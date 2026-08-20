PRA Group to Present at the 2026 Midwest IDEAS Conference on Wednesday, August 26

NORFOLK, Va., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loan portfolios, announced today that management is scheduled to present to investors attending the 2026 Midwest IDEAS Conference in Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday, August 26, 2026 at 11:15 a.m. Central time.

A webcast of the presentation and the accompanying slides will also be available at PRA's investor relations website, https://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request an invitation or receive additional information, please contact PRA Group's investor relations at [email protected] or 757-431-7913.

About PRA Group

As a global industry leader with more than 30 years of experience, PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA) specializes in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans. PRA Group purchases portfolios from banks and other creditors and, through its subsidiaries, collaborates with customers to help them resolve their debt. Headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia, PRA Group has operations in the U.S., Europe, and other markets. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

Investor Contact:

Najim Mostamand, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

(757) 431-7913

[email protected]

SOURCE PRA Group, Inc.