PRA Group's ¡Hola! Employee Resource Group Embraces Hispanic Culture Around the Globe

NORFOLK, Va., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, PRA Group (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, celebrated the launch of its ¡Hola! Employee Resource Group (ERG). ¡Hola! is designed to serve Hispanic and Latino employees and advocates and will provide a space where PRA Group colleagues can engage in a community that celebrates and embraces Hispanic culture around the globe.

¡Hola! ERG Executive Co-Sponsors Giovanna Genard and Victor Andrade

¡Hola! is the fourth ERG within the publicly traded company's U.S. business, and its second to launch on a global scale. Vice President of Global Communications and External Affairs Giovanna Genard and Senior Vice President and Chief Software Engineering Officer Victor Andrade will serve as the group's founding executive co-sponsors. Six additional colleagues will lead the ERG.

Genard eagerly anticipates the group's potential to promote understanding and belonging within the company. "It is an honor to serve as a founding executive sponsor for the ¡Hola! ERG. I see this as a way to advance PRA Group's commitment to fostering an inclusive and welcoming environment by supporting the networking, development and professional growth of our members through DEI programming and volunteerism," said Genard.

The virtual launch celebration included more than 60 PRA Group employees from across the company's global operation. The meeting commenced with a video featuring PRA Group colleagues defining what their heritage means to them. Leaders then engaged participants in thoughtful conversations and introspective activities infused with Hispanic history and culture so participants could foster a sense of community across the globe.

"Being an executive sponsor of the ¡Hola! ERG is a pivotal role for me. It gives us the opportunity to promote the values, advancement and achievements of our Hispanic and Latino employees," said Andrade. Both Andrade and Genard look forward to spending the rest of the year growing the ERG.

Additional PRA Group ERGs include Women in Business Advocates, Well-Being and Black Excellence, the last of which launched in December of last year. Each has seen great success developing mentorship networks, coordinating volunteer and philanthropic initiatives with PRA Group's nonprofit partners and creating opportunities for every employee to be themselves and be their best. Each has seen great success developing mentorship networks, coordinating volunteer and philanthropic initiatives with PRA Group's nonprofit partners and creating opportunities for every employee to be themselves and be their best.

About PRA Group

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Kersey

Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Policy

757-641-0558

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Najim Mostamand, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

757-431-7913

[email protected]

SOURCE PRA Group, Inc.