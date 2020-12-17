Practice Labs named a G2 ‘High Performer’ for Virtual IT Labs in the Winter G2 Grid Reports and achieves six further best in class badges

According to Tom Pringle, Vice President, Market Research at G2: "It is the authentic voice of the customer that powers our reports at G2 – ranking B2B software founded on users' experience in buying, implementing and using it. We are delighted to highlight the tangible achievements of software solutions ranked on our site as they showcase the voice of the user while delivering valuable, actionable insights to other potential buyers and users."

In the Winter G2 Grid Report, having received reviews from verified users compared to similar products in the Virtual Lab category, Practice Labs achieved six further best in class badges as follows:

Highest User Adoption: Described by G2 as 'The Highest User Adoption product in the Implementation Index earned the highest User Adoption rating in its category.'

Fastest Implementation: Described by G2 as 'The Fastest Implementation product in the Implementation Index had the shortest go-live time in its category.'

Best Meets Requirements: Described by G2 as 'The Best Meets Requirements product in the Usability Index earned the highest Meets Requirements rating in its category.'

Best Support: Described by G2 as 'The Highest Quality of Support product in the Relationship Index earned the highest Quality of Support rating in its category.'

Easiest to do business with: Described by G2 as 'The Easiest Doing Business With product in the Relationship Index earned the highest Ease of Doing Business With rating in its category.'

Easiest Admin: Described by G2 as 'The Easiest Admin product in the Usability Index earned the highest Ease of Admin rating in its category.'

Commenting on the rankings, Ricky Doyle, CEO of Practice Labs said: "My thanks to all those who took time out of their busy schedules to leave such great reviews. The rankings reflect our increasing focus on customer experience and user support – both are functions we have grown by more than 200% during 2020 and will continue to expand throughout the coming year.

"We were equally delighted to see that our Virtual Labs are the most likely on the market to meet demands, which acknowledges our ongoing emphasis on innovation to ensure our platform and content remain best in class. This effort continues, with plans to quadruple our content and platform development teams during Q1 of 2021 to ensure we remain agile and responsive to growing market demand and the changing needs of our partners and direct customers."

Two of the most recent reviews from customers using Practice Labs:

"It [Practice Labs] brings practical applications to learning IT concepts. Our students are able to work with real servers/computers and now that we are training remotely, Practice Labs are invaluable to our training delivery and very cost effective."

And:

"Our students appreciate the enhanced learning experience provided by Practice Labs. They are able to experience the software in a hands on way and put their knowledge to use through the various features".

Learn more about what real users have to say by visiting the Practice Labs listing on G2

About Practice Labs

Practice Labs supports digital skill development, certification, work readiness and career progression. Using the latest technology and software, hosted virtually in the Practice Labs Private Cloud, users can:

• Practice IT within a safe, live-lab environment.

• Prove IT and digital skills to assessors and employers.

• Do IT to experiment, build confidence and gain mastery.

Press Contact:

Louise Jaggs

+44 (0)7597 739343

https://practice-labs.com

SOURCE Practice Labs