Practifi Welcomes Tim Highland as Head of Professional Services

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Practifi, a business management platform for high-performing wealth institutions, broker-dealers and RIAs, today announced Tim Highland has joined the company as head of professional services. In this role, Highland will lead Practifi's professional services team in onboarding clients, implementing new projects and enhancing the client journey.

"We're thrilled to have Tim join our growing team of industry leaders as we continue to rapidly expand and develop an innovative platform that has evolved to the needs of the enterprise industry," said Adrian Johnstone, co-founder and president of Practifi. "Tim's devotion to client success and extensive expertise in both the fintech industry and advisory world will help us deepen client partnerships and ensure they get the most value from our platform."

Highland joins Practifi after serving as the vice president of client success at Skience where he developed account plans and aligned clients' needs and digital transformation goals. Prior to his time at Skience, Highland was the vice president of client solutions at Docupace Technologies, and, before that, was the executive vice president of business development at IPI Wealth Management.

About Practifi

More than a CRM, Practifi is an enterprise-grade business management platform designed for high-performing financial advice firms. Practifi's innovative product suite helps advisory teams integrate systems and automate processes while maximizing revenue, boosting growth, and strengthening client relationships. With a focus on client success and product innovation, Practifi provides the foundation and support needed to build the financial advisory firm of the future. Practifi was founded in Sydney, Australia, and has U.S. headquarters in Chicago. To learn more, visit practifi.com.

