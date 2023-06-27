Practical Guide for Revolutionizing Workplace Experiences

"The New Work Exchange" by Scott Cawood is released with Forbes Books

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Work Exchange: Embracing the Future by Putting Employees First, by Scott Cawood is now available. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available on Amazon today.

In the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Great Resignation showed us that workplaces have been turned upside-down. This new book from WorldatWork's CEO challenges today's leaders to throw out the old rule book and embrace change.

With The New Work Exchange, Scott Cawood details a revolutionary new philosophy about building a workplace that works for everyone. According to Cawood's new rulebook, flexibility is the true currency to embrace and the workplace of the future centers on people. Announcing a shift from work-life balance to work-life integration, Cawood's message is clear: Whether you are a C-level executive, a Human Resources professional, or a person seeking greater fulfillment in your work, it's time to make work better for everyone.

"This book is to signal our need to redefine work and workplaces as part of the next industrial age, which some call the Fourth Industrial Revolution," Cawood said. "Whether you are a leader in an organization who hires, sustains, and retains its people or a person who works within an organization of any kind, it's time to recognize and embrace the radical shift influencing how, when, and why we work—as well as what we produce. We're redefining work as both a concept and a practice."

About Scott Cawood

Scott Cawood, EdD, CCP, GRP, CSCP, CBP, is the CEO of WorldatWork, a non-profit, member-based association designed to improve work and employee experiences across the globe. An in-demand speaker, Cawood is driven to share his philosophy and advice with HR professionals and leadership teams.

Before joining WorldatWork, Cawood held leadership positions at W.L. Gore & Associates, Synergy, and ModernThink. Cawood earned his BA in Organizational Communication and Education from Michigan State University where he also earned his MAs in College University Administration and Labor Industrial Relations. He then went on to the University of Pennsylvania for his MS in Learning Sciences and a Doctorate in Business and Learning Integration from Wharton.

Cawood lives and works in the Greater Phoenix area. This is his second book.

About Forbes Books

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

