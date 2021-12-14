Praava Health Accepted Into Prestigious Project Amplify Program; A Microsoft/Accenture Joint Initiative

DHAKA, Bangladesh, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Praava Health, Bangladesh's fastest-growing healthcare brand, announced today it has been accepted into the prestigious Project Amplify program, a joint initiative between Microsoft and Accenture . Joining the program will help Praava strategically accelerate its growth and achieve success through advisory support and access to Azure services — fueling its mission to raise the bar for healthcare in Bangladesh by combining high-quality health services with cutting-edge technology.

Project Amplify works to help deepen the reach of entrepreneurs and startups that are focused on social impact and sustainability. The program provides hands-on support and technologies to social enterprises, helping them to build scalable solutions and business models that can lead to more tangible and lasting benefits for a greater number of people around the world.

Founder and CEO of Praava Health, Sylvana Q. Sinha noted, "Our acceptance into the Microsoft for Startups program is a strong validation of our success in using cutting-edge technology to solve critical challenges facing the healthcare industry in Bangladesh. We look forward to support from the Microsoft/Accenture program in amplifying our social impact and enhancing positive transformation through increasingly innovative tech solutions."

Through the program, Microsoft for Startups , Microsoft Research India, and Accenture Labs will help Praava Health to:

Test and validate proof-of-concepts of the technology solutions designed and co-developed during the program Conduct design thinking sessions to help re-envision the impact of their solutions Explore using Microsoft technologies to support operations

Project Amplify aims to nurture startups through a year-long mentoring program and use Microsoft'sGlobal Social Entrepreneurship Program and network to help startups scale their impact.

Acceptance into the prestigious Project Amplify program required Praava Health to complete a rigorous application process that confirmed it exceeded the program's stringent guidelines.

About Praava Health: Praava is a "brick-and-click" healthcare platform that integrates digital health and in-clinic experiences convenient to where everyone lives, works, and clicks. The platform seamlessly combines technology with traditional health services — meaningful doctor-patient relationships (15-minute appointments) and quality diagnostics (lab and imaging) and medications — to improve patient experiences and outcomes. Praava's digital products include Bangladesh's first patient portal app, video consultation services, e-pharmacy, and a digital concierge for at-home primary care services.. Praava is also the first in the region to introduce value-based healthcare concepts, aligning patient values with its own incentives. Praava has been recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer (June 2021) and Fast Company as a World Changing Idea (May 2020).

Recent milestones:

250,000+ patients served to date, growing more than 3x year on year

160,000+ COVID-19 tests processed in-house to date

Remote and virtual healthcare services grew to 40% of all services in 2020

New digital product launches, including telemedicine, e-pharmacy, and virtual primary care

Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 76, equivalent to the highest NPS scores for Fortune 500 companies

To learn more about the services offered by Praava Health, please visit PraavaHealth.com

