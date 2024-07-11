Practis Announces Formation of Onspire Health Marketing

Agency provides tech-enabled, integrated marketing solutions to ignite long-term, sustainable growth across the healthcare landscape

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Practis announces the formation of Onspire Health Marketing, a full-service marketing firm that exclusively serves organizations within the healthcare industry. Onspire Health Marketing provides fully integrated digital marketing solutions alongside strategy-first marketing, branding and advertising services to meet every client's needs.

With deep expertise in numerous medical specialties and practices, Onspire Health Marketing leverages digital innovation and integrated, data-driven strategies to accelerate intelligent growth. Its wide range of clients includes medical and dental practices, hospitals and health systems, technology-enabled health services, medical device and diagnostics firms, payers, boards and associations, behavioral health services, and other healthcare organizations of all types.

The new corporate organization brings together four companies – HearWorks, MedPB, Practis and Dobies Health Marketing – with plans to add additional companies to the full-service platform in the near future.

"Onspire Health Marketing delivers in ways few other firms can, because as an all-in-one company, we are unique in the depth and breadth of how we support long-term, sustainable client growth," said Brock Fay, Chief Executive Officer. "No matter the size or scope, we help our clients navigate the challenges of the unpredictable healthcare landscape and empower them to thrive in ways that redefine purpose-driven growth."

With the understanding that competing for growth in an ever-evolving marketplace requires the most comprehensive, highly skilled approach, the Onspire Health Marketing commitment lies in cultivating transformative strategies that resonate at the core of healthcare brands.

"We are ushering in a future where healthcare is much more than a service – it is a beacon of wellness, accessibility and excellence," Fay said. "The combination of full-service capabilities and tech-enabled growth solutions puts Onspire Health Marketing in position to propel our clients to unprecedented success."

SOURCE Onspire Health Marketing