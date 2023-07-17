PRA Group to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 7

PRA Group

17 Jul, 2023

NORFOLK, Va., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, will report its second quarter 2023 results after market close on Monday, August 7, 2023, followed by a webcast and conference call at 5 p.m. E.T.

To listen to PRA Group's webcast and view the corresponding slides, visit https://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations.  To listen by phone on August 7, call 844-835-9982 in the U.S. or 412-317-5267 outside the U.S. and ask for the PRA Group conference call.  To listen to a replay of the call, either visit the same website until August 7, 2024, or call 877-344-7529 in the U.S. or 412-317-0088 outside the U.S. and use access code 5942652 until August 14, 2023. 

The Company currently plans to report third quarter 2023 results after market close on Monday, November 6, 2023. 

About PRA Group
As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

Investor Contact:
Najim Mostamand, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
(757) 431-7913
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Elizabeth Kersey
Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Policy
(757) 431-3398
[email protected]

