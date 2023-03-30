Practising Law Institute Introduces New Mobile App

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Practising Law Institute (PLI), the leading provider of continuing legal education and training resources for lawyers and other professionals, has introduced a new app allowing learners to stay ever current on the go.

Available for both iOS and Android devices, PLI's Mobile App provides access to thousands of hours of world-class programs across all major practice areas.

New Mobile App represents the latest evolution in PLI's 90-year history of developing innovative training Practising Law Institute's new Mobile App allows learners to access thousands of hours of world-class CLE programs

Using the PLI Mobile App, users can:

Register for and access both live and on-demand programs from a mobile device

View and download program materials, ask questions, and participate in live polling during programs

Earn, request, and track CLE and other credits

Add programs to their library for later viewing — even when offline

Pause, save progress, and re-start on-demand programs across multiple devices

Search PLI's robust catalog of programs using the streamlined Find a Program tool

Navigate to a personalized homepage feed for relevant program recommendations, and curate a personal library of programs and segments to build a unique training pathway

"Our new Mobile App represents the latest evolution in PLI's 90-year history of developing innovative training," says President Sharon L. Crane. "We're thrilled to be able to meet learners' needs for greater flexibility in how and when they access our programs."

She adds: "Whether participating in a live program on your phone, taking a One-Hour Briefing on a Pro Bono topic during a commute, stopping and starting a day-long Securities program over multiple days, or revisiting relevant skills-based training saved in your library, we've designed PLI's Mobile App to work for you — wherever and however you prefer to learn."

"This new app was designed and built with critical input and feedback along the way from our Members," says David Smith, PLI's Chief Marketing Officer. "We are proud to introduce this new training tool for our community and are committed to continuing to enhance the app so that it meets the evolving training needs and preferences of the busy professionals we serve."

Visit pli.edu/mobile to learn more and download the latest evolution in legal training.

ABOUT PLI

Founded in 1933, Practising Law Institute (PLI) is a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping attorneys and other professionals at the forefront of knowledge and expertise. PLI provides accredited, continuing legal and professional education programs delivered by more than 4,000 volunteer faculty, including top experts across practice areas. Additionally, PLI publishes a comprehensive library of treatises, course handbooks, answer books, and journals, also available through the PLI PLUS online platform and app. The essence of PLI's mission is a commitment to the pro bono community. Visit www.pli.edu to learn more.

