Praava Health Joins EPiHC Global Initiative, Further Highlighting Commitment to Highest Standards in Health Ethics

DHAKA, Bangladesh, Nov. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Praava Health, Bangladesh's fastest-growing healthcare brand, announced today it has joined the global initiative Ethical Principles in Health Care (EPiHC) , a global set of guidelines to help build transparent, resilient health systems through a set of shared principles that promote ethical decision making and behavior.

EPiHC is a World Bank and IFC initiative that sets out pragmatic and universally applicable values to help private sector healthcare providers build transparent and resilient operating systems that meet the highest ethical principles. In joining EPiHC, Praava Health stands alongside more than 100 fellow signatories, including renowned institutions such as Mayo Clinic (USA), Johns Hopkins Medicine (USA), and Apollo Hospitals (India). Aimed at helping to achieve high-quality, affordable healthcare for all, EPiHC currently represents more than 4,000 healthcare organizations in more than 70 countries.

Sylvana Q. Sinha, CEO and Founder of Praava Health, noted, "Since Praava was founded in 2018, we have continuously strived to deliver convenient, affordable, and high-quality healthcare to the people of Bangladesh. Our mission closely aligns with the Ten Principles set forth by the EPiHC organization.As a member of EPiHC, we are deepening our ongoing commitment to the highest standard of health ethics at every level of care."

Dr. Simeen Majid Akhtar, Chief Medical Officer added, "In contrast to the average amount of time doctors spend with patients in Bangladesh - 48 seconds - Praava guarantees that our licensed healthcare providers spend at least 15 minutes with their patients at every appointment. Ample time spent with healthcare providers is an invaluable and necessary resource for patients. Evidence is clear that better patient outcomes are achieved when patients engage closely with healthcare providers to manage their health. Additionally, this is simply what patients deserve - to be treated with dignity and respect in their interactions with their healthcare providers."

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Praava Health continues to put forth comprehensive and accessible care for communities across Bangladesh. Praava's integrated outpatient healthcare solution offers convenient in-person and virtual doctor consultations, outpatient procedures, a wide array of home services, high quality diagnostic testing, and pharmacy services including e-pharmacy. Praava's laboratory participates in Randox International Quality Assessment Scheme (RIQAS), the world's largest external quality assessment scheme. RIQAS has more than 47,000 laboratory participants in over 139 countries. Praava has been participating in RIQAS since August 2018 and has received an average accuracy score of 99.9%— making it one of the highest quality laboratories in Bangladesh.

About Praava Health: Praava is a "brick-and-click" healthcare platform that integrates digital health and in-clinic experiences convenient to where everyone lives, works, and clicks. The platform seamlessly combines technology with traditional health services — meaningful doctor-patient relationships (15-minute appointments) and quality diagnostics (lab and imaging) and medications — to improve patient experiences and outcomes. Praava's digital products include Bangladesh's first patient portal app, video consultation services, e-pharmacy, and a digital concierge for at-home primary care services. Praava is also the first in the region to introduce value-based healthcare concepts, aligning patient values with its own incentives. Praava has been recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer (June 2021) and Fast Company as a World Changing Idea (May 2020).

Recent milestones:

250,000+ patients served to date, growing more than 3x year on year

160,000+ COVID-19 tests processed in-house to date

Remote and virtual healthcare services grew to 40% of all services in 2020

New digital product launches in 2020s, including telemedicine, e-pharmacy, and virtual primary care

Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 87, exceeding the highest NPS scores for Fortune 500 companies

To learn more about the services offered by Praava Health, please visit PraavaHealth.com

