Practising Law Institute Recognizes November as Professional Development Appreciation Month

PLI celebrates Professional Development Appreciation Month, offers complimentary series on wellness in legal industry

Where to Start with Well-being: Initiating Conversations in Law School that Continue into Practice ( November 5 , 1 – 2 p.m. ET ), moderated by Rob Cacace , Executive Director, Office of Career Strategy, Georgetown Law, covering the unique well-being challenges faced by law schools and law students; similarities and differences between law schools' well-being conversations with their students and those conducted in a professional setting; the legal profession's role in supporting law schools' student well-being efforts; and improving communication about well-being between law schools, law students, legal employers and professional organizations.

"We're pleased to recognize the incredible efforts of the professional development community, particularly during such a difficult year," says Craig Miller, PLI's Interim President and co-founder and host of the PD Insider interview series. "Pivoting to remote learning, facing uncertainty regarding the economy and job market, and dealing with the challenges of the pandemic to training and client service has been demanding for everyone in the legal community. PLI is committed to supporting PD teams across the country as they meet this moment with innovative, thoughtful approaches."

PD Appreciation Month and PLI's inaugural PD program were developed by Kirsten Talmage, Senior Director for Product Strategy & Development. Jesse Sands serves as Program Attorney. Visit PLI's PD Center for additional resources, and PLI.edu for a full list of programs.

