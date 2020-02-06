PRA Group to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results on February 27

NORFOLK, Va., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, will report its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results after market close on Thursday, February 27, 2020, followed by a webcast and conference call at 5 p.m. E.T.

To listen to PRA Group's webcast and view the corresponding slides, visit https://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations. To listen by phone on February 27, call 844-835-9982 in the U.S. or 412-317-5267 outside the U.S. and ask for the PRA Group conference call. To listen to a replay of the call until March 5, 2020, call 877-344-7529 in the U.S. or 412-317-0088 outside the U.S. and use access code 10136176.

The Company is also announcing that it currently plans to report first quarter 2020 results after market close on May 7, 2020.

About PRA Group

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas and Europe. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

Investor Contact:

Darby Schoenfeld, CPA

Vice President, Investor Relations

(757) 431-7913

Darby.Schoenfeld@PRAGroup.com

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Kersey

Vice President, Communications and Public Policy

(757) 961-3525

Elizabeth.Kersey@PRAGroup.com

