PRA Group to Present at the 2026 Midwest IDEAS Conference on Wednesday, August 26

News provided by

PRA Group, Inc.

Aug 20, 2026, 16:05 ET

NORFOLK, Va., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loan portfolios, announced today that management is scheduled to present to investors attending the 2026 Midwest IDEAS Conference in Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday, August 26, 2026 at 11:15 a.m. Central time.

A webcast of the presentation and the accompanying slides will also be available at PRA's investor relations website, https://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request an invitation or receive additional information, please contact PRA Group's investor relations at [email protected] or 757-431-7913.

About PRA Group
As a global industry leader with more than 30 years of experience, PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA) specializes in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans. PRA Group purchases portfolios from banks and other creditors and, through its subsidiaries, collaborates with customers to help them resolve their debt. Headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia, PRA Group has operations in the U.S., Europe, and other markets. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

Investor Contact:
Najim Mostamand, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
(757) 431-7913
[email protected]

SOURCE PRA Group, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

PRA Group Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

PRA Group Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA) (the "Company"), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results ...
PRA Group to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Results on August 6

PRA Group to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Results on August 6

PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loan portfolios, will report its second quarter 2026...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics