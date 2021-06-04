Practising Law Institute Names New President, Sharon L. Crane

NEW YORK, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Practising Law Institute (PLI), a leader in continuing education for the legal community, today announced that Sharon L. Crane has been named President.

Ms. Crane joins from Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, where she's worked since 2007 and currently serves as Executive Director, creating and executing upon strategies that ensure the successful operation of the firm. Ms. Crane began her career at Davis Polk in 2001 first as a Summer Associate and, after graduating from Columbia Law School, became a Corporate Associate in 2002. She then joined DLA Piper LLP in 2006 as Legal Recruiting Manager before rejoining Davis Polk in 2007 as Director of Legal Recruiting. With this background, Ms. Crane brings to PLI deep experience in the legal profession.

"Sharon's leadership, strategic thinking and ability to innovate demonstrate that she's the right leader for PLI," says Board Trustee Chair Devereux Chatillon. "Her two decades of experience working in the legal profession will enable her to make significant contributions toward our continued success, including by expanding our extensive pro bono program. We very much look forward to her joining our remarkable organization."

"I am very excited to be joining the PLI team," says Ms. Crane. "This is a dynamic and essential nonprofit with a committed management team, staff and Board. Since its founding, the organization has grown in lockstep with its Members and customers, focused on delivering best-in-class programming and research tools to ensure the legal community remains at the forefront of the profession. I'm so proud to join this organization that's also deeply committed to preparing legal professionals who work on behalf of those who cannot afford representation."

