Practifi Launches New Compliance Role-Based App To Platform, Enabling Firms To Proactively Mitigate Risk

CHICAGO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Practifi, a business management platform for high-performing wealth institutions, broker-dealers, and RIAs, today announced the release of its new compliance-focused solution to its existing suite of innovative role-based apps. The revolutionary apps surface data, dashboards and reports most pertinent to the different roles within an organization helping teams save time, minimize risk and streamline processes.

The new compliance app offers compliance teams the ability to proactively identify and mitigate risk within a unified platform. Instead of waiting to uncover issues and violations, compliance teams can use the customized app to manage, monitor and track compliance obligations quickly and efficiently. Users can also set and receive alerts for missing client data and overdue documents, and directly task advisors and client service team members to swiftly resolve the possible risk.

"When it comes to business management technology, tailored operational visibility is key for both company and client success," said Adrian Johnstone, Practifi's co-founder and chief commercial officer. "We believe the future of financial advice relies on centralized technology that curates information, tasks and reports to fit the different roles within an organization. With the new compliance app, our platform not only gives compliance teams and wealth managers greater peace of mind, but also advances our vision of providing unified technology for financial firms."

Practifi's role-based apps provide tailored dashboards and information to enable different teams to focus on their most important work. Complementing existing advisory, client service, marketing, and management apps, the new compliance app solidifies Practifi as the unified platform for high-performing advisory firms.

About Practifi

More than a CRM, Practifi is an enterprise-grade business management platform designed for high-performing financial advice firms. Practifi's innovative product suite helps advisory teams integrate systems and automate processes while maximizing revenue, boosting growth, and strengthening client relationships. With a focus on client success and product innovation, Practifi provides the foundation and support needed to build the financial advisory firm of the future. Practifi was founded in Sydney, Australia, and has U.S. headquarters in Chicago. To learn more, visit practifi.com .

