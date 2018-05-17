Practical Homeschooling Magazine Adds a Digital Edition

FENTON, Mo., May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Practical Homeschooling® magazine, the leading magazine of the homeschool movement, is celebrating its 25th year by adding a digital edition.

New 1-year and 2-year subscriptions, as well as recent back issues, will be available digitally for customers worldwide, via the company's two websites:

Mary Pride, Publisher Current issue of Practical Homeschooling

"We have always offered our print edition to subscribers around the world," says Mary Pride, publisher of Practical Homeschooling, "but copies arrived slowly and we had to charge extra for overseas shipping. At last, millions of overseas English-speaking homeschoolers, would-be homeschoolers, and those who simply want to give their children the most in afterschool learning experiences, will have a fast, affordable way to keep up with the latest homeschool curriculum, news, encouragement, and trends."

With the most popular homeschool Facebook page in the world, Practical Homeschooling already has hundreds of thousands of mobile-savvy followers. Many of these have expressed interest in a digital edition. But the appeal of print also remains strong.

"We are keeping our print edition as well, simply because print works," says Mary Pride. "Libraries, bookstores, support groups, and individual subscribers continue to rely on our print edition. Advertisers know this, too, which is why our ad numbers are going up! We're committed to making homeschooling 'practical' for as many people as possible, whether they're reading our magazine in print, on their computers or mobile devices, or asking us questions and enjoying the news and humor we share on our Facebook page."

About Practical Homeschooling: Launched in 1993, Practical Homeschooling is where homeschoolers go to discover the freshest educational trends, helpful how-tos, and practical answers to their toughest homeschooling questions. Features include their annual Reader Awards and i-Learn Awards, where thousands of homeschoolers rate homeschool products and the highest-rated are announced in the magazine.

