PracticePro Forms Pre-Law Founding Circle of International Firms & Companies to Award Nine Pre-Law Diversity Scholarships

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PracticePro announced that it will award at least Nine Pre-Law Diversity Scholarships in partnership with its newly formed Pre-Law Founding Circle: Baker Botts, Haynes and Boone, Jackson Walker, Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton, McDermott Will & Emery, Morrison Foerster, VMware, WilmerHale, and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. On March 10, 2023, PracticePro and the Founding Circle will hold an information session for pre-law students to share law school admissions advice and answer questions about the scholarship.

Last year, PracticePro created the Pre-Law Diversity Scholarship with Jackson Walker, with additional support from Wilson Sonsini and VMware, to provide underrepresented students with strategic guidance and financial support as they navigate the law school admissions process and prepare for legal careers.

"Having the privilege of working with underrepresented law students for almost a decade and hearing their stories of overcoming immense challenges, I knew there would be a need for the Pre-law Diversity Scholarship, but we were absolutely stunned by the quality of the 100+ applications that we received," said Niki Khoshzamir, Founder and CEO of PracticePro.

PracticePro was ultimately able to provide scholarships to three students representing Howard University, UC Riverside, and UT Austin.

"Many scholarship applicants are first-generation college graduates whose path to law school and beyond would be much smoother with the resources that the Pre-Law Diversity Scholarship provides. Last year, we ultimately realized there was demand that we could not meet, so we decided to turn to our long-term supporters to create the Founding Circle to try and help more students this year," shared Mica Beckmann, 2L at the University of Chicago and PracticePro's Strategic Partnerships & Community Engagement Specialist.

The Founding Circle members have a long history of leadership in the diversity, equity, and inclusion space, including building PracticePro's other two DEI programs. In addition to funding the Pre-Law Diversity Scholarships, the Founding Circle will play a pivotal role in mentoring scholars, identifying additional needs of pre-law students, and designing future programming to address those needs.

The 2023 Pre-Law Diversity Scholarship recipients will receive:

$1,200 LSAT stipend

$500 law school application fee reimbursement

law school application fee reimbursement Law school admissions coaching, which includes application strategy, personal statement generation and review, legal resume drafting, and scholarship negotiation

Career coaching, which includes an introduction to the legal industry and recruiting, and preparation for first-year summer legal internship opportunities

Mentorship from Founding Circle firms and companies

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Junior or Senior in college or graduated college in the last two years, applying for admission to law school in Fall 2023 (Class of 2027) or Fall 2024 (Class of 2028)

Minimum 3.2 undergraduate GPA

Member of a racial, ethnic, gender, or socioeconomic group which has been historically underrepresented in the legal profession, a member of the LGBTQ+ community, or those with a disability

The deadline to submit a completed application is Friday, March 31, 2023. To learn more about the scholarship program, visit the PracticePro website . To inquire about joining the Founding Circle, email [email protected] .

Meet PracticePro

PracticePro is an EdTech social enterprise. Through training, coaching, and scholarships, it strives to change the way new lawyers learn to practice law and make their transition to practice easier.

Media Contact:

Niki Khoshzamir

Founder and CEO, PracticePro

[email protected]

415-237-3703

www.practicepro.cc

