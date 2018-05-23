"Achieving HITRUST CSF Certification is a great example of our commitment to meeting the healthcare industry's highest standards for protecting healthcare customer data and managing risk," says Rick Cochran, Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Security Officer at PV.

The Health Information Trust Alliance (HITRUST) established the Common Security Framework (CSF), which incorporates HIPAA, HITECH, PCI and COBIT requirements. These requirements can be integrated with other regulations and security standards, such as NIST, to protect sensitive data. CSF was developed by the industry's leading security and technology experts and features a third-party certification process to ensure an organization has implemented the framework to its high standards.

"Risk to data, in any industry, is a real fear, but since we are in the healthcare field and handle sensitive patient data we need to be extra careful," says Dr. David Stern, CEO Practice Velocity. "I am very proud of the team's tenacity to work hard and follow through to obtain this certification."

About Practice Velocity

Practice Velocity provides a full scope of industry-leading medical software and services designed to improve efficiency, support delivery of quality care, and maximize revenue for urgent care centers, occupational medicine clinics, primary care physicians and outpatient specialty providers. More than 800 urgent care clinics in all 50 states have used Practice Velocity's products and services to improve performance and build successful businesses. For more information, visit www.practicevelocity.com.

For More Information:

Jaimie Kowalski, 815-986-2634

jkowalski@practicevelocity.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/practice-velocity-earns-prestigious-hitrust-csf-certification-300653554.html

SOURCE Practice Velocity

Related Links

http://www.practicevelocity.com

