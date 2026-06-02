Practitionr Launches AI-Powered Healthcare Exam Prep Platform, Starting With NPTE and NPTE-PTA

New platform built in collaboration with Mercury11 uses proprietary AI to accelerate healthcare exam prep development and expand access across licensure categories.

DENVER, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Practitionr, an AI-powered healthcare exam preparation platform, today announced the launch of its NPTE (National Physical Therapy Examination) and NPTE-PTA exam prep products, marking the first step in a broader roadmap to support healthcare licensure preparation across physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech-language pathology, nursing, and allied health professions.

Practitionr's PraxScore readiness dashboard

Built in collaboration with Mercury11, Practitionr addresses a longstanding challenge in healthcare education: delivering comprehensive, high-quality exam preparation at scale. Traditional exam prep development often requires extensive timelines and resources, limiting access across many professions and specialty certifications.

Practitionr combines proprietary AI-driven analysis with licensed subject matter expert review to accelerate product development while maintaining academic rigor and professional relevance.

More Than a Question Bank

Practitionr is designed as more than a static practice platform.

At the core of the system is PraxScore, Practitionr's proprietary readiness framework that continuously evaluates learner performance to assess exam preparedness in real time. The platform identifies knowledge gaps, adapts study focus, and helps candidates understand when they are prepared to sit for their licensing exam.

Practitionr supports student outcomes with its Don't Pass, Don't Pay guarantee, subject to program eligibility requirements.

The platform's underlying AI framework allows Practitionr to dramatically compress development timelines for new certification categories, reducing traditional production cycles from months to significantly shorter deployment windows.

"The bottleneck in this industry has always been the time and cost required to build high-quality exam prep content," said Brian Jennings, spokesperson for Practitionr. "Our technology enables us to accelerate that process while maintaining expert oversight, creating a foundation for scalable, discipline-specific exam preparation across healthcare."

All course content is reviewed by licensed subject matter experts within each discipline to ensure alignment with professional standards and exam expectations.

Built to Scale Across Healthcare

Following the launch of NPTE and NPTE-PTA preparation, Practitionr plans expansion into Occupational Therapy (OT), Occupational Therapy Assistant (OTA), Speech-Language Pathology (SLP), nursing licensure including NCLEX, and additional healthcare certification categories.

This scalable framework positions Practitionr to serve a broad range of healthcare learners from a unified technology platform.

Pricing is $495 annually, with Klarna installment options available, and discounted institutional pricing for academic programs.

NPTE and NPTE-PTA products are available now at practitionr.com.

About Practitionr

Practitionr is an AI-powered healthcare exam preparation platform focused on making clinically relevant, expertly reviewed licensure preparation more accessible across healthcare professions. Founded in the Denver, Colorado area, Practitionr is built in collaboration with Mercury11, a technology and development partner focused on scalable education innovation.

Media Contact

Brian Jennings

Practitionr

[email protected]

361-905-4080

practitionr.com

SOURCE Practitionr