Praava Health Adds World-Renowned Group of Industry Experts to Global Advisory Council

Dr. Omar Ishrak, Chair of Intel, Also Joins as Investor

Four New Members Bring Significant Leadership & Wide-Ranging Expertise to Group

DHAKA, Bangladesh, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Praava Health, Bangladesh's fastest-growing healthcare brand, recently announced the addition of four new members to its Global Advisory Council. The new additions supplement an impressive array of industry experts and entrepreneurs with deep expertise within the fields of healthcare and technology and bring the Council to 28 industry leaders.

The new members include:

Founder and CEO of Praava Health, Sylvana Q. Sinha noted, "As we move into our next phase of growth, the support and advice of our newest advisors is incredibly helpful in reaching our new goals. Each is an impressive leader in healthcare. We already have gained deeply from their insights in healthcare and healthcare technology as well as best business practices and financial oversight, as we aim to bring the latest best practices and innovations to the delivery of healthcare in South Asia. I am particularly grateful for Dr. Ishrak's long-term support and guidance, as a successful business leader and healthcare innovator and indeed the first Bangladeshi CEO of a Fortune 500 company."

Sinha added, "I feel incredibly fortunate that these prominent industry experts have offered to join our already strong Advisory Council, helping us to stay connected to the latest trends in healthcare across the world and bring these learnings to the way we provide care in Bangladesh. In turn, we believe Praava's lessons can inform the trajectory of healthcare globally as well. Praava has grown quickly since the company's founding in 2018, and has demonstrated remarkable success – generating $8 million in revenue, growing an average month-over-month by 20%, and becoming EBITDA positive in 2021. Having already served more than 400,000 patients, we expect to serve 1 million patients by 2024, and 5M+ by 2027. It is an incredible gift to have so many strong and wise advisors who are so committed to our patients and Praava's long-term success."

As part of their involvement with Praava Health, all 28 members participated in a Praava investor event held in New York City on April 27, 2022. A video of the event can be found here .

About the New Members

Dr. Omar Ishrak

Omar Ishrak is Chairman of the Board at Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) and Chairman and CEO of Medtronic. Previously, Ishrak was President and CEO of GE Healthcare Systems. He also held leadership positions at Diasonics/Vingmed, and various product development and engineering positions at Philips Ultrasound. He grew up in Bangladesh and earned a Bachelor of Science degree and Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from the University of London, King's College. He is a Fellow of King's College. He was inducted to the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE) College of Fellows in 2016 and was elected to the National Academy of Engineering in 2020. Ishrak serves on the Board of Directors of Cleveland Clinic, Cargill, and Amgen. He serves on the Board of Trustees of the Asia Society and is a Senior Advisor to Blackstone Life Sciences.

Robert Berg

Robert Berg currently serves as an advisor to several emerging companies through his company, Iridescent Data . He started his career working on his own ventures, then as a Small Business Development consultant, and then went to work for large business service companies, such as Coopers & Lybrand Consulting, PwC, IBM, and IRI. After leaving his last position, Robert has returned to working with emerging companies on building better data and analytical assets and using them to make better decisions and improve revenue and profitability. A partial list of companies with which Robert has worked include Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, PepsiCo, Pfizer, and Unilever as well as many companies in the retail, data, media and professional services industries.

Fredrik Debong

Fredrik Debong is a Swedish medical computer scientist and serial entrepreneur, based in Vienna, Austria. He is a Co-Founder and Chief Compliance Officer of hi.health , and also co-founded of mySugr.com and pioneers.io, and a steering committee member of frontiershealth.com. He also advises and invests in healthcare companies. mySugr.com (founded in 2012) is the market leader in mobile diabetes management and changed the view on mobile health and digital diabetes care on a global scale; the company was acquired by Roche Diagnostics in 2017. pioneers.io (founded in 2009) changed the view on entrepreneurship in Europe; the company was acquired by startup300.com in 2018. hi.health (founded in 2019) is a payment services company integrated with health insurances, removing payment and admin from the patient and merchant journeys. The company is now rolling out with online merchants and establishing itself on-premise in Germany. In their work with international insurances their products make the patient experience cashless. He is now also an executive-in-residence with INSEAD, in France.

Lorraine Marchand

Lorraine Marchand is a healthcare technology and life sciences business executive, educator and author who specializes in creating new markets and fostering innovation. She is currently Executive Managing Director, Enterprise Solutions and Strategic Partnerships, Merative (formerly IBM Watson Health), and previously led R&D Consulting at IQVIA. She has held executive roles in management at Cognizant Technology Solutions, Covance/Labcorp and Bristol Myers Squibb. Marchand is an adjunct professor and advisory board member, Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Management Program, Columbia Business School and teaches entrepreneurship at Yeshiva University and has also taught at Princeton University. She conducts executive education workshops on sales excellence, digital innovation, leadership and the Future of Work for fortune 100 companies and is author of The Innovation Mindset: Eight Essential Steps for Transforming Any Industry, scheduled for publication by Columbia University Press, September 13, 2022.

