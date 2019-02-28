PRA Group to Present at the Raymond James 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference
Mar 01, 2019, 08:00 ET
NORFOLK, Va., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, will present to investors attending the Raymond James 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 4, 2019, at 2:15pm ET. A webcast of the presentation and the accompanying slides will also be available at PRA Group's Investor Relations website, https://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations.
About PRA Group
As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas and Europe. With almost 5,400 employees worldwide, PRA Group companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.
Investor Contact:
Darby Schoenfeld, CPA
Vice President, Investor Relations
(757) 431-7913
Darby.Schoenfeld@PRAGroup.com
News Media Contact:
Elizabeth Kersey
Vice President, Communications and Public Policy
(757) 431-3398
Elizabeth.Kersey@PRAGroup.com
SOURCE PRA Group
Share this article