PRA Welcomes Bob Priest-Heck to the Board of Directors

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA, a leading national U.S. business events management company supporting clients' off-site business events such as corporate meetings, incentive travel programs and conferences, today announced the appointment of Bob Priest-Heck to the company's Board of Directors, effective November 7.

Bob Priest-Heck, PRA Board Member for EagleTree Capital

Priest-Heck brings over three decades of leadership experience in the events and experiential marketing industry. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Freeman, where he guided the company through a transformative period of innovation and global growth. During his tenure, Priest-Heck broadened the company's service offerings, championed digital and technological transformation, and fostered a strong, values-driven culture. He is currently engaged in a partnership with San Diego State University L. Robert Payne School of Hospitality and Tourism Management to advance the hospitality, tourism, and event industries. The International Association of Exhibitions and Events recently awarded Priest-Heck its 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award.

"I am thrilled to welcome Bob to the PRA Board," said Ariane Coldiron, CEO of PRA. "Having had the privilege of working under Bob's leadership at Freeman, I've seen firsthand Bob's ability to lead large-scale event organizations, his deep understanding of client engagement, and his passion for innovation. I am thrilled to collaborate with him as we continue to elevate PRA's services and expand our impact in the business events industry."

Priest-Heck will work closely with PRA's leadership team, the company's private equity partner EagleTree Capital, and the rest of the Board to support PRA's long-term strategic vision.

"I've had the privilege of working alongside some of the most passionate professionals in the events industry, and PRA stands out as a company that truly understands the power of experience to drive business results," said Priest-Heck . "I'm excited to join the PRA Board, work with the team at EagleTree and contribute to its continued success as the company redefines what's possible in business event management."

"We are fortunate to add Bob to the PRA Board," added Anup Bagaria and Michael Struble, from EagleTree. "We've had the good fortune to know and work with Bob for many years and having someone of his caliber join our board is truly an honor."

About PRA

PRA is a leading U.S. business events and destination management partner that designs and delivers conferences, incentive programs, sales meetings, tradeshows and more nationwide. The Company's integrated services span strategy and creative, content and production, destination programming and end-to-end logistics, helping clients turn the power of place into innovative results that move people and transform outcomes. With more than 40 years in the industry and coast-to-coast coverage, PRA is trusted by blue-chip organizations for programs in every major U.S. destination and, through select partners, around the world. Recognized repeatedly among Special Events' "Top 25 DMCs," PRA brings seasoned expertise, rigorous execution, and local insider access to every engagement. PRA is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit pra.com.

About EagleTree Capital:

EagleTree Capital is a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm, with $4.8 billion of assets under management, that has completed 45+ private equity investments and 105+ add-on transactions over the past 20+ years. EagleTree primarily invests in North America in the following sectors: business services, consumer, and specialty industrial. For more information, visit www.eagletree.com or find EagleTree on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Laurie Knapp

M: +1 312.623.3713

[email protected]

SOURCE PRA