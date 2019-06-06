PRA Group to Present at the William Blair 39ᵗʰ Annual Growth Stock Conference
Jun 06, 2019, 08:00 ET
NORFOLK, Va., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, will present to investors attending the William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 2:20pm ET. A webcast of the presentation and the accompanying slides will also be available at PRA Group's Investor Relations website, http://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations.
About PRA Group
As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas and Europe. With over 5,000 employees worldwide, PRA Group companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.
Investor Contact:
Darby Schoenfeld, CPA
Vice President, Investor Relations
(757) 431-7913
Darby.Schoenfeld@PRAGroup.com
News Media Contact:
Elizabeth Kersey
Vice President, Communications and Public Policy
(757) 431-3398
Elizabeth.Kersey@PRAGroup.com
SOURCE PRA Group
Share this article