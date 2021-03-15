Practising Law Institute Introduces CLE Programs for Paralegals

PLI's new Paralegal Center offers industry-standard CLE training resources tailored to paralegals and legal assistants. Tweet this

PLI Privileged Members enjoy unlimited access to all Paralegal Center programs as well as PLI's full roster of professional development resources.

New Paralegal Center content will be added regularly, beginning with Legal Ethics for Paralegals 2021, available now. Featuring a team of experienced legal professionals from Dykema, this program covers legal ethics applicable to paralegals in all settings, including private practice, corporations, public service and/or governmental agencies, offering insights on how to navigate what can be a confusing system of overlapping rules. Specific topics covered include: the ABA definition of a paralegal and recent changes; regulations that govern a paralegal's work, both from the ABA Model Rules and state rules of conduct; and professional organizations for paralegals and their corresponding ethical obligations.

"Recognizing the vital role that paralegals and legal assistants play at law firms and legal departments of all sizes, we drew on PLI's decades of experience developing accredited compliance offerings to create a resource tailored for these professionals," says PLI Interim President Craig Miller. "We're proud to add the PLI Paralegal Center to our robust accreditation resources for the legal industry, including programs for attorneys, human resources specialists, professional development departments, and privacy officers."

"PLI strives to be an all-inclusive provider for our Privileged Members," says Kirsten Talmage, PLI's Senior Director, Product Strategy and Development, who led the development of the Paralegal Center. "The addition of paralegal CLE content will further provide legal team members in firms and organizations with the training, education, and compliance resources they need to more effectively do their work and advance in their careers."

About Practising Law Institute (PLI)

Practising Law Institute is a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping attorneys and other professionals at the forefront of knowledge and expertise. PLI is chartered by the Regents of the University of the State of New York, and was founded in 1933 by Harold P. Seligson. PLI provides the highest quality, accredited, continuing legal and professional education programs in a variety of formats. This content is delivered by more than 4,000 volunteer faculty, including prominent lawyers, judges, investment bankers, accountants, corporate counsel, and U.S. and international government regulators. PLI publishes a comprehensive library of treatises, course handbooks, answer books and journals, also available through the PLI PLUS online platform. The essence of PLI's mission is its commitment to the pro bono community.

