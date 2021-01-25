Practice Labs named in Training Industry’s 2021 Watch List of Experiential Learning Tech Companies

"The companies featured on our first Experiential Learning Technologies Companies Watch List represent emerging and specialized organizations that create unique learning experiences through interactive technologies and job-based scenarios," said Danielle Draewell, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. "These digital learning products and services serve a variety of industries and job roles that create engaging training solutions that transform organizations."

Commenting on the achievement, Ricky Doyle, CEO of Practice Labs Systems said:

"It's an honor to be recognised by such a respected organization and I'm immensely proud of all the Practice Labs Crew, who work tirelessly to deliver against our aim 'to always exceed our customers' expectations'. Our year has got off to a great start. The news came in that during 2020, the hits on our Practice Labs exceeded 3,000,000 and our customer care ratings had reached an all-time high. Shortly afterwards we were awarded six best-in-class badges in the G2 2021 Winter Grid Report for Virtual Labs; and we've now been included in Training Industry's inaugural Watch List of Experiential Learning Technology Companies.

"They say things come in threes, but we're not done yet! As the pioneer of virtual live-lab environments for hands-on digital competency, we are constantly innovating our platform and our content. We have ambitious growth plans for our solution during the coming year, including a groundbreaking set of assessment tools to measure knowledge, skills and, even more importantly, actual real-world ability."

About Practice Labs

Practice Labs supports digital skill development, certification, work readiness and career progression. Using the latest technology and software, hosted virtually in the Practice Labs Private Cloud, users can:

Practice IT within a safe, live-lab environment.

Prove IT and digital skills to assessors and employers.

Do IT to experiment, build confidence and gain mastery.

