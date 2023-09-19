PracticePro 365™ Announces Engagement Letter Automation for Practice Management

News provided by

PracticePro 365

19 Sep, 2023, 13:29 ET

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PracticePro 365™ helps CPA and other professional services firms across the country improve their productivity, grow revenue, and visualize their data from its unified Microsoft cloud platform. PracticePro 365 is pleased to announce its newest feature, Engagement Letter Automation, streamlining communications to new and existing clients from within the PracticePro 365 platform.

Accurate and appropriately tailored client engagement letters are critical to allow CPA firms to communicate key understandings with their clients based on the nature and scope of services to be provided. Creating, sending, tracking, and storing engagement letters is typically a manual process requiring numerous layers of review to ensure they comply with firm and professional standards. With Engagement Letter Automation, PracticePro 365 automates the engagement letter process to remove those issues to increase the accuracy and efficiency for both firms and their clients.

Features of Engagement Letter Automation include:

  • Generating engagement letters either one-by-one or in mass utilizing selected templates
  • Seamlessly sending client engagement letters automatically via e-signature or e-mail
  • Creating editable engagement letter templates to ensure engagement and firm specific language is consistently incorporated into each client engagement letter, no matter the nature of the engagement or the scope of work.
  • Storing engagement letters natively within PracticePro 365
  • Utilizing an approval processing workflow

"We purposely built PracticePro 365 on the secure, cloud-based Microsoft Dynamics platform to take advantage of the Microsoft ecosystem and enable innovations such as Engagement Letter Automation without using API's or other third-party integrations," said Steve Templeton, the founder and president of PracticePro 365, LLC. "The result creates a significant time and cost savings to our PracticePro 365 user base."

For more information about Engagement Letter Automation, please contact Tadgh Spradlin, Director of Sales and Client Development, [email protected].

About PracticePro 365

PracticePro 365 is the all-in-one, cloud-based practice management software suite for CPA firms. We combine deep industry and process expertise with our custom developed software, to enable growth and innovation for our clients. With over 30 years of experience in professional services, PracticePro 365 serves customers across all industries, providing tools to optimize resources, improve cash flow and plan for the future, so less time is spent managing and more time is spent on business growth. To see how PracticePro 365 can help your firm, visit us at practicepro365.com.

561-798-9988
[email protected]

SOURCE PracticePro 365

