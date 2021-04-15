Practical Methods Offers Anti-Counterfeiting and Traceability Solutions with Digimarc

BEAVERTON, Ore., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC), creator of the Digimarc Platform for digital identification and detection, announced today an agreement with Seoul, South Korea-based Practical Methods to license the edgecode offering, which provides serialized Digimarc Barcode on packaging for anti-counterfeiting, supply chain visibility and consumer engagement initiatives. Practical Methods specializes in segments within the cosmetics, pharmaceutical, healthcare, consumer packaged goods, sports, apparel and food industries.

"We're excited to offer Digimarc Barcode to our customers under the edgecode brand, and we see a huge potential for growth, particularly in the brand protection space," said Practical Methods founder and CEO, Howard Kim. "Our customers see the value of using Digimarc over other symbologies and brand protection solutions."

The edgecode with Digimarc Barcode is a fully-serialized solution for connected packaging and variable data printing solutions. The edgecode mobile app is powered by Digimarc Discover software and is optimized for the varied workflow requirements and scanning device diversity found in the Asian marketplace.

Practical Methods is one of the largest suppliers of variable data barcodes to the cosmetics sector. The company also partners with an Asian professional sports league, adding edgecode to game tickets to prevent counterfeiting and protect the league's brand reputation.

"Practical Methods is a passionate advocate for Digimarc Barcode and connected packaging, and their anti-counterfeiting and traceability solutions are critically needed in the markets they serve," said Scott Wilcox, VP, Client Services, Digimarc. "We're proud our technology can support edgecode and help key industries, such as pharmaceutical and healthcare, gain visibility into their supply chains, protect customers and preserve their brand's reputations."

Find out more about Practical Methods' solutions and learn about the traceability benefits of Digimarc.

###

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of media, including packaging, other commercial print, digital images, audio and video. The Digimarc Platform takes industry beyond the barcode, providing innovative and comprehensive automatic identification software and services to simplify search and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. The Digimarc Platform enables applications that benefit retailers and consumer brands, national and state government agencies, media and entertainment industries, and others. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon, with a growing supplier network around the world. Visit www.digimarc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter to learn more about The Barcode of Everything®.

SOURCE Digimarc Corporation

Related Links

http://www.digimarc.com

