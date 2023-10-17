Practice Panda Brings Integrated Digital Services Approach to Tax & Accounting Space

Mostad Marketing Cloud, Integer, and TaxVid Merge and Rebrand as Practice Panda

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tax and accounting professionals now have a new partner to help them showcase their expertise to clients and to help navigate the daily challenges of running a professional practice.

Mostad Marketing Cloud, Integer, and TaxVid, three leading solutions of digital services for tax and accounting professionals from Client Centric Communications, Inc., announced today that they are rebranding and merging into one solution called Practice Panda. This internal merger brings together years of expertise in marketing, website development, and video content creation specifically for tax and accounting firms.

Practice Panda reflects CCC's growth since its founding and through acquisitions. It also aims to create a modern, fresh look that better conveys the breadth of digital services offered, including content creation, website building, and social media marketing. Together as Practice Panda, they will offer tax and accounting professionals a comprehensive digital services platform from one location.

"With Practice Panda, we remain focused on our vision to be the trusted ally for professional practices that care about staying connected with their clients, enabling them to thrive while upholding genuine personal relationships," said Stephen Enzler, CEO at CCC, Inc. "We know it's tough out there for tax professionals, with more work to do in less time and added complexity every year. Our commitment is to help tax and accounting professionals save time by providing practice management tools and client-centric content, which will free up more time to focus on essential client services."

The merger is expected to be completed in October 2023. While operations will continue as usual during the transition, clients can expect to see changes to the website, social media, and other brand assets reflecting the new Practice Panda identity.

About Client Centric Communications (CCC), Inc.

With a history of nearly 40 years in the tax and accounting industry, Client Centric Communications, Inc. is dedicated to helping firm owners manage their practice, engage with clients, and provide relevant content that reinforces their expertise. Having earned the trust of thousands of firm owners, CCC's marketing experts, writers, developers, and customer care team are focused on bringing integrated solutions to the tax and accounting space.

SOURCE Client Centric Communications, Inc.