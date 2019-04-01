Practice Velocity® Announces New Functionality in EMR for Primary Care Practice

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Practice Velocity (PV), the leading expert in urgent care EMR, announced new Chronic Problem Management (CPM) feature that allows healthcare professionals in the primary care and family practice spaces to chart and document patient care. Instead of charting based on episodic symptoms that the patient has identified, providers will now have the capability to begin charting based on a known problem the patient has.

The primary purpose of the new CPM functionality is to help providers administer proper care for a chronic problem, with patients receiving prompt follow-up about a known ailment. Providers will also be able to see a patient's previous HPI while documenting a chronic problem, streamlining the patient experience.

"When we launched PV's EMR, our hope was that we would create features that would complement the growth seen in the urgent care industry," says David Stern, Practice Velocity CEO. "The new CPM tab will open up new opportunities for PV to help our clients succeed and grow, which will then help patients get better care."

This new functionality will be able to help support clients that offer both urgent care and primary care services. A new HPI tab now contains two sub-tabs, chief complaint and CPM. The CPM sub-tab will automatically display if a patient has been to your center before and was charted using the sub-tab.

"The release of the CPM tab is a step in a long line of features that are meant to support the blended clinic model," says Adam Jennison, director of product. "As the urgent care industry continues to evolve, there is a need for our team to make strategic moves when thinking about the future of healthcare. A lot of our clients are already offering both urgent care and primary care services, so we created a feature that is easy to use and can be accessed right in the EMR."

The Practice Velocity team worked with clients to develop this feature, making sure it was simple and practical so that any provider would be able to easily navigate to the CPM tab and begin charting.

"We really wanted to create a feature that corresponded to the needs of our clients," says Sara Wirth, senior product owner. "We developed the CPM tab with our user's input so that they would be able to provide better care for patients and see their practice grow."

Practice Velocity plans to release a series of updates that will continue to support providers that are in primary care or family practice. Users can choose to have the CPM tab as their default tab by contacting support or account management.

About Practice Velocity

Practice Velocity provides a full scope of industry-leading medical software and services designed to improve efficiency, support delivery of quality care, and maximize revenue for urgent care centers, occupational medicine clinics, primary care physicians and outpatient specialty providers. More than 900 urgent care clinics in all 50 states have used Practice Velocity's products and services to improve performance and build successful businesses. For more information, visit www.practicevelocity.com or call 888-779-0540.