Praava's new members join Praava's current Global Advisory Council, which includes the following individuals (more information can be found here ):

Guilherme Azevedo , Founder, Alice; Co-Founder, dr.consulta

, Founder, Alice; Co-Founder, dr.consulta Kerry Breen , Partner, SBK Tech Ventures

Partner, SBK Tech Ventures Dr. Bea Capistrant , Principal Data Scientist, Altais

, Principal Data Scientist, Altais Faisal Choudhury , Principal, Glenfarne Group, LLC

Principal, Glenfarne Group, LLC Dr. Rushika Fernandopoulle , Chief Innovation Officer, One Medical

, Chief Innovation Officer, Nathan Goldstein , CEO and Co-Founder, Duo Health

, CEO and Co-Founder, Duo Health Dr. Fred Hersch , Program Manager, Google A.I. Healthcare

, Program Manager, Google A.I. Healthcare Dr. Kurt Herzer , Senior Advisor, Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services

, Senior Advisor, Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services Katherine Holland , Executive Director, Perkins School for the Blind

, Executive Director, for the Blind Marlene Kuhn , Former Director of Special Initiatives, MIT Department of Architecture; Founding Chief Design Officer, Praava Health

, Former Director of Special Initiatives, MIT Department of Architecture; Founding Chief Design Officer, Praava Health Dr. Ajay Nair , CEO, Swasth Digital Health Foundation

, CEO, Swasth Digital Health Foundation Prashanth Nandavanam , CEO, Forward Measure

, CEO, Forward Measure Deepak Pankaj , Portfolio Manager, Synthesis Capital

, Portfolio Manager, Synthesis Capital Leah Pedersen , Senior Director, Convergence - Global Blended Finance; Former Chief Innovation Officer, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

, Senior Director, Convergence - Global Blended Finance; Former Chief Innovation Officer, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Gabrielle Powell , COO, thymia

COO, thymia Geoff Price , Co-Founder & Chief Innovation Officer, Oak Street Health

, Co-Founder & Chief Innovation Officer, Oak Street Health Saqib Rashid , Managing Director, Inverness Capital Advisors

Managing Director, Inverness Capital Advisors Dr. Rana Quraishi , Director of New Ventures, University of Maryland, Baltimore

, Director of New Ventures, Dr. Mohammad Rahman , Professor, Department of Public Health, California State University, Fresno

, Professor, Department of Public Health, Dr. Gita Rao , Professor, MIT Sloan School of Management

, Professor, Dr. Stella Safo , Attending Physician and Founder, Just Equity for Health

, Attending Physician and Founder, for Health Celina Schocken , Principal, Advance Global Health

, Principal, Advance Global Health Shwetank Verma , Co-Founder and General Partner, Leo.Capital

, Co-Founder and General Partner, Leo.Capital Trey Watkins , Executive Vice President, Global Health & Corporate Responsibility, GCI Health

, Executive Vice President, Global Health & Corporate Responsibility, GCI Health Kat Wendelstadt, Chief Growth Officer, thymia; Former Chief Growth Officer, Praava Health

About Praava Health: Praava is a "click-and-brick" healthcare platform that integrates digital health and in-clinic experiences convenient to where everyone lives, works, and clicks. The platform seamlessly combines technology with traditional health services — meaningful doctor-patient relationships (15-minute appointments) and quality diagnostics (lab and imaging) and medications — to improve patient experiences and outcomes. Praava's digital products include Bangladesh's first patient portal app, video consultation services, e-pharmacy, and a digital concierge for at-home primary care services. Praava is also the first in the region to introduce value-based healthcare concepts, aligning patient values with its own incentives. Praava has been recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer (June 2021) and Fast Company as a World Changing Idea (May 2020).

Recent milestones:

400,000+ patients served to date

Received Bangladesh Accreditation Board (BAB) accreditation and ISO 15189:2012 international accreditation

Remote and virtual healthcare services represent 30+% of all services

Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 87, exceeding the highest NPS scores for Fortune 500 Companies

1400+ corporate clients including The World Bank Group, the United Nations, Chevron, Unilever, and Mastercard

Processed 2+% of all COVID tests in Bangladesh to date

to date Digital product offering including telemedicine, e-pharmacy, and virtual primary care

To learn more about the services offered by Praava Health, please visit PraavaHealth.com

