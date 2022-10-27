Practice Booster's New CEO, Dr. Jim DiMarino, Announces Release of Must-Have 2023 Dental Practice Coding and Administration Manuals for Pre-Sale, Including Launch of Two New Resources

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Practice Booster, an eAssist Publishing Company, released for pre-sale the 2023 editions of the dental industry's most respected resources. The Practice Booster library includes three of the most well-known and highly-regarded manuals – Dental Coding with Confidence, Dental Administration with Confidence, and Medical Dental Cross Coding with Confidence. The 2023 pre-sale includes the launch of two new manuals – Dental Documentation with Confidence, and Dental Technology with Confidence – expanding the lineup of definitive resources available to dental practice owners and their office teams.

Practice Booster Powered by eAssist Dental Solutions

"Dental office cash flow and profitability depends, to a large extent, on their ability to collect all that is rightfully owed to them by dental insurance carriers and/or their patients," explained James DiMarino, DMD, MSED, CDC, the new CEO of Practice Booster. "It simply cannot be done without the wealth of knowledge, guidance, and 'insider info' these manuals provide to the dental profession for accurately preparing, submitting and processing claims. Running a dental practice without these critical tools is like trying to do dentistry with one hand tied behind your back!"

Dr. DiMarino recently assumed the Chief Executive Officer position at Practice Booster. He holds a dental and master's degree in education from the University of Pennsylvania. He completed a General Practice Residency, became a solopreneur practicing general dentistry, all while researching and implementing advanced dental technologies and consulting as a Dentrix and Schick trainer. Dr. DiMarino has worked in the dental insurance industry for over a decade as a dental consultant, a State Dental Director, and as a National Dental Director. In 2018 he completed the certification requirements to become an AADC Certified Dental Consultant.

Dr. DiMarino served as the Director of Medical Affairs for GlaxoSmithKline ensuring the effective deployment of safety/compliance/governance standards across GSK's Consumer Healthcare business which included: Sensodyne, ProNamel, Biotene, Parodontax, and Aquafresh in the USA, Canada, and Puerto Rico. As the Director of Clinical Affairs for Premier Dental Products, Dr. DiMarino coordinated product launch strategies, sales team and dealer representative training, led their key opinion leader (KOL) engagement program, and participated in new product development. Dr. DiMarino is also a patented inventor, trainer, educator, publisher, and lecturer having presented across the USA, Japan, Germany, London, Poland, Mexico, and Finland.

Orders are now being accepted for the 2023 editions of the following five manuals:

Dental Coding with Confidence – Dentistry's premier CDT coding guide. Exclusive reader-friendly graphics arm dental teams with the ability to prevent the most common and costly coding errors. Comprehensive content includes predictive error correction and expert comments about CDT codes (including the 22 additions, 14 revisions, and 2 deletions to the 2023 code set), dental plan limitations, and key narrative guidance in order to successfully submit dental claims for maximum and timely reimbursement.





This new manual provides tools to keep practices in compliance, minimize risk in the event of an audit, and maximize legitimate reimbursement. The guide provides everything practice owners and teams need to know when it comes to obtaining and recording proper documentation. Dental Technology with Confidence – The NEW guide for forward-thinking practices. Specialists and general dentists that specialize in innovative procedures, or simply enjoy incorporating the latest state-of-the-art technologies and techniques, need the insurance coding and administration insight provided in this one-of-a-kind guide. Practice owners can feel confident in navigating the confusing world of insurance as it relates to technological advancements in dentistry, avoid common errors, and maximize legitimate insurance reimbursement for more advanced procedures.

"Practice Booster is already the definitive source for insurance billing, coding and administrative support for dentists and their teams. We're proud to launch these two NEW and much-needed manuals, in keeping with our commitment to continually expand our lineup of educational tools and resources that solve problems, and bring practice owners greater peace of mind and profitability," said Dr. DiMarino.

About Practice Booster

Practice Booster, an eAssist Publishing Company, encompasses the full line of Dr. Charles Blair & Associates products listed above – including the online system®, Practice Booster Code Advisor, Insurance Solutions Newsletter, manuals, and other resources; as well as Revenue Enhancement Training and Coordination of Benefits 1:1 Training which are customized for your practice. Designed to provide accurate and comprehensive billing, coding, and implementation tips, these resources lead to maximum reimbursement from dental insurance payors while mitigating risk.

eAssist clients have access to the Practice Booster Code Advisor as part of a subscription included in their service agreement. The Practice Booster suite of offerings also includes the Dental Zing online education platform, which offers on-demand training for dental practice owners and teams.

To learn more, visit Practice Booster online at: https://www.practicebooster.com .

About eAssist Dental Solutions

eAssist Dental Solutions is the nation's leading platform in dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices. eAssist serves thousands of dental practices through a proprietary technology platform that connects dental practices to vetted dental billing specialists, allowing practice owners to fully outsource their billing department to eAssist. The end-to-end solution enhances a dental practice's revenue cycle management and eases the burden of dental teams, ultimately helping practices be more efficient, profitable, and patient-focused.

To learn more, visit eAssist online at: www.dentalbilling.com , Facebook.com/eAssistMe , and @eAssist.me on Instagram .

