31.4

39.1

29.7

113.6

2020

62.1

6.5

16.1

15.3

37.9

2021

55.2

4.5

13.5

18.0

2022

24.5

1.6

1.6

Subtotal

2,207.1

667.4

354.2

469.8

458.4

344.3

249.8

222.5

207.8

181.0

155.2

147.3

101.4

3,559.1

Total Americas and Australia

8,368.4

3,086.9

897.1

1,126.3

1,211.4

1,189.1

1,087.0

1,083.3

1,152.8

1,322.5

1,427.1

1,354.2

841.8

15,779.5

Europe Core












2012

20.4

11.6

9.0

5.6

3.2

2.2

2.0

2.0

1.5

1.2

1.2

0.7

40.2

2013

20.3

7.1

8.5

2.3

1.3

1.2

1.3

0.9

0.7

0.7

0.4

24.4

2014 (2)

773.8

153.2

292.0

246.4

220.8

206.3

172.9

149.8

149.2

92.9

1,683.5

2015

411.3

45.8

100.3

86.2

80.9

66.1

54.3

51.4

32.0

517.0

2016

333.1

40.4

78.9

72.6

58.0

48.3

46.7

28.8

373.7

2017

252.2

17.9

56.0

44.1

36.1

34.8

19.5

208.4

2018

341.8

24.3

88.7

71.2

69.1

39.9

293.2

2019

518.6

47.9

125.7

121.4

70.0

365.0

2020

324.1

32.4

91.7

53.9

178.0

2021

412.4

48.4

69.5

117.9

2022

199.4

18.1

18.1

Subtotal

3,607.4

11.6

16.1

167.3

343.3

390.6

407.0

443.4

480.1

519.7

614.6

425.7

3,819.4

Europe Insolvency











2014 (2)

10.9

4.3

3.9

3.2

2.6

1.5

0.8

0.3

0.2

16.8

2015

19.0

3.0

4.4

5.0

4.8

3.9

2.9

1.6

0.5

26.1

2016

39.3

6.2

12.7

12.9

10.7

7.9

6.0

2.2

58.6

2017

39.2

1.2

7.9

9.2

9.8

9.4

5.3

42.8

2018

44.9

0.6

8.4

10.3

11.7

7.5

38.5

2019

77.2

5.1

21.1

23.9

15.8

65.9

2020

105.4

6.1

34.6

25.6

66.3

2021

53.3

5.4

10.6

16.0

2022

21.5

2.2

2.2

Subtotal

410.7

7.3

14.5

22.1

28.8

38.8

58.9

92.9

69.9

333.2

Total Europe

4,018.1

11.6

16.1

167.3

350.6

405.1

429.1

472.2

518.9

578.6

707.5

495.6

4,152.6

Total PRA Group

$     12,386.5

$  3,086.9

$ 908.7

$  1,142.4

$  1,378.7

$  1,539.7

$  1,492.1

$  1,512.4

$  1,625.0

$  1,841.4

$  2,005.7

$  2,061.7

$  1,337.4

$  19,932.1

(1)     Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the cash collection period.

(2)     Includes finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through the acquisition of Aktiv Kapital AS in 2014 (as described in our 2021 Form 10-K).

(3)     Includes the nonperforming loan portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.

(4)     Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased.  In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout
         the life of the pool are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

PRA Group, Inc. reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).  However, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including  Adjusted EBITDA, internally to evaluate the Company's performance and to set performance goals.  Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. plus income tax expense; less foreign exchange gain (or plus foreign exchange loss); plus interest expense, net; plus other expense (or less other income); plus depreciation and amortization; plus adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests; and plus recoveries applied to negative allowance less changes in expected recoveries. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. PRA Group, Inc. presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company considers it an important supplemental measure of operations and financial performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA helps provide enhanced period-to-period comparability of operations and financial performance and is useful to investors as other companies in the industry report similar financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months (LTM) ended September 30, 2022 and for the year ended December 31, 2021, to net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA below may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures





LTM

For the Year Ended

Adjusted EBITDA for PRA Group ($ in millions)

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.

$                                  135

$                                  183

Adjustments:





Income tax expense

43

55

Foreign exchange losses

1

Interest expense, net

128

124

Other expense

1

Depreciation and amortization

15

15

Adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

2

12

Recoveries applied to negative allowance less Changes in expected recoveries

842

988

Adjusted EBITDA

$                              1,167

$                              1,378

Additionally, management evaluates the Company's business using certain ratios that use Adjusted EBITDA, including Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, which is calculated by dividing borrowings by Adjusted EBITDA. The following table reflects our Debt to Adjusted EBITDA for LTM as of September 30, 2022 and for the year ended December 31, 2021:

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

($ in millions)

LTM

For the Year Ended

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

Borrowings

$                              2,380

$                              2,609

LTM Adjusted EBITDA

1,167

1,378

Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA

2.04

1.89

Investor Contact:
Najim Mostamand, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
757-431-7913
[email protected]

News Media Contact:
Elizabeth Kersey
Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Policy
(757) 431-3398
[email protected]

SOURCE PRA Group

Also from this source

The Glowline Opens on Norfolk's Elizabeth River Trail...

PRA Group to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 3...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics