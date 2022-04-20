Practifi Welcomes Paige Johnson as Director of Strategic Partnerships & Alliances

Former Skience and Docupace Sales Executive Brings Deep-Seated Relationships and Industry Expertise, Enhancing Practifi's Growth Path and Partner Ecosystem

CHICAGO, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Practifi, a business management platform for high-performing RIAs, broker-dealers and wealth institutions, today announced Paige Johnson has joined the company as the Director, Strategic Partnerships & Alliances. In this role, Johnson will be responsible for fostering deeper relationships with enterprise clients enabling strategic integrations throughout the Practifi ecosystem.

Adrian Johnstone, President and Co-Founder of Practifi, said, "Paige's deep experience and long-standing relationships across the industry positions Practifi for meaningful growth as we continue to scale. Her approach and style strengthen our outstanding leadership team and on behalf of our entire company, I'm pleased to welcome her to Practifi and look forward to her successfully partnering with industry leaders to continue providing a seamless client experience."

Over the past two decades, Johnson has served in account management and business development roles, most recently as Vice President of Strategic Alliances at Skience. Prior to her time at Skience, Johnson served as Director of Strategic Alliances for Docupace Technologies.

About Practifi

Practifi is the performance optimization platform purpose-built for the wealth management industry. Practifi empowers teams to automate workflows, create rich client records, and access advanced analytics in a unified experience. With comprehensive APIs, a range of specialist wealth industry integrations, and an ecosystem of hundreds of integrated apps, our platform centralizes data and gives greater visibility across organizations. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with offices in Sydney, Australia, Practifi enables organizations across the globe to deepen loyalty with their clients and pioneer the future of wealth management. To learn more, visit practifi.com.

SOURCE Practifi