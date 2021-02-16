Practice Director at Slalom Instructs Premier M&A Training Academy Course

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris von Bogdandy , Practice Director at Slalom , is instructing an M&A Science Academy course titled "Turning a Deal Thesis into Integration Objectives."

The course curriculum includes a variety of sections: why it's important to invest in integration planning, short and long term integration objectives, governance structure, and integration metrics. Course participants will learn about cornerstone decisions, how to build an integration experience road map, and whether or not deal project management software is worth the investment.

Chris takes participants through the individual steps to take when turning the deal thesis into specific integration objectives and gives examples of cornerstone decisions one may have to make during this process.

The course is available online through either an annual subscription for $79 a month billed annually or a monthly membership of just $99 a month. Both subscription types include unlimited access to a library of additional courses. Learn more about Chris's course and M&A Science Academy at https://www.mascience.com/academy .

About M&A Science Academy

M&A Science Academy is an outcome-based online workshop program, providing clear and tangible value. The instructors are M&A professionals that demonstrate and encourage the practice of actual methods. Programs are designed to fit in a full-time schedule at a reasonable cost. Through this private community, you'll be able to move your practice forward by engaging with other talented minds from the industry. Learn more at https://www.mascience.com/academy .

