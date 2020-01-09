Practifi Completes $16.3M Series B Funding Round With Updata Partners to Accelerate Growth

CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Practifi, a business management platform for financial advisors, today announced its $16.3 million Series B funding led by Updata Partners, with participation from existing Series A investors Equity Venture Partners (EVP). With this investment, Practifi plans to scale the team, expand presence around the globe, and invest in the software platform to further elevate the client experience.

Practifi's executive leadership team discuss the opportunities ahead for driving growth in financial services technology.

"I'm tremendously proud of how much we've accomplished in the U.S. since establishing our Chicago office in 2018, but this is only the beginning. Our continued partnership with EVP and our new partnership with Updata will help us drive even more growth. Our vision is to create the most efficient business management platform possible for financial advice firms," stated Glenn Elliott, co-founder and chief executive officer of Practifi.

Adrian Johnstone, co-founder and chief commercial officer, added, "With so much pressure across advice firms, we are deeply committed to extending our platform to add even more value. We've been hard at work on some truly amazing new features and integrations, and this investment will propel our product development even faster."

Driven by a passion for the client experience, Practifi's collaborative platform connects the tools needed to drive efficient operations so advisors can concentrate on building trust and positive relationships with their clients.

Carter Griffin, general partner of Updata, added, "In a competitive market, Practifi has created a tool that enables growth, compliance, and efficiency for financial advice firms. We invested in Practifi because they have a genuine vision for an industry that needs revolutionizing. We're excited to be partnering with them as they build exciting new features and create a more innovative financial services solution."

About Updata Partners

Updata Partners is a leading technology growth equity firm based in Washington, DC. Led by an investment team averaging more than 25 years of technology experience, Updata invests in high-growth software and software-driven businesses where the combination of its capital and operating experience will help accelerate success. To learn more, visit updata.com.

About Practifi

More than a CRM, Practifi is a business management platform designed for growing financial advice businesses around the world. Practifi allows financial advisors, family offices and broker dealers to effortlessly manage their client relationships, monitor compliance and automate workflows, all through an easy-to-use interface. To learn more, visit practifi.com.

