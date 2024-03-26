Practice Better's That Clean Life Introduces Transformative AI Health Insights

First and only nutrition planning software to incorporate AI for practitioners to improve client education and better health outcomes

TORONTO, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Practice Better , the leading all-in-one practice management platform for health and wellness professionals, today announced the release of That Clean Life's AI Health Insights, a new feature that empowers practitioners with nutrition education associated with each recipe on their clients' nutrition plan to promote better dietary adherence, and ultimately better health outcomes. Leveraging more than 18,000 AI Health Insights, That Clean Life, the nutrition planning software acquired by Practice Better last year, is the first and only platform to incorporate AI for integrated practitioner and client education.

Today, in the United States, more than 40% of adult women and 39% of adult men are living with obesity. With almost half of U.S. adults projected to be obese by 2030, acknowledging the direct correlation with an unhealthy diet is crucial as it's one of the major risk factors for a range of chronic diseases, including cardiovascular diseases, cancer and diabetes. Research shows that when armed with information about the health effects of the food they eat, people are more likely to adopt healthier, long-term eating habits.

"Increasing food literacy is critical to health and resilience," said Abigail Keeso, co-founder of That Clean Life and vice president of Growth Marketing at Practice Better. "AI Health Insights enriches the more than 6,000 recipes available in That Clean Life, with insights derived from each recipe's data, including the ingredients, directions, notes and nutrition information. This helps clients understand the 'why' behind a practitioner's recommendations, encouraging compliance and better health outcomes."

That Clean Life is a nutrition planning tool designed specifically for health and wellness professionals to ease the delivery process of personalized nutrition guidance to clients in a streamlined and personalized way. Practitioners can create customized meal plans, access a comprehensive recipe library, generate custom grocery lists and provide tailored support to their clients on their wellness journey. The platform emphasizes the importance of personalized nutrition, meeting the unique needs of each individual.

"Practice Better is dramatically changing what practitioners can expect in a practice management platform," said Kim Walsh, CEO of Practice Better. "AI Health Insights is another link in the chain that empowers health and wellness professionals across a broad spectrum of specialties to collaborate with their clients and provide more holistic care."

Practice Better also launched a new Practice Better Community and Academy, a self-hosted community and learning platform that connects practitioners with a global network of peers and experts. Open to all, the new Community and Academy brings together practitioners and practice administrators across different disciplines, geographic locations and educational backgrounds, so they can connect with each other, grow their expertise on the platform and learn new ways of growing a successful practice together. To join the community, visit https://community.practicebetter.io/home .

Practice Better is the leading all-in-one practice management platform, empowering health and wellness professionals to help millions of clients live better lives. The company serves 15,000+ customers in 70+ countries, reaches more than 1 million clients across the globe, and processes hundreds of millions of dollars annually in payments on behalf of its customers. From its earliest days supporting nutrition-focused practitioners, Practice Better has been embraced by a wide range of practitioners, including licensed mental health providers, naturopathic doctors, chiropractors and more. The platform relieves wellness professionals of the burden of administrative work, helps them engage more with clients and empowers them to scale their practices beyond the traditional 1:1 model. Customers consistently award Practice Better the highest satisfaction scores in the field and recommend it enthusiastically to their friends. Learn more at practicebetter.io .

