Practical Laser Power Transmission Advanced by Prime Movr

Consumer-sized laser energy transfer holds promise for greater efficiency, longer range, and more real-world applications

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Movr LLC has unveiled its groundbreaking Laser Power Transmission technology. The system converts optical energy from laser beams into electrical energy, which can be used to power devices without the use of wires. Prime Movr is proud to introduce its compact laser-based charging system that enhances the optical collection of light, and improves conversion efficiency.

The founders of Prime Movr are also developing a similar wireless technology using radio frequency (RF), in collaboration with the University of Kashmir's Institute of Technology. While development with RF goes forward, the partners realize that laser technology offers several unique advantages, including higher energy density and more focused targeting. These advantages make the technology particularly well-suited for powering remote, mobile, and hard-to-access electronic systems where traditional wired or inductive charging solutions are impractical. The laser power transmission technology can be leveraged to power applications such as remote sensors, outdoor camera systems, and other autonomous systems.

Co-founder Parvez Rishi commented: "We are delighted to add lasers to our collection of wireless power transfer technologies. The ability to transmit focused energy over a longer distance should have broad appeal across several applications."

When scaled-up, the technology can be paired with renewable energy technologies such as solar photovoltaic, wind turbines and wave energy converters. The harvested energy can be transferred directly to usable applications, or the energy can be transferred to batteries for later use. The Prime Movr laser system can enable the implementation of such sustainable energy technologies without being tethered to wires.

